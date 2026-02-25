43 year old Thai wife of UK tycoon denies any link to his shocking death in Pattaya on February 9th last

ASOS co-founder Quentin Griffiths died in 17th-floor Pattaya plunge as estranged wife denies any direct role. Police cite locked room, CCTV and legal battles, pointing to suicide — but say autopsy results will decide the final verdict in the high-profile case.

The 43-year-old estranged Thai wife of 58-year-old Quentin Griffiths has denied any involvement in his death. Speaking with the UK Daily Mail this week, she insisted that she had absolutely nothing to do with it. In particular, she explained she was in Bangkok at the time. Therefore, she was not present in Pattaya when he fell.

Ploy Kringsinthanakun was married to the marketing whiz kid for five years before the couple split up and divorced several years ago. They had two young children together, a son and a daughter.

Certainly, police in Pattaya appear to believe that the death was probably due to suicide. Nevertheless, the case is still open. The incident occurred just days before a scheduled court appearance linked to their dispute. The UK man’s apartment was locked from the inside, and he appeared to have consumed wine.

Police detail balcony fall response, autopsy process and locked apartment with CCTV evidence

Griffiths died on February 9 after falling from a 17th-floor balcony in Pattaya. Police received a report of a foreign national falling from a height at approximately 8.30 pm. Officers from Pattaya City Police Station were dispatched immediately.

Upon arrival, rescue workers found him lying face down beside the building. He was wearing a white short-sleeved collared shirt and blue shorts. Furthermore, officers observed multiple severe injuries consistent with a high fall. His limbs were broken and his face was fractured. Consequently, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The area was then sealed off, and his body was sent for autopsy.

According to Police Colonel Anek Sarathongyoo, Griffiths had been staying alone in a 17th-floor unit. Crucially, the door was double-locked from the inside.

Therefore, it could only be secured internally. In addition, CCTV footage showed him entering the apartment alone. No other individual was recorded entering or leaving before police arrived. As a result, officers said there were no immediate signs of third-party involvement.

Wine bottles, a balcony chair and court documents discovered in the room and vehicle search

Investigators then conducted a detailed search of the room. They found no signs of forced entry. Likewise, there was no evidence of a struggle or disturbance. However, officers noted signs of alcohol consumption inside the apartment.

Two open bottles of wine were present. In addition, a bottle of water was found nearby. On the balcony, a chair had been positioned close to the railing. Police believe it may have been used to climb over the barrier.

Meanwhile, legal documents were discovered scattered inside the apartment. Officers also examined his vehicle, registered in Chonburi. Inside, they found further correspondence linked to legal proceedings. Specifically, the papers related to two cases before the Pattaya Provincial Court. These were case numbers A310/2568 and A1355/2568. The first is classified as a black number and remains pending. By contrast, the second is a red number, meaning judgment has already been delivered.

According to police, the cases concerned disputes with his estranged Thai wife over a jointly managed company. She alleged he misappropriated approximately £500,000 from the business. Furthermore, she claimed he forged documents to sell land and company shares without her knowledge.

Arrests, airport questioning and fraud claims form part of the official police record of a pending case

Last year, Griffiths was arrested following her complaint. He was questioned by detectives and later released. However, the investigation continued at the time of his death. In January 2025, he was reportedly arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport in connection with the same allegations.

Detectives particularly questioned him about fraud and forgery claims. Nevertheless, he denied all accusations. He maintained that every business transaction was lawful. Despite that, the legal proceedings remained active. Therefore, senior officers said the disputes formed part of the official investigation record.

Police also cited a Thai friend who said Griffiths had been concerned about the lawsuits. Consequently, investigators considered the legal pressure a relevant and contributing factor. Documents linked to the cases were found in both his car and apartment.

As a result, officers said the evidence pointed toward suicide. However, they have not formally ruled out foul play. The final determination will depend on the autopsy and forensic analysis. Until then, the investigation remains open under Thai law.

British media reaction and ASOS’s founding history as a global brand, which expanded worldwide

News of his death emerged in the British media around ten days later. Initially, the case attracted limited attention in Pattaya. However, international coverage intensified after reports in the United Kingdom. Friends and acquaintances were left stunned. On February 20, Reuters cited Thai police findings, including the locked room and CCTV evidence.

Griffiths was a co-founder of ASOS, launched in 2000 as As Seen On Screen. Later, it rebranded as ASOS in 2003. He founded the company alongside Nick Robertson, Andrew Regan and Deborah Thorpe. Initially, he served in a senior marketing role. However, he stepped down after four years. Nevertheless, he retained a significant shareholding.

Consequently, he benefited as the company expanded into more than 150 markets. Over time, ASOS became one of Britain’s largest online fashion platforms.

At its peak, it was valued at more than £6 billion. High-profile figures, including Catherine, Princess of Wales and Michelle Obama, have worn its designs. Therefore, the brand achieved global recognition.

Share sales windfalls, tax dispute and relocation to Thailand after divorce

In 2010, Griffiths reportedly received £15 million from share sales. Subsequently, he realised further gains in 2013. In 2015, he sold additional shares worth £15 million, or about ฿640 million.

Despite these disposals, he remained financially linked to the retailer for years. Separately, he later launched legal action against BDO. He alleged he had received incorrect tax advice. As a result, he claimed he paid more than £4 million in tax on share sales.

Meanwhile, his personal life shifted to Thailand in 2007 after divorcing his first wife in the United Kingdom. Thereafter, he relocated permanently and established his life in Pattaya. He later married a Thai national, and the couple had a son and a daughter. However, they separated several years ago and eventually divorced.

Images on social media show Griffiths with two young children in locations around the world. These include Swiss ski resorts, Paris and Bournemouth. Other photographs show luxury holidays, First Class travel and five-star hotels.

Social media images, public denial and official statements as the investigation remains open

In additional images, the family is seen shopping in high-end stores. The last image in which he appears is dated 2021 and believed to show a birthday celebration. Another photograph from lockdown shows him and his children wearing masks in a toy shop. Furthermore, images depict the family assisting at an orphanage in Pattaya.

His estranged wife describes herself online as a digital creator. Video footage posted on her Facebook account shows scenes from Bangkok. She has written that she loves Thailand. Nevertheless, she has publicly denied any role in his death.

An ASOS spokesperson later confirmed the company was saddened to hear of his passing. The statement described him as one of its original co-founders and acknowledged his early contribution. Meanwhile, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said it was supporting the family and liaising with Thai authorities.

For now, police maintain that the evidence points toward suicide. However, they stress that the autopsy will determine the official cause of death. Forensic examinations remain ongoing and may take several months.

Consequently, the case remains formally open. Quentin John Griffiths, 58, died after falling from a 17th-floor balcony in Pattaya, with legal disputes and active court proceedings forming part of the official record. This week, there were reports that lawyers working on the legal cases involving the estranged couple were trying to work out a way forward after the death of Mr. Griffiths.

