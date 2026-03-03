Tycoon Quentin Griffiths arrested off first class flight. Later convicted in Pattaya of fraud and forgery

ASOS co-founder Quentin Griffiths fell to his death from a 17th-floor Pattaya flat weeks after a fraud conviction. The 58-year-old Brit was on bail and barred from leaving Thailand as two court cases and fresh talks with an estranged ex-wife loomed.

A senior Pattaya police officer has confirmed the British fashion tycoon was convicted of fraud and forgery at Pattaya Provincial Court on October 21 last year. The conviction followed his shock arrest on January 15, 2025, moments after landing at Suvarnabhumi Airport on a first-class flight from the United Kingdom. Detectives were waiting at the gate. They were investigating a complaint filed by an ex-wife over a property company that reportedly owned a family home.

Two key dates frame the death of fashion tycoon Quentin Griffiths in Pattaya. He died on February 9 after falling from his 17th-floor flat. Police are treating the case as a suicide. However, the events leading to his death stretch back more than a year.

First, on January 15, 2025, Thai police arrested him at Suvarnabhumi Airport. He had just arrived on a first-class flight from London. Footage showed officers leading him from the terminal. He was then placed in a police car and driven away.

The video published by The Sun newspaper in the UK shows Mr Griffith reacting calmly and cooperatively with arresting officers.

Wearing white pants, he places his case in the bag of the police car. He sits with a female policewoman in the front, a driver, and a policeman enters the car on the back driver’s side. The video shows Mr Griffith texting someone on his mobile device.

Subsequently, detectives began questioning him over alleged fraud. The allegations centred on a company he ran with his estranged wife. The firm was used to hold property linked to a family home.

Fraud claims over property firm removal of wife as director trigger Pattaya court action

Investigators alleged he falsified documents. Specifically, they claimed he removed her as a director without authority. As a result, the matter was placed before Pattaya Provincial Court.

Meanwhile, the criminal case progressed through the Thai legal system. On October 21, 2025, the court delivered its judgment. The matter was recorded as Red Case A1355/2568. Under Thai procedure, a red number confirms a case has been decided. Accordingly, Griffiths was convicted of fraud and forgery. He was sentenced to one year and six months in prison.

Lieutenant Colonel Worapoj Lallitjirakul confirmed the outcome. “The court convicted him. He was sentenced to one year and six months in prison on October 21,” he said. However, Griffiths filed an appeal. Therefore, under Thai law, he remained free on bail. Nevertheless, he was barred from leaving the kingdom.

At the same time, a second prosecution remained active. This was case number A310/2568. It was listed as a black number before the court. In Thai courts, a black number indicates a pending case. Thus, one case had concluded while another awaited adjudication.

Two court cases hung over the tycoon, including one conviction and a second case still pending

After his death, Police Colonel Anek Sarathongyoo of Pattaya City confirmed both proceedings. One had resulted in a conviction. The other was still before Pattaya Provincial Court. Consequently, Griffiths faced unresolved legal exposure at the time of his death.

In addition, negotiations were underway with solicitors representing his ex-wife. A meeting had been scheduled for this month. The talks were intended to explore a possible settlement. That outcome might have influenced whether he served his sentence. However, two days before the planned meeting, he fell from his balcony.

Police began investigating the incident on February 9. Officers and paramedics found him on the ground below the building. His apartment door was locked from the inside. Furthermore, no other individuals were reported inside. Officers said there were no immediate signs of forced entry.

Inside the flat, investigators found bottles of wine. They also recovered documents linked to his court cases. Those papers were related directly to proceedings in Pattaya. On the balcony, police found a wicker chair positioned near the railing. Consequently, officers classified the case as suicide. Nevertheless, a full post-mortem examination is pending. Officials said it could take months to complete.

Balcony fall investigated as suicide after wine bottles and court papers found inside flat

Griffiths was 58 and a co-founder of ASOS. He previously worked as an advertising executive. He served as marketing director for four years. Later, he stepped down from the role. In 2010, he sold shares worth £15 million. In 2013, he received a further stock windfall. As a result, he was regarded as a multi-millionaire businessman.

Meanwhile, he had also been involved in a custody dispute. He won custody of three children after a court battle. However, Ploy, his former wife of sixteen years, said she is now their legal guardian. She said she fears the children are being cared for in England by his family.

“I have no knowledge of any business problems he may have had,” Ms. Ploy said. “But, I am deeply concerned for the safety and well-being of all three. I do not know where they are, and I have been unable to contact them.”

Former wife denies business role and criticises UK media coverage after his death

On Friday, Ms Ploy furthermore denied any involvement with the business affairs or assets of Mr Griffiths. She insisted that she was not linked to his death. Indeed, she criticised media coverage of the death of her former husband in the United Kingdom.

Griffiths’ family declined to comment. Ultimately, the sequence of events is clear. The tycoon was arrested in January 2025. He was brought to earth with a bang on arrival in Thailand.

The nightmare deepened further when he was convicted in October 2025. One case ended in a prison sentence. Another remained before the court. He was on bail and barred from leaving Thailand. Then, in February, he fell to his death from his balcony in Pattaya.

