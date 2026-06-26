A 77-year-old British man died after plunging from his eighth-floor Na Jomtien condo while painting his balcony. Neighbours saw him working moments before the fall. Police found no signs of a struggle as forensic experts investigate the tragedy.

A 77-year-old British man died after apparently falling from the eighth-floor balcony of his Na Jomtien condominium while painting outside his home, with a neighbour seeing him working moments before the tragedy. Police found no signs of a struggle or foul play inside the apartment, but detectives are continuing their investigation while forensic experts work to establish the exact cause of the fatal fall.

A 77-year-old British man plunged to his death from the eighth-floor balcony of his Na Jomtien condominium on Thursday evening while painting outside his room. Police later searched the apartment but found no signs of a struggle or anything suspicious.

The fatal fall happened at about 7pm on June 25. Pol. Lt. Akradech Piamphumipanya, Deputy Investigator at Na Jomtien Police Station, received the emergency report.

He immediately headed to the condominium on Na Jomtien Beach Road in Moo 1, Na Jomtien Subdistrict, Sattahip District. Sattahip rescue volunteers also rushed to the scene.

Police seal off condominium as investigators examine balcony fall scene and inspect eighth-floor apartment

Rescuers found the body of Mr David Spooner, 77, in the condominium’s parking area. The British national had suffered multiple fractures after the fall. Medical personnel confirmed he had died. Police then sealed off the area while investigators began documenting the scene.

As part of the inquiry, officers photographed the location from several angles before collecting evidence. Every stage of the initial investigation was carefully recorded. The parking area remained cordoned off while police completed their examination.

Separately, investigators made their way to Mr Spooner’s eighth-floor condominium. Their priority was establishing whether anything unusual had happened before the fall. Officers carried out a detailed inspection of every room.

Notably, the examination revealed no signs of a struggle. Investigators also found nothing abnormal inside the condominium. Furthermore, officers discovered no immediate evidence suggesting another person had been involved.

Neighbour tells detectives UK resident regularly carried out maintenance and was painting before the fall

In parallel, detectives interviewed neighbours living nearby. One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, described Mr Spooner as someone who regularly carried out maintenance work himself. According to the witness, he frequently repaired and decorated his own condominium rather than hiring tradesmen.

Earlier that evening, the neighbour saw Mr Spooner painting on the balcony outside his room. Shortly afterwards, the witness learned he had fallen from the building. Police have not released any further details about the moments before the incident.

In response, investigators expanded their evidence gathering. Officers continued examining the scene while reviewing witness information. Police have not disclosed exactly how the fall occurred.

Meanwhile, detectives are contacting Mr Spooner’s relatives as part of standard procedures. Afterwards, his body will be transferred to the Forensic Institute at Police Hospital. There, forensic specialists will conduct a post-mortem examination. The autopsy is expected to establish the precise cause of death.

Investigators continue forensic work while police focus on confirming the exact circumstances of the fall

On another front, investigators will continue assessing all physical evidence collected from both the parking area and the condominium. Police have indicated the case looks like a hapless fall, a terrible tragedy. However, officers remain focused on confirming the exact circumstances surrounding the fatal fall.

Fatal falls involving foreign residents and tourists continue to attract considerable attention in Pattaya and neighbouring districts. Consequently, such cases often receive widespread international media coverage. Even so, no official annual statistics are published for balcony or high-rise fall deaths in Pattaya.

Available evidence nevertheless suggests Pattaya records a handful to around a dozen fatal balcony or high-rise falls each year. However, the total varies from year to year. Clusters of incidents can also generate intense publicity. June 2024 was one such period.

Balcony deaths remain uncommon despite Pattaya’s reputation with each fatal fall is investigated thoroughly

Equally, there is no evidence that dozens of people die in balcony falls every year. Instead, each investigation produces different findings based on its own evidence.

Some investigations conclude the deaths were accidental. Others are treated as suspected suicides. More rarely, investigators pursue criminal inquiries when evidence points to suspicious circumstances. Therefore, every fatal fall is examined individually before police reach a final conclusion.

For now, the investigation into Mr Spooner’s death remains open. Detectives will review witness statements, forensic evidence and the post-mortem findings. Only then will police determine the final cause of the fatal fall from the eighth-floor balcony.

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