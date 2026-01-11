Bombs and arson struck 11 PTT petrol stations across Thailand’s southern border provinces after midnight Sunday, injuring four people including police, triggering a Narathiwat curfew, a regional manhunt and heightened security across Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala.

On Sunday, authorities imposed a curfew in Narathiwat province from 9 pm to 5 am as the National Security Council issued a warning to those behind an early morning bombing blitz targeting 11 independently owned petrol stations, stating that violence in southern Thailand would not be tolerated. The curfew followed a wave of incendiary device attacks in the early hours of Sunday, with explosions reported across Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala provinces. No one was killed in the coordinated bombings, but the attacks again brought home persistent tension in the southern border region and left local residents uneasy, as security concerns have again resurfaced.

Eleven PTT petrol stations were attacked with bombs and arson across Thailand’s southern border provinces early Sunday. The attacks unfolded shortly after midnight on January 11, 2026. Initially, authorities reported no casualties. Later, injuries were confirmed among police officers and civilians.

According to the Internal Security Operations Command, people with ill intentions carried out the attacks. Fires followed several explosions. However, emergency crews brought the blazes under control within hours. Damage was reported at fuel facilities and attached convenience stores.

In Narathiwat province, five bomb attacks were recorded. Specifically, explosions occurred in Cho Airong district. Then, further attacks were reported in Chanae. Additionally, incidents occurred in Rangae, Waeng, and Sungai Kolok districts. Each site sustained varying degrees of damage.

Attacks spread to Pattani and Yala as coordinated blasts hit multiple districts within a short time frame

Meanwhile, Pattani province recorded two attacks. These occurred in Muang district and Kapho district. Similarly, Yala province reported four incidents. The affected districts were Kabang, Bannang Sata, and Muang. All incidents occurred within a narrow time window.

As a result, authorities described the attacks as coordinated. The first explosion was reported at approximately 12:55 a.m. Subsequently, further explosions and fires followed in rapid succession. The incidents spread across three provinces within hours.

Importantly, all targeted facilities were PTT-branded petrol stations. Moreover, investigations confirmed all 11 stations were privately owned. Each station belonged to local individuals. None of the facilities were state-owned. Likewise, no religious sites were affected.

At the same time, officials stressed that no places of worship were damaged. Additionally, authorities said the attacks focused solely on commercial fuel stations. No government offices were targeted during the incidents.

All targets confirmed as locally owned PTT stations with no state or religious sites affected in attacks

Following the attacks, police and military units secured the affected areas. Immediately, authorities cordoned off each station. Then, bomb disposal teams entered the sites. Forensic officers collected fragments and debris. Evidence was catalogued for further examination.

Meanwhile, investigators reviewed closed-circuit television footage. Officers gathered recordings from nearby roads and shops. At the same time, witnesses were questioned. Statements were recorded from residents and station staff.

In response, authorities advised residents to avoid petrol stations temporarily. Subsequently, security patrols increased across the region. Police established checkpoints along major routes. Soldiers were deployed to sensitive locations.

Despite the attacks, officials confirmed petrol supplies remained secure. Fuel distribution continued without disruption. As a result, no shortages were reported. PTT coordinated closely with security agencies to assess risks.

Later, a curfew was declared in Narathiwat province. It is effective from 9 pm until 5 am. The order followed the overnight attacks. However, authorities did not immediately announce its duration. Movement restrictions were imposed across several districts.

Security forces seal sites increase patrols and impose Narathiwat curfew after overnight attacks

Consequently, local residents reported widespread fear. Nighttime travel decreased sharply. Businesses reduced operating hours. Meanwhile, transport services were limited during curfew periods.

Additionally, the curfew affected the local economy. Commercial activity slowed across Narathiwat. Tourism also declined further. Previously, flooding had already disrupted travel. Malaysian tourists were reported to be unable to visit.

Importantly, no further attacks on petrol stations were reported after the initial incidents. Nevertheless, security forces maintained heightened alert levels. Patrols continued throughout Sunday and were expected to run into the following day.

At the national level, the Royal Thai Police issued urgent orders. Pol. Gen. Kittirat Phanphet, the National Police Commissioner, directed immediate action. He ordered senior officers to hunt down those responsible.

Specifically, Pol. Gen. Samran Nualma was assigned to lead security operations. He serves as Deputy Commissioner General for Security Affairs. Additionally, he commands the Forward Operating Centre. Pol. Lt. Gen. Piyawat Chalermsri also received orders. He commands Provincial Police Region 9.

National Police Headquarters launches manhunt assigns senior commanders to lead security response

On January 11, Pol. Lt. Gen. Yingyot Thepjamnong announced the orders. The top officer serves as Assistant Commissioner and police spokesperson. He confirmed investigations were progressing in several locations. In addition, he said evidence collection was underway.

Furthermore, police confirmed injuries linked to the attacks. Four people were injured in total. This included civilians and police officers. No deaths were reported. Medical teams treated the injured promptly.

One injured officer was identified. He was Pol. Lt. Prasit Bamrung. He serves as Deputy Inspector at Ra-ngae Police Station. He was injured by shrapnel from an explosion.

The injury occurred while he inspected a damaged petrol station. The site was in Tanyong Mas. It falls under the Ra-ngae Police Station jurisdiction. Following the injury, orders were issued for full medical care.

Accordingly, Pol. Gen. Kittirat instructed welfare support for the officer. Authorities said his condition was monitored closely. Hospital care was provided without delay.

Four injured including police officer with shrapnel wounds. Orders for full medical care response

Meanwhile, police reported extensive property damage. Petrol pumps were damaged at several stations. Storage areas also sustained impact damage. Additionally, convenience stores inside stations were affected.

As a precaution, some stations were closed temporarily. Engineers conducted safety inspections. Structural assessments were carried out at multiple locations. Repairs were planned following evaluations.

In terms of operations, Pol. Lt. Gen. Yingyot said intelligence gathering was intensified. Provincial police units coordinated closely. Border Patrol police were also deployed. Security upgrades were implemented across the region.

At the same time, officers were instructed to maintain peace and order. Police presence increased in urban centres. Rural patrols were also reinforced. Authorities aimed to stabilise the situation quickly.

Additionally, the National Police Chief expressed concern for officers on duty. He urged vigilance and discipline. Commanders were told to enforce safety measures strictly. Officer morale was to be monitored closely.

Stations damaged. Inspections ordered and intelligence stepped up. Officers told to maintain order

Regarding motives, police shared preliminary findings. Initial reports indicated involvement by insurgent groups. Authorities said the attacks created unrest before the February 8 general election. However, investigations were ongoing.

Separately, academic analysis was cited by Thai Rath Online. The outlet consulted Associate Professor Ekarin Tuan Siri. He is from the Faculty of Political Science at Prince of Songkla University, Pattani campus.

Based on available information, he insisted the attacks were unrelated to the forthcoming general election. He emphasized the importance of station ownership. Investigations showed all stations were locally owned. Notably, other analysts disagree and suggest the attacks were a message to the government that the southern border problem has not yet been resolved.

Undoubtedly, the focus of officials in Bangkok since June 2025 has been on the country’s disputed border with Cambodia.

Nonetheless, according to the top academic, this indicated no religious motivation. In particular, he noted that no religious sites were targeted. He said the attacks focused solely on commercial facilities. Furthermore, he said the attacks did not appear aimed at causing casualties. He noted no clear intent to harm civilians or officials. Property damage appeared to be the primary outcome.

Investigators cite insurgent links as academics dispute election motive and note commercial targets

He also said the incidents highlighted security deficiencies. He noted attacks occurred in both private and public areas. According to him, this reflected gaps in security control.

Additionally, he said perpetrators could be outsiders or insurgents. However, he noted that attacks at 11 locations required coordination. Such operations suggested a significant network.

Authorities have not confirmed these academic assessments. Police said all conclusions would depend on evidence. Investigations remain active across all affected provinces.

Meanwhile, residents continued to report unease. Some said they heard explosions during the night. Others described fear during curfew hours. Authorities acknowledged these concerns.

Local residents called for stronger preventive measures. They urged improved security effectiveness. Officials said agencies had sufficient resources. Budgets and manpower were available, they said.

Residents report fear urge stronger prevention as officials say resources remain available locally

However, authorities stressed responsibility lay with operational units. The caretaker government was urged to issue clear measures. No new policies were announced immediately. However, the National Security Council issued a strong warning. It was aimed at the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN), the group based in Malaysia, believed to be behind this campaign. It warned that violence would not be tolerated by the Thai government.

Certain conservatives and some religious leaders warned the government in Bangkok that appeasement through negotiations with insurgent groups may be a failed policy. One senior senator, Chaiyong Manirungsakul, who sits on the state committee for the military, blamed poor intelligence for this attack and others.

Police confirmed investigations would continue without pause. Suspects had not yet been named publicly. Evidence collection remained ongoing at all sites.

As of January 11, all affected stations remained under security supervision. Clean-up operations continued. Repair planning was underway. Security agencies maintained close monitoring across the three provinces. The senator was critical of the Narathiwat curfew, suggesting it was hardly likely to be effective.

