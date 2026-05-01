Questions over UK tycoon’s death in Pattaya as hearing told that $4 million in crypto assets is missing

$4 million vanishes from dead ASOS tycoon’s Bitcoin days after Pattaya balcony fall, sparking a police probe. It comes amid a family feud and custody battle as older son goes to court and the mystery deepens over who accessed the wallet.

A $4 million crypto mystery has erupted after the death of British tycoon and ASOS co-founder Quentin Griffiths, who fell from a Pattaya high-rise in February. Within days, the funds were moved in three transactions, triggering a police probe and a fierce courtroom battle over his estate and children. Now, scrutiny has turned to those closest to him, as authorities investigate the unexplained transfers alongside unanswered questions over his sudden death and recent fraud conviction.

About $4 million was transferred from the Bitcoin wallet of UK marketing tycoon Quentin Griffiths following his death in Thailand. The transactions occurred shortly after the ASOS online founder died in February. However, the destination of the funds remains unknown.

Griffiths, 58, died on February 9 after falling from the balcony of his 17th-floor apartment in Pattaya. Meanwhile, Thai police in Pattaya insist there is no evidence of foul play. Nevertheless, an investigation into his death remains ongoing. At the same time, a separate probe has begun into the missing cryptocurrency.

According to reports, the funds were moved in three separate transactions. Each transfer took place within a short period after his death. Therefore, the timing of the activity has drawn attention. However, officials have not disclosed how the wallet was accessed.

Court hearing in Chonburi exposes bitcoin transfers, prompts scrutiny of son and access to wallet

The issue surfaced during a court hearing in Chonburi earlier this week. Griffiths’s eldest son, Joel, filed a police complaint over the missing Bitcoin. He raised the matter while attending a custody case involving his father’s children. Meanwhile, the hearing focused on the future of the children with Griffiths’s second wife, Ploy Kringsinthanakun.

However, the claim immediately came under scrutiny in court. Lawyers representing Ploy questioned how Joel knew the exact amount missing. They also asked whether he had access to the Bitcoin wallet. Mona Mankong, acting for Ploy, described the transactions as suspicious. Moreover, she said the funds were sent to a “mystery location.” She added that no one knows who carried out the transfers.

Meanwhile, lawyers involved in the case highlighted a key point. They argued that only someone close to Griffiths would likely know his private passwords. Therefore, access to the wallet may have been restricted. However, no individual has been formally accused. At the same time, authorities continue to examine the unauthorised transactions.

Separately, Griffiths’s family in the United Kingdom identified the missing funds. They travelled to Thailand after his death to manage his estate. During that process, they discovered the discrepancy in his cryptocurrency holdings. As a result, the matter was reported to police.

Estate, fraud allegations and lifestyle details add context to the dispute over assets and relationships

Griffiths left behind a substantial estate, including property in Thailand and digital assets. However, the current status of part of those crypto holdings is unclear. Meanwhile, the missing funds have become central to ongoing legal disputes.

Before his death, Griffiths was involved in legal proceedings. He co-founded the pioneer online fashion retailer ASOS some 26 years ago. However, he recently faced allegations of fraud linked to a Thai company. Specifically, he was accused of forging documents to sell land and company shares. According to claims, the actions were intended to misinform his former partner and Thai wife, Ploy.

The UK businessman was arrested on a flight in January 2025 as he returned to Thailand. Mr Griffiths travelled regularly between the United Kingdom and Thailand.

He was recently living in Pattaya with a girlfriend, having become estranged from his Thai wife, Ploy, some years ago. Ms Ploy lived in Bangkok, while Mr Griffiths is reported to have led a Playboy lifestyle in Pattaya despite caring for his two young children.

Conviction, pending appeal and custody battle intensify legal conflict after tycoon’s sudden death

As a result, Griffiths faced intensive police questioning last year. He was later convicted of fraud. However, he filed an appeal and was released. He faced an 18-month prison sentence linked to the case. Meanwhile, further legal action was pending at the time of his death.

Furthermore, a legal meeting had been scheduled in February. Griffiths was due to meet lawyers representing Ploy. However, he died two days before that meeting could take place. Therefore, the legal dispute remained unresolved.

At the same time, a custody battle has intensified. Joel is seeking to relocate the children to the United Kingdom. He argues they should be raised there with extended family. However, Ploy has applied for full custody in Thailand. She maintains that the children should remain in the country where they were born.

Consequently, the custody dispute is ongoing. Moreover, the issue of the missing Bitcoin has become part of the broader case. Legal teams continue to argue over access to the wallet and knowledge of the funds.

Police probe into crypto transfers continues with no arrests made. Destination of funds remains unknown

Meanwhile, authorities are investigating the transfers as potential crypto fraud. However, no arrests have been reported. In addition, investigators have not identified the recipient of the funds. The timeline of the transactions remains under review.

Nevertheless, one detail remains clear. The transfers occurred soon after Griffiths’s death. Therefore, the sequence has raised further questions during court proceedings. At the same time, officials continue to examine both the financial activity and the surrounding circumstances.

At this time, both the custody dispute and the financial investigation remain in contention. Pattaya Police have not issued further findings on the death. However, inquiries into the missing funds are continuing alongside court proceedings at Pattaya Provincial Court.

Further reading:

Tycoon Quentin Griffiths arrested off first class flight. Later convicted in Pattaya of fraud and forgery

Quentin Griffith’s wife of 16 years says her children are missing since his death in Pattaya on Feb 9th after fall

43 year old Thai wife of UK tycoon denies any link to his shocking death in Pattaya on February 9th last

Police believe UK fashion tycoon took his own life in Pattaya over legal cases and criminal prosecutions

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