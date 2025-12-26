German tourist, 57, shells out $700 for “miracle” hair-growth jars in Pattaya Christmas Eve scam after street pitch. Police are now probing a growing tourist rip-off network flogging bogus herbal cures at sky-high prices to bald foreign holiday makers in the resort city.

Police in Pattaya are investigating a wave of scams in which foreign tourists have paid thousands of dollars for herbal products falsely promoted as miracle hair-growth cures. On Christmas Day, a 57-year-old German engineer reported paying ฿22,000 for two jars of a treatment said to restore hair even on bald scalps. He made the purchase the previous night after being approached by a street salesperson and led to a shop. Police say the case matches several others, including one victim who paid $4,400. Business and community leaders are demanding action against the shops behind the sales and tougher enforcement to halt the schemes.

A German industrial engineer has filed a police complaint in Pattaya after paying more than $700 for what he was told was a miraculous hair growth supplement, local authorities said Thursday. The victim, identified as 57-year-old Mr. Yilmaz, reported the alleged scam to investigators at Pattaya City Police Station in Chonburi province. Police said the purchase involved two jars of herbal supplements costing over 22,000 baht, equal to about $708.

Yilmaz told police he was walking near Pattaya Beach Road Soi 13/2, on the night of December 24. He said a foreign man approached him and began a conversation. During that exchange, the suspect allegedly promoted a specialised hair tonic.

The product was described as being capable of regenerating hair on bald areas of the scalp. Police said the man made extravagant claims about guaranteed results.

German tourist says he was misled into buying costly herbal jars as Pattaya police link case to scams

According to investigators, Yilmaz admitted he believed the statements at the time. He then followed the suspect to a nearby herbal shop. The product was presented inside the shop, and the German tourist agreed to buy two jars.

He later returned home and inspected the items more closely. At that point, he concluded that the contents did not match the earlier claims. He also believed the price was extremely high for such supplements. He then decided to contact police.

Officers recorded his statement at Pattaya City Police Station on Christmas Day, December 25, 2025. Photographs taken at the station show police interviewing the German tourist. He also showed officers photographs stored on his smartphone. The images displayed the product that he said he had been tricked into buying.

Police said the report follows a series of similar incidents in Pattaya. The resort city has seen repeated complaints involving so-called miracle herbal treatments. Local authorities said organised groups have been linked to these operations. The groups reportedly target foreign tourists in major entertainment areas. Police said many suspects have been identified as Pakistani nationals working in coordinated teams.

Pattaya cases show repeated tourist losses as another German reports paying for high priced herbal oil

The usual approach involves befriending a tourist in a public area. The suspect then introduces an alleged miracle supplement. The victim is invited to a specific herbal shop. The sale is completed at a high price. Officials describe the tactic as a bait-and-switch style operation.

Law enforcement officials said these cases can be difficult to prosecute. Many tourists return to their home countries shortly after filing a report. As a result, cases sometimes stall before reaching court. Police said that when victims stay in Thailand, officers have raided suspect shops. In those cases, owners have sometimes been pressured to issue refunds. However, many outlets reportedly resume similar sales practices later.

The complaint by Yilmaz is not the first case involving a German national this year. On November 12, another German tourist, identified as 52-year-old Mr. Nadir, filed a similar complaint. He reported paying €4,000, or about $4,400, for herbal coconut oil.

That product was also promoted as possessing miraculous qualities. Police said both victims described nearly identical circumstances.

Police assess case as legal sources say contract lies with shop while pattern of herbal sales grows

Investigators said they are reviewing the latest complaint. Officers are working to identify the foreign suspect who first approached Yilmaz near Beach Road. They are also examining the herbal shop connected to the sale. The German tourist remains in Thailand and has agreed to cooperate with the investigation.

Legal sources suggest that the ultimate contract to purchase the herbal product lies between the German and the shop. If the price is found to be extortionate or based on fraud, then actions can and should be taken against the retailer in question.

At this time, Pattaya police have revealed that the reported pattern now spans multiple incidents. The cases involve foreign suspects. The target customers are usually foreign tourists. The products are herbal preparations. The purchase price is high. The promised effects are described as miraculous. The transactions occur in established retail premises near entertainment areas.

Community leaders fear tourism damage as police continue investigation into reported herbal cures

Local reports state that community leaders and business operators are concerned. Local traders believe repeated scams could damage Pattaya’s tourism reputation. They are calling for stricter enforcement. In addition, they have also asked for more frequent inspections of herbal outlets.

Police said the case filed by Yilmaz has been formally accepted. His complaint details the alleged deception, the purchase location and the amount paid. Officers have documented evidence, including photographs and receipts.

However, they insist that further action will depend on the ability to identify and locate the suspect. Investigators said additional information may be released as the case progresses.

The reported incident took place during the peak holiday period in Pattaya. The area around Beach Road remains one of the busiest tourist locations in the city. Police continue to monitor suspected scam operations in the district. The investigation into the herbal supplement sale remains ongoing.

