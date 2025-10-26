Bombshell in Thailand as former Police Chief Torsak Sukwimol and over 200 senior officers are formally linked to corruption, bribery, and illegal activities tied to the BNK Master gambling network, raising questions over police integrity and accountability.

In a landmark decision last Wednesday, the Police Complaints Review Board (PCRB) found grounds to hold former National Police Commissioner General Torsak Sukwimol and up to 200 senior officers accountable for corruption and illegality. The findings confirm long-standing claims made in March 2024 by lawyers representing former Deputy National Police Chief General Surachate Hakparn. Surachate himself was later removed from the force after facing criminal charges. Ironically, those charges involved the same gambling website at the heart of last week’s investigation—but on an even larger, far more serious scale.

The former Royal Thai Police Chief, General Torsak Sukwimol, has been formally accused of corruption by the Police Complaints Review Board (PCRB). This follows a detailed complaint filed in March 2024 by lawyer Sittra Biebangkerd, widely known for high-profile legal activism. Subsequently, Biebangkerd himself faced arrest on fraud charges linked to a former client. However, he has since been released from custody.

Initially, the allegations were filed on behalf of former Deputy National Police Chief General Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn. Last year, Surachate was dismissed from the force following a disciplinary panel investigation.

The panel accused him of corruption linked to online gambling websites. Importantly, the investigation revealed that the same BNK Master gambling network was connected to Torsak Sukwimol and more than 200 senior police officers.

Former police chief and more than 200 senior officers face allegations linked to the BNK Master scandal

General Surachate has consistently denied all charges. At the same time, he is pursuing extended legal action to challenge his removal. Furthermore, the charges against him rely on testimonies from junior and subordinate officers. Evidence collected during a raid on his residence in September 2023 has also formed a central part of the case. Notably, at that time, Surachate was seen as the leading candidate for the role of National Police Commissioner.

The accusations against Surachate involved comparatively small sums. However, they contrast sharply with claims of systemic corruption outlined by lawyer Sittra Biebangkerd in 2024. These claims suggested corruption was pervasive, reaching multiple levels of the police hierarchy. In addition, the case has highlighted how factional rivalries complicate accountability within the Royal Thai Police.

In March 2024, then-Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin suspended both Surachate Hakparn and Torsak Sukwimol. Nevertheless, the Royal Thai Police afterwards continued its prosecution against Surachate. Subsequently, the Prime Minister signed an order confirming disciplinary action against him. This order followed recommendations from the current National Police Chief, General Kittirat Phanphet.

Prime Ministerial inquiry exposed factionalism and reluctance to enforce police accountability

A Prime Ministerial panel of inquiry report also revealed alarming signs of factionalism within the police force. At the same time, it neither confirmed nor denied corruption claims made by Surachate’s lawyers.

Moreover, a mid-ranking officer publicly supported these claims during a press conference in March 2024. Analysts argue that political reluctance has prevented decisive action against corruption within the force.

In 2024, Surachate told reporters that if appointed to the top job, he could clean up the police force within seven days. Meanwhile, other ongoing scandals have emerged, including mass marketing schemes and activities linked to Cambodian grey funds. These funds have alleged ties to the Chinese mafia, raising public concern about police integrity.

Despite some exposure of corrupt officers, many believe that large sums of money can buy protection for organised rackets. Particularly, operations connected to political figures or influential elites are considered difficult to prosecute. These perceptions have further eroded public confidence in the Royal Thai Police.

People’s Party takes action against scammer gangs amid rising pressure over Chinese mafia-linked centres

The People’s Party has publicly vowed to combat corruption linked to scammer gangs. Already, it has achieved results that previous administrations ignored. Simultaneously, interim Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has committed to tackling the crisis involving Chinese mafia-linked scam compounds. This came after US law enforcement blew the lid off the scandal the week before. For example, last week, authorities froze ฿70 million in assets linked to Cambodian Senator Ly Yong Phat through the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO).

It was later revealed that Senator Ly Yong Phat operated in Thailand using a Thai identity and citizenship. Consequently, the interim government faces mounting political pressure. The opposition People’s Party has threatened a motion of no confidence without prior notice. In response, the Prime Minister is reportedly considering dissolving the House of Representatives.

One of the Prime Minister’s top ministers resigned last week, citing the widening scandal. He claimed he was innocent but did not wish to embroil the government further. This resignation brings home the political sensitivity surrounding the investigation and its broader implications.

PCRB rules over 200 officers committed offences linked to the BNK Master online gambling site

On Wednesday, October 22, 2025, the PCRB ruled that Torsak Sukwimol and more than 200 officers had committed disciplinary offences. The ruling specifically cited alleged bribes and benefits received from the BNK Master online gambling network. The PCRB emphasised that officers would have the opportunity to present defences before disciplinary penalties are finalised.

Financial investigation revealed multiple transaction routes linking gambling networks to police accounts. Transfers involved intermediaries connected to Pimwilai, a suspect under Tao Poon Police Station. Documents showed funds flowing from suspects to civilians, officers, and their relatives.

For instance, one route transferred ฿9.2 million through multiple police units. Another route involved ฿13 million to a specific police unit. Additional transfers included ฿27 million withdrawn jointly in Muang Thong Thani, and tens of millions more distributed across ranks from sergeants to colonels. Three further routes totalled over ฿3.8 million to senior officers and private individuals.

At the time, Pol Maj Gen Namkiat Theerarojanapong clarified that the disclosures aimed to reveal financial links, not to make legal accusations. Meanwhile, Surachate’s lawyer questioned why some officers involved in the investigation also appeared as recipients in the records.

Torsak Sukwimol responds to claims as PCRB exposes vulnerabilities and fears of corruption in the force

Pol Gen Torsak publicly responded to claims made by General Surachate’s lawyers in March 2024. He stated: “If the evidence exists, reveal the full list. If anyone is truly guilty, they will be dealt with — no exceptions. Using initials only damages society’s trust.”

Torsak Sukwimol served as national police chief from October 2023 until his retirement on September 30, 2024. His tenure was marked by a bitter feud with Deputy Chief Surachate Hakparn. Both accused each other of links to online gambling operations. Ultimately, Surachate was dismissed without a pension but continues to challenge the police department legally.

The PCRB ruling is a significant step in one of the largest corruption cases in Thai police history. It exposes vulnerabilities within law enforcement and points to possible organised financial manipulation. Even without direct evidence of personal enrichment, facilitation and protection of gambling networks are clear. Analysts argue that the case highlights the need for systemic reform.

Observers warn that online gambling networks pose persistent corruption risks. The BNK Master network allowed funds to move through multiple intermediaries, complicating traceability. Despite challenges, the PCRB concluded sufficient grounds existed for disciplinary proceedings against over 200 officers. This decision represents a strong statement about accountability, even among senior police officials.

Public reaction is muted despite high-profile corruption allegations, with growing scepticism and apathy

Public reaction has been low-key. Media coverage has highlighted the scale of alleged corruption and senior officers’ involvement. Nonetheless, compared to how such news would be received in Western countries, the response has been muted. Undeniably, there is a strong level of scepticism and apathy in Thailand among the public. Basically, corruption is accepted and seen as impossible to eradicate.

Analysts, meanwhile, note that widespread graft undermines public trust and impedes law enforcement effectiveness. Political observers suggest that entrenched networks complicate reform efforts.

The People’s Party has reinforced its commitment to anti-corruption measures. Enforcement actions in 2025, including asset freezes, indicate active steps toward accountability. However, political tensions persist. Opposition threats of no-confidence motions contrast with the interim government’s potential move to dissolve the House. Both developments signal the high stakes of policing reform in Thailand.

Legal experts caution that these disciplinary proceedings may take months or years. Officers implicated will have opportunities to respond before any penalties are imposed. The PCRB stressed that procedural fairness is paramount. New evidence or contradictions could prompt renewed investigation, ensuring due process.

BNK Master case highlights need for strong financial oversight and robust international coordination

The BNK Master case illustrates vulnerabilities in monitoring financial misconduct within hierarchical organisations. Even indirect links to funds suggest systemic failures. Observers recommend transparent reporting, stronger financial oversight, and independent auditing. Without such measures, similar abuses could continue unchecked.

The scandal also has international implications. Alleged connections between Thai police officers and gambling networks highlight the need for cross-border coordination. Experts emphasise the importance of transparency and public oversight to restore credibility.

Finally, the allegations against former National Police Chief Torsak Sukwimol and over 200 officers demonstrate the depth of corruption in the Royal Thai Police. The BNK Master scandal remains one of the most high-profile breaches of trust in recent history. However, many of the officers involved are still serving. The legal process is slow, tortuous, and often ends in legal stalemate.

In the meantime, former Police General Surachate Hakparn claims he was purposefully denied the top job in 2024. Indeed, he insisted he intended to clean house despite later being accused by the Criminal Court. Of course, this immediately damaged the reputation of the corruption-busting police officer, a reputation he is presently striving to redeem against all the odds.

Political will and accountability are key to reform as public attention grows amid ongoing police probes

Political will, transparency, and continued enforcement are crucial to meaningful reform. The outcomes of disciplinary proceedings and ongoing legal actions, unfortunately, take too long to materialise. Indeed, circumstances and events are often resolved by the time they are officially dealt with.

As investigations continue, public attention is increasingly focused on accountability. Observers argue that institutional reform from within is the key to reforming the police force. Certainly, no one denies that among the police force’s huge membership of over 200,000 officers, many are committed to serving the public and upholding the rule of law.

For every bent or corrupt police officer, there is at least one or two who are dedicated to their vocation and public service. This, of course, is the tragedy of the situation.

However, with ongoing political instability, high-profile resignations, and continuing scandals, the issue of police reform and anti-corruption is consistently pushed down the list. Consequently, public confidence is presently at a low ebb.

Indeed, chronic public apathy now combines with the country’s political instability and economic malaise. That, of course, is no surprise, since they are all intrinsically linked.

