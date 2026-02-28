Quentin Griffith’s wife of 16 years says her children are missing since his death in Pattaya on Feb 9th

Thai ex-wife of UK fashion tycoon Quentin Griffiths denies any role in his Pattaya balcony death as police probe suspected suicide. She says her three children vanished after his death, claims threats from a third party, and demands custody while vowing legal action.

A Thai woman, formerly married to UK fashion tycoon Quention Griffiths, on Friday pleaded with police and state agencies to find her three children, missing since her ex-husband’s death in Pattaya on February 9. Ms Ploy held the press conference with backing from the Pattaya Lawyers Council. She firmly denied any involvement in her husband’s demise. The former wife stressed she had no business dealings with him and no connection to his properties. She vowed to locate her children, reunite with them, and take legal action against inaccurate foreign press reports.

A Thai woman who was married to British fashion tycoon Quentin John Griffiths held a press conference in Pattaya on Friday. The event was organised by the Pattaya Bar Association. It took place at the office of its president in Na Kluea Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province.

At the outset, Ms Ploynapas, known as Ploy, appeared alongside Mr Suksan Missajanchai, President of the Pattaya Bar Association. She spoke in detail about her former husband’s death. She also addressed the whereabouts of her three children. Most importantly, she insisted she had no involvement in his death.

Previously, international media reported that Mr Griffiths died on February 9, 2026. He was 58 years old. The marketing whiz kid was described as a British billionaire. He was also identified as a co-founder of the online fashion company ASOS. According to those reports, he fell from the balcony of his luxury condominium in Pattaya.

Police find condo locked from inside as UK billionaire’s balcony fall sparks suicide probe in Pattaya

Police examined the scene immediately after the incident. Investigators found the apartment locked from the inside. Moreover, no one was seen entering or leaving the unit. In addition, officers reported no signs of a struggle. Therefore, initial investigations suggested suicide. However, official autopsy results are still pending.

Meanwhile, the story gained significant traction in the United Kingdom. The British tabloid The Sun first broke the news there. Subsequently, other foreign outlets followed with further reports. By contrast, local coverage in Pattaya was negligible.

Against that backdrop, Ms Ploynapas said foreign media mischaracterised her relationship with Mr Griffiths. In particular, she said certain British tabloid reports implied she was linked to his death. She rejected that suggestion outright. Instead, she stated they had separated more than five years ago.

According to her statement, they were married from 2005 until 2021. She said they had been together for sixteen years before separating about five years ago. After that, they lived apart. Furthermore, she said Mr Griffiths formed another relationship. He later established a new family. Meanwhile, she continued her life in Bangkok.

Ex-wife denies media claims and says couple separated years before tycoon’s reported death

Importantly, she said she had no involvement in his assets or business dealings. She stated she was unaware of details about his finances. She also said he only travelled to Thailand during the high season. Therefore, she maintained she had no knowledge of his operations.

Mr Suksan confirmed she approached the Pattaya Bar Association after being affected by foreign coverage. According to him, some outlets presented news in a way that implicated her. However, he stated clearly that she had no involvement in the death. Consequently, the press conference was convened to affirm her innocence and assert her rights.

At the centre of the briefing was the issue of her three children. On Friday, she revealed they have been missing since her ex-husband’s death. She said she cannot contact them. Furthermore, she alleged they were taken from their residence to an unknown location.

Accordingly, she has filed a police report with Huai Yai Police Station. She requested that relevant agencies help locate them. In addition, she asked that legal custody be restored to her. She stated that since the father, who had parental authority, had died, custody should revert to the mother.

Mother files police report as three children vanish after father’s sudden and high profile death in Pattaya

The three children were identified during the conference. They are Ms Tangmo, 19, James, 12, and Lily, 11. According to the statement, Ms Tangmo was born to Ms Ploynapas before her relationship with Mr Griffiths. She was later adopted by him. Meanwhile, James and Lily were born to the deceased.

Previously, there had been a custody dispute. A court ruled in favour of the father. However, Mr Suksan said the child did not live directly with Mr Griffiths. Instead, the child resided with his new wife. Additionally, a nanny provided daily care.

Ms Ploynapas said she respected the court’s ruling. Nevertheless, she stated she was not allowed to see her child as she wished. After Mr Griffiths’s death, she said the situation worsened. She alleged that a third party is now preventing the children’s return to her.

Furthermore, she said she has received threatening phone calls. She claimed the calls came from that same third party. According to her, those individuals are obstructing her access to the children. However, she did not identify the callers.

Ex-wife says she received threats and suffered blocked access followed tycoon’s sudden death in Pattaya

Separately, she said she learned of her ex-husband’s death at the same time as the public. She described herself as deeply shocked. She said she collapsed after hearing the news. Subsequently, she became a nun for a period following the incident.

Meanwhile, foreign reports linked her to issues concerning assets. She said those reports caused her anxiety. She also said they damaged her reputation. Therefore, she sought formal assistance from the Lawyers Council of Thailand.

Mr Suksan reiterated that the couple had been living apart for more than five years. He emphasised that each had lived their own life. He stated that the deceased had a new family. Meanwhile, Ms Ploynapas resided in Bangkok. He added that she had no knowledge of his businesses or assets.

Moreover, he stressed that police findings showed the apartment was locked from the inside. He repeated that no signs of a struggle were found. He noted that no one else was seen entering or leaving the condominium. Therefore, he said there was no basis to implicate her.

Lawyers council backs former wife as she seeks custody and sets out to clear her name

In summary, the Pattaya Bar Association stated that the purpose of the conference was twofold. First, it aimed to confirm she had no involvement in the death. Second, it aimed to assist her in reclaiming custody of her child.

As of Friday, the three children remained uncontactable. Their current location was unknown. She said she is extremely worried about their safety and well-being. Consequently, she appealed directly to government agencies for help.

Finally, the family confirmed they will proceed with legal action. They said their objective is to locate the children. They also intend to protect her reputation from inaccurate reporting. Meanwhile, police investigations into Mr Griffiths’s death remain ongoing. Official autopsy results have yet to be released.

Further reading:

43 year old Thai wife of UK tycoon denies any link to his shocking death in Pattaya on February 9th last

Police believe UK fashion tycoon took his own life in Pattaya over legal cases and criminal prosecutions

Expat investors in Pattaya lose 300 million baht in an elaborate Ponzi scheme. UK man ‘Bradley’ arrested

Indian in Pattaya the latest victim of street fraudsters. Paid ฿43,400 for 2 branded bottles of coconut oil

German pays $700 for jars of herbal tonic to regrow hair on bald heads in Pattaya Christmas Eve scam

Top Immigration officer refutes Reuters report saying Thai officials are complicit in scammer abductions

Near arrest claim by BBC presenter rebuffed by top official who explained what happened on Soi Cowboy

BBC gets a Red Light from viewers & fans of Thailand over the distorted docu-series aired last week

Sex tourism from the United Kingdom to Thailand spotlighted in BBC documentary series just aired

More assault incidents linked with Pattaya Beach and transgender sex workers in the notorious resort city

Japanese tourist warns Pattaya visitors about sexy transgender gang after failed gold snatch on Soi 6

Pattaya punters preyed upon by transgender sex workers in a rash of hotel robberies while showering

60 year old disabled Brit robbed by three ladies of the night at his Pattaya hotel after taking a shower beforehand

Australian wheelchair user cheated by Thai woman he met on Pattaya’s beachfront on Thursday morning