Indian tourist pays ฿43,400 for bogus coconut-oil cure in Pattaya after street approach by four foreign men. Police probe growing herbal scam wave, which also hit a German visitor who previously paid big money for a miracle hair tonic. Police warn of trend.

Pattaya is facing a bold new scam wave after yet another foreign tourist was fleeced on the street by smooth-talking fraudsters. This time, the victim was 46-year-old Indian visitor Mr. Jitendra Sahu, who on Friday, January 2nd, handed over a staggering ฿43,400 for what proved to be nothing more than two bottles of coconut oil. The scammers moved fast. A silver-tongued seller clinched the deal by theatrically tossing in a smaller “free” bottle, dressing up the pitch as a three-for-two bargain. The sale was slick. The price was extreme. And the cash was gone. Only later did Mr. Sahu realise he had been conned, after which he reported the fraud to Pattaya City Police Station.

A 46-year-old Indian tourist has reported an alleged herbal scam in Pattaya. The man has been identified as Mr. Jitendra Sahu. Police said he filed his complaint at Muang Pattaya Police Station at 2.29 am on Saturday. He told investigators he had been approached earlier in the evening while walking along Pattaya Second Road near Soi Marine Plaza.

The approach reportedly took place at about 8.30 pm. Four foreign men initiated a friendly conversation with him. They then claimed to sell herbal remedies promoted as cure-all medicines. They also said the products could treat hair loss.

Soon afterwards, the men took the tourist to a shop in Bang Lamung district. The shop was named Thai Natural Herbal. It was located inside a hotel complex. The tourist said he was persuaded to buy two 200-millilitre bottles of a herbal mixture blended with coconut oil. He also received one additional bottle.

Police probe cure-all coconut oil scam as tourist pays ฿43,400 and submits bottles as evidence

One bottle was described as pure coconut oil. The total price was ฿43,400. The men also stated that the mixture could cure all diseases. However, the tourist later realised the products appeared overpriced. Therefore, he submitted the items to the police as evidence.

Police said they have accepted the complaint. Officers also confirmed that the case details are under review. Investigators said they are now working to identify the individuals involved. They also intend to locate and question those connected to the sale.

Meanwhile, locals told reporters that similar scams have persisted in Pattaya for years. They said some shops reappear despite inspections. However, police said they continue to investigate repeated complaints and possible links.

Authorities stated that this latest case fits a broader trend. Over the past year, tourists have reported groups selling so-called miracle herbal products. These products were said to promote hair growth, weight loss or other health benefits. However, the reported prices were far higher than normal. Tourists often realised this only after purchase.

German reported ฿22,000 baldness tonic as Pattaya police investigate wave of herbal scams

Significantly, the complaint by Mr. Sahu follows another high-value case. On Christmas Day, police said a 57-year-old German engineer reported paying ฿22,000 for two jars of a baldness treatment. The tourist was identified as Mr. Yilmaz.

He told police he had been approached by a street salesperson the previous evening. He was then led to a shop and encouraged to buy the products. Police said the case matched several earlier complaints. In one example, a victim reported paying the equivalent of $4,400 for similar items.

Police in Pattaya confirmed on December 26 that they were investigating a wave of such scams. These scams reportedly targeted foreign tourists. The products were marketed as miracle hair-growth cures.

Business and community leaders have also called for stronger enforcement. They want action taken against the shops behind the sales. Police said they are examining whether organised groups are responsible.

Police say foreign suspects befriended tourist before selling coconut oil bottles in Pattaya case

In the latest complaint, police said the four suspects were described as foreign men. They allegedly befriended the Indian tourist first. They then promoted the herbal mixture to him. The tourist said he trusted the claims at the time. Later, he reviewed the price and contents. Consequently, he became suspicious. He then contacted the police.

Police said the herbal products purchased by the tourist consisted mainly of coconut oil. He received two 200 millilitre bottles that he paid for. He also received one free extra bottle. The total cost was 43,400 baht. Therefore, he filed a formal report.

The incident took place in Chon Buri province. Pattaya is one of Thailand’s busiest tourist destinations. Police said the investigation will focus on tracing the shop involved. They will also attempt to identify the sellers. Furthermore, they will review any possible connections to earlier incidents.

Meanwhile, locals described a recurring pattern. Foreign tourists are approached in busy tourist areas. Casual conversations begin on the street.

Recurring reports describe street approaches leading tourists into shops selling pricey mixtures

Claims are then made about herbal medicine. After that, the tourists are escorted to shops. Prices are presented as special offers or health investments. The actual product composition is unclear in many reports.

Police have not yet confirmed any arrests. However, officers said the investigation is active. They are now reviewing statements, timelines and physical evidence. They also said additional witnesses may be interviewed. Moreover, police confirmed that warning notices may be issued to tourists. They said inquiries are still continuing.

Authorities stressed that this is not the first complaint of its kind. Reports earlier in December already highlighted similar activity. Police have observed that many of the complaints involve baldness or health cures. The prices reported are consistently high. The sellers are often described as foreign men.

The case involving Mr. Sahu was reported in the early hours. However, the encounter itself took place during evening hours in a busy nightlife zone. The shop was located within a hotel complex. Police, therefore, said CCTV footage may be available.

Tourist complaint adds to growing Pattaya file as police review herbal cure claims and evidence

Tourism continues to draw large numbers of foreign visitors to Pattaya. Consequently, the city features frequent interactions between vendors and tourists. Police said they will continue to respond to formal complaints. They also confirmed that all submitted evidence will be catalogued.

Additionally, authorities are reviewing whether the herbal mixture was falsely described. The product was reportedly presented as a cure-all medicine. It was also linked to hair loss treatment claims. However, police said the exact labeling of the product remains under review.

Mr. Sahu’s report adds to a growing file of similar complaints. Police said the case involving the 57-year-old German tourist remains under investigation as well. That tourist also reported being led to a shop by a salesperson.

Investigation as German tourist reports $700 hair tonic and tourism sector voices concern

As of now, police have not released further findings. However, they confirmed that details will be forwarded for legal review once the investigation is completed. They declined to speculate on possible outcomes. They said the priority remains fact-gathering and verification.

The investigation continues with rising concern among foreign tourism business interests. The resort city invariably finds itself home to a large number of international visitors with spare cash to spend.

The persuasiveness of these individuals is additionally not to be underestimated. Even hard-headed businessmen have fallen victim. Certainly, Indian and German tourists are not known for being particularly dim-witted.

Therefore, the threat this represents to the city’s reputation as somewhere for an enjoyable holiday is severe and must be addressed.

Further reading:

German pays $700 for jars of herbal tonic to regrow hair on bald heads in Pattaya Christmas Eve scam

Top Immigration officer refutes Reuters report saying Thai officials are complicit in scammer abductions

Near arrest claim by BBC presenter rebuffed by top official who explained what happened on Soi Cowboy

BBC gets a Red Light from viewers & fans of Thailand over the distorted docu-series aired last week

Sex tourism from the United Kingdom to Thailand spotlighted in BBC documentary series just aired

More assault incidents linked with Pattaya Beach and transgender sex workers in the notorious resort city

Japanese tourist warns Pattaya visitors about sexy transgender gang after failed gold snatch on Soi 6

Pattaya punters preyed upon by transgender sex workers in a rash of hotel robberies while showering

60 year old disabled Brit robbed by three ladies of the night at his Pattaya hotel after taking a shower beforehand

Australian wheelchair user cheated by Thai woman he met on Pattaya’s beachfront on Thursday morning