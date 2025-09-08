UK man the latest foreign tourist to die in high rise balcony fall in Nong Prue Pattaya last Saturday

UK tourist Keith Jones, 74, has died after falling from a Pattaya hotel balcony in Nong Prue. Found face down in swim trunks, he suffered catastrophic injuries. Police and local officials investigate while local residents and tourists reel from another shocking high-rise fall.

A foreign tourist has died after plummeting from a Pattaya hotel balcony. The victim, 74-year-old Keith Jones, was found face down on the ground in only swimming trunks. He suffered catastrophic head trauma and multiple broken bones. Emergency responders confirmed he died at the scene in the Nong Prue area of the resort city. The fall from the high-rise building shocked locals and tourists alike.

Police in Pattaya are investigating the sudden death of a 74-year-old British man who fell from a hotel balcony on Saturday. The incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. on September 6 at a luxury hotel in central Pattaya, Chon Buri province. Police and Emergency services were alerted after a report of a foreign man falling from a high floor in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district.

Lieutenant Manasak Phonlayiam, deputy inspector at Pattaya City Police Station, led the initial response. Accordingly, medical professionals, forensic police,and rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation rushed to the scene. They arrived within minutes and found the man lying face down near the base of the building.

The victim was later identified as Keith Jones, a 74-year-old British national. He was wearing black swim shorts, with blood visible around his mouth. Additionally, multiple broken bones indicated the severity of the fall. Consequently, emergency responders confirmed he had died at the scene.

Police cordon off busy tourist area after man falls from balcony, shocking locals and prompting urgent probe

The fall happened in a busy area frequented by tourists. Therefore, police quickly cordoned off the scene using cloths to shield the body from public view. Witnesses described hearing a loud thud nearby, which prompted immediate investigation.

One witness, working approximately six to seven meters away, discovered Jones barely breathing and tried to assist him. However, he succumbed to his injuries before help could stabilise him.

Investigators revealed that Jones had been staying on the hotel’s 10th floor. Moreover, authorities reported no signs of struggle or theft in his room. CCTV footage reviewed by police showed no one entering or leaving the room, except for the deceased, until the fatal fall. Consequently, investigators are focusing on other possible explanations, including accidental falls or health-related causes.

Lieutenant Manasak emphasised that the investigation remains ongoing. Accordingly, the body will be sent to the Police General Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine for an autopsy. At the same time, authorities are coordinating with the British embassy to complete all legal formalities.

Forensic teams examine evidence and CCTV footage while police investigate fatal high-rise fall in Pattaya

Local authorities stressed that the circumstances remain unclear. Meanwhile, forensic teams are examining all available evidence to determine what caused the fatal fall. Furthermore, officers are reviewing additional CCTV footage from surrounding streets and nearby buildings. Investigators are also interviewing hotel staff and other guests who may have seen something relevant.

The Sawang Boriboon Foundation confirmed that rescue workers responded promptly. However, they noted that falls from high floors almost always result in fatal injuries, leaving little chance for survival. Emergency workers attempted resuscitation on site, but the impact was too severe. Of course, the death shocked both locals and tourists in the area.

Residents and visitors reported hearing the loud noise from meters away. Many described the scene as shocking and chaotic. Local businesses temporarily closed while police conducted their on-site investigation. Consequently, officers urged the public to remain calm and avoid obstructing the investigation.

British embassy offers support and police continue high-priority investigation into fatal balcony fall

Keith Jones’ family has been informed, and the British embassy is offering support. Embassy officials stated that they are closely monitoring the situation and assisting Thai authorities with necessary procedures. They also emphasised that the family would receive detailed information on the autopsy and legal requirements.

Police continue to treat this case as a high-priority investigation. They have appealed for any witnesses to provide information that could clarify the events. Additionally, officers are considering all possible factors, including Jones’ health, recent activities, and hotel accommodations. Lieutenant Manasak warned against speculation until forensic results are completed.

Falls from high floors are both common and deadly in Thai tourist hotspots such as Pattaya and Phuket. Certainly, local officials in both destinations are looking at hotel facilities as well as registered properties from a safety point of view.

For instance, hotels are reminded to maintain strict safety measures. Balcony railings, window barriers and other protective devices are being reviewed for compliance.

Officials urge tourists to exercise caution as high-rise safety measures are reviewed in Pattaya and Phuket

Meanwhile, local authorities, officials and police also urge tourists to exercise caution, especially when alone or on high floors. Safety experts noted that most accidents involve a sudden loss of balance or medical emergencies.

Police are coordinating across multiple departments to ensure a thorough investigation. Forensic officers are collecting evidence, and medical examiners are conducting detailed examinations to determine the exact cause of death. Authorities confirmed that official findings will be released only after all procedures are completed.

The city of Pattaya attracts thousands of visitors daily, especially from Western countries. Incidents like this highlight the importance of vigilance and safety awareness. Moreover, they have raised concerns among the expatriate and tourist communities about high-rise safety. Consequently, local authorities and hotel operators are presently reviewing emergency preparedness and guest safety protocols.

As investigations continue, police stress the importance of public respect for the deceased and his family. Officials cautioned that spreading unverified information could disrupt the investigation. They also emphasised that transparency will follow once all facts are verified.

Keith Jones’ death casts a sombre shadow over Pattaya as police continue investigation into balcony fatality

Keith Jones’ death casts a sombre shadow over central Pattaya. Investigators are working methodically to piece together the events leading to the fatal fall. Meanwhile, residents and tourists are left struggling with another sudden loss in the normally bustling area. Police have pledged to provide updates as soon as forensic and investigative results become available.

The incident is also bound to prompt renewed discussion about high-rise hotel safety. Experts stress that falls from balconies or windows remain one of the most common causes of accidental death among tourists. Local officials have previously recommended further safety checks, staff training and guest advisories to prevent similar tragedies.

This case remains under active investigation and officials have confirmed that no conclusions will be drawn before autopsy results are released. Meanwhile, Pattaya City Police continue to review all evidence and coordinate with the British Embassy and Foreign Office to ensure proper legal procedures, particularly regarding assistance that can be provided to Mr. Jones’ family in the United Kingdom.

