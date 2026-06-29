Southern insurgents launched coordinated attacks across Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat, torching a petrol station and injuring two Malaysian tourists. PM Anutin orders an emergency security response from Paris as police hunt the bomb cell behind the escalating violence.

Thailand’s southern insurgency has flared with alarming force after a coordinated wave of attacks struck Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat within hours, torching a petrol station, injuring two Malaysian tourists and triggering a nationwide security response. From Paris, where he is accompanying the royal delegation on the state visit to France, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul ordered senior Interior Ministry officials to take command in the Deep South as investigators linked the attacks, traced a sophisticated bomb built with imported gas cylinders and launched a major manhunt for the insurgent cell behind one of the region’s boldest coordinated assaults in recent months.

Thailand’s long-running southern insurgency intensified sharply on Sunday night and Monday after coordinated attacks struck Yala and Narathiwat within hours of each other. A petrol station was destroyed by fire in Yala.

Later, on Monday morning, a roadside bomb in Narathiwat injured two Malaysian tourists. The attacks prompted an immediate response from Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is accompanying the royal delegation on the state visit to France. From Paris, he ordered senior Ministry of the Interior officials to travel south immediately, assess the situation and direct assistance to those affected.

Security officials believe the attacks formed part of the same operational campaign. Notably, investigators linked Monday’s bombing with the petrol station attack in Yala and another incident in neighbouring Pattani province.

Coordinated attacks in Yala and Pattani prompt wider security operation across the southern provinces

The coordinated timing has become a central focus of the investigation. As a result, security agencies increased patrols and intensified intelligence gathering across the southern border provinces.

The first attack unfolded shortly after 11pm on Sunday at a PT petrol station on Highway 15 in Sateng Nok subdistrict, Mueang district, Yala province. Police said about six armed men arrived on two motorcycles wearing black clothing.

They entered the station together before firing one or two shots into the air. The gunfire forced employees and customers to flee the forecourt. The attackers then planted an explosive device and escaped on their motorcycles. Seconds later, the bomb detonated, sending flames through part of the station.

The explosion ignited a fierce fire that quickly spread across the premises. Thick black smoke rose into the night sky and could be seen across the surrounding area. Firefighters rushed to prevent the blaze from reaching fuel storage facilities.

In parallel, police established an exclusion zone while military personnel secured nearby roads. Administrative officials also joined the emergency response as crews worked to contain the fire before it spread further.

Officials lead emergency response as firefighters contain blaze and secure a bomb-damaged petrol station

Yala Governor Kongsakul Chantharat travelled directly to the scene to supervise operations. He was joined by Mueang Yala District Chief Wimut Amnakmani and Mueang Yala Police Superintendent Pol Col Chatchai Sakdee.

Disaster response teams from Yala City Municipality also mobilised immediately. Alongside them, volunteers from the Mae Ko Niao-Chao Mae Thap Thim Yala rescue unit supported firefighting operations and secured the surrounding area. Eventually, emergency crews brought the fire under control.

Remarkably, authorities confirmed no deaths or injuries. Nevertheless, the attack caused significant damage to the petrol station and temporarily disrupted traffic along Highway 15.

Afterwards, Yala Provincial Police Headquarters sealed off the site completely. Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers then searched for additional devices while forensic specialists carried out a meticulous examination. Investigators collected explosive fragments, forensic evidence and other material expected to assist the investigation.

Police hunt six suspects as forensic teams examine evidence linking attacks across southern border region

Police have since launched an intensive manhunt for the six suspects. Officers are reviewing intelligence reports, witness statements and available CCTV footage. Separately, forensic teams are comparing evidence with material recovered from previous insurgent attacks. Investigators are also examining whether the same operational cell participated in recent incidents elsewhere in the southern border provinces.

Authorities believe the attackers carefully planned the operation. The warning shots emptied the station before the bomb exploded.

Consequently, casualties were avoided despite the scale of the blast. Officials are now attempting to establish where the group assembled before the attack and the route used to escape afterwards.

Hours later, insurgents struck again in neighbouring Narathiwat province. At about 11.41am on Monday, a bomb hidden inside a road culvert exploded near the Sapom three-way intersection on the inbound road to Tak Bai district in Ban Phaiwan, Phaiwan subdistrict. According to the Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 Forward Command, attackers concealed the explosive inside the culvert before detonating it as vehicles approached.

Roadside bomb in Narathiwat injures Malaysian tourists as insurgents expand coordinated cross-border attacks

The blast struck a vehicle carrying two Malaysian tourists travelling through the area. At the same time, another vehicle carrying volunteer defence personnel was overtaking the tourists after returning from Yala.

Both vehicles were caught in the explosion. Emergency responders arrived quickly and provided first aid before transporting the injured tourists to Narathiwat Ratchanakarin Hospital. Authorities initially withheld details of their injuries. Later, officials confirmed the driver sustained minor injuries while the passenger suffered broken bones.

In response, security forces immediately sealed the blast site and diverted traffic. Explosive ordnance disposal officers searched for secondary devices before declaring the area safe.

Meanwhile, forensic officers examined the damaged culvert and collected evidence from the roadway. Investigators also documented the damage to nearby infrastructure. No arrests have yet been announced.

Interior ministry leaders inspect blast site as Prime Minister directs response from state visit in France

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Arsit Sampanrat travelled to Narathiwat later on Monday under direct instructions from Prime Minister Anutin. At about 5pm, he inspected the blast site with Department of Provincial Administration Director-General Narucha Khosasilvilai, Fourth Army Region Commander Lieutenant General Norathip Poynok and Narathiwat Governor Boonchuey Homyamyen. Deputy Chief Inspector-General Sakra Kapilakan, Acting Adviser on Administration Saharat Wongskulwiwat and Narathiwat Provincial Police Commander Pol Maj Gen Prayong Kotrasakha also joined the inspection, together with senior security officials and district administrators.

Following the site inspection, Mr Arsit travelled to Narathiwat Ratchanakarin Hospital to visit the injured Malaysian nationals. He presented gift baskets and initial financial assistance on behalf of the government.

During his visit, he confirmed investigators believe the bombing formed part of the same sequence of attacks affecting Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat. He also said the investigation would continue without delay.

“The government and the Ministry of Interior, under the leadership of Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul, are not standing idly by,” Mr Arsit said. “The Prime Minister instructed me from Paris to come to the area to assess the situation and provide the greatest possible assistance and relief to those affected, as quickly as possible. I have learned that the victims are Malaysian nationals travelling in the area. At the time of the incident, a vehicle carrying volunteer defence personnel who were returning from Yala was overtaking the foreign nationals’ vehicle and was consequently affected by the explosion. Initial investigations indicate that two gas cylinders were combined and ignited, and these cylinders were not manufactured in Thailand. The investigation will continue and proceed to the fullest extent. Regarding the roads, the Highway Department will expedite repairs to restore them to normal conditions as quickly as possible.”

Investigators trace bomb components while officials strengthen security and compensation for injured tourists

Investigators are now examining the recovered explosive components in detail. Early findings indicate that two gas cylinders were combined to create the device.

Importantly, officials said those cylinders were not manufactured in Thailand. The origin of the components remains under investigation. Forensic specialists are also comparing bomb fragments recovered in both provinces.

On another front, Mr Arsit praised cooperation between civilian administrators and security agencies throughout Narathiwat. He said provincial officials, military commanders and police leaders meet regularly and exchange intelligence continuously.

He added that the governor closely monitors developments while local security forces remain deployed throughout the province. Security officials have nevertheless recommended installing protective screens over vulnerable road culverts to reduce opportunities to conceal explosive devices.

As part of the government’s response, authorities moved quickly to compensate the injured tourists. The Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre allocated 50,000 baht for seriously injured victims and 10,000 baht for those with minor injuries.

Financial aid begins as investigators pursue suspects and reinforce security across the southern border zone

Vehicle repairs will also be covered. In addition, the Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office provided 2,600 baht for each injured person. The Narathiwat Provincial Red Cross separately provided 3,000 baht for serious injuries and 2,000 baht for minor injuries under existing regulations.

Elsewhere, the Highway Department has begun preparations to repair the damaged culvert and reopen the road fully. Investigators, however, remain focused on identifying those responsible. Police continue comparing forensic evidence recovered from both attack scenes while intelligence officers examine possible operational links. The coordinated timing, similar methods and closely spaced attacks remain key elements of the inquiry.

For now, no group has claimed responsibility. Even so, security operations have intensified across Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat. Patrols have increased around transport routes, commercial centres and public facilities.

Finally, the Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 Forward Command has urged residents to report suspicious people, unfamiliar vehicles or unusual activity through its 1341 hotline or local security units while the investigation continues.

Further reading:

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