40-year-old defence forces volunteer in Pattani survives a car bomb explosion on Monday. Despite severe burns and injuries, Ms. Suyanee Seeba managed to escape the burning vehicle, while three others were wounded by shrapnel amid growing insurgent violence in the South.

A 40-year-old defence forces volunteer in Pattani was lucky to survive an inferno on Monday after her red Suzuki car exploded on the road. Ms Suyanee Seeba managed to take flight from her car with massive burns and injuries. She later collapsed to the ground as locals ran in every direction. Three people were additionally wounded by shrapnel. It is the latest atrocity in Thailand’s southern provinces, where insurgent groups such as Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) have escalated their campaign of violence in recent weeks.

A defence forces volunteer was severely injured on Monday when a car bomb exploded in the Kapho district.

At length, a 40-year-old woman, identified as Suyanee Seeba, was driving her Suzuki Swift to work when the device detonated at 10:10 AM.

Despite the severity of the blast, Ms Suyanee incredibly survived the explosion. However, her injuries were extensive. She had burns to her face, right arm, and was suffering from chest pains.

Afterwards, she was rushed to Kapho Hospital before being transferred to Pattani Hospital for further treatment.

Bomb placed in volunteer’s car explodes, leaving her severely injured and causing panic among villagers

Authorities confirmed that the bomb was likely a device with a timer placed in Ms Suyanee’s car by separatist insurgents.

Police believe the device was set to detonate as she approached her workplace at the district office. In effect, the bomb exploded before she could reach her destination, leaving her severely burned and in critical condition.

Witnesses reported that Ms Suyanee managed to flee her vehicle as flames consumed it. Nevertheless, her injuries were so severe that she collapsed shortly after escaping. She was aided by good Samaritans. Meanwhile, police blocked off the road while firefighters extinguished the flames in 15 minutes.

At the same time, a crowd of villagers, who had been nearby when the explosion occurred, fled in panic. A 6-year-old child was struck by stray shrapnel during the chaos.

However, the injuries were not life-threatening. Two additional people were injured by shrapnel from the blast.

Three people, including a child, injured by shrapnel in the explosion as locals flee in panic from fiery blast

They were identified as Ms. Aminah, 61 years old, Ms. Maeyah, 18 years old, and Ms. Muslimi, 6 years old. All three were slightly injured by shrapnel in their legs.

This attack, though horrific, comes amidst a recent series of insurgent-led assaults in southern Thailand. A March 8th attack on a district office in Sungai Kolok, Narathiwat, involved a combination of bombings and gunfire that resulted in the deaths of two defence volunteers. In addition, it left 14 others wounded.

Undeniably, such attacks have intensified in recent months, sparking concerns over the region’s security situation.

The ongoing violence in southern Thailand, particularly in Pattani, Narathiwat, and Yala provinces, is directly linked to separatist insurgent groups. For example, the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN).

These groups have long demanded greater autonomy for the Malay-Muslim-majority southern provinces. Indeed, the Malaysian-headquartered BRN group aspires to a separate Pattani state.

Therefore, the southern provinces have been the subject of orchestrated violence for years.

Recent violence highlights the growing threat posed by separatist insurgents in southern Thailand

This most recent attack is just one example of an alarming increase in bombings and armed assaults in the region.

Local police say forensic experts will carefully study the bomb used in the attack on Ms Suyanee’s vehicle.

Certainly, the car bomb targeted a government defence volunteer who works in the region to assist in maintaining security. Security sources say that this attack could represent a serious escalation in the insurgency’s tactics.

They fear bombs are increasingly being used to target specific individuals within the government’s security forces.

At the same time, growing calls are being made in Bangkok to suspend peace talks with the BRN. Negotiations between the Thai government and the insurgent group have been ongoing since 2020. At length, there has been little real progress.

Growing calls to suspend peace talks with BRN as government faces mounting pressure over insurgency

Many in the Thai government and military feel that the BRN’s demands for greater autonomy are impossible to agree to. In short, they are incompatible with the kingdom’s political reality in Bangkok.

The group’s ultimate goal is the creation of a separate Islamic state in the southern region. Indeed, this is a stance that has not wavered despite years of dialogue.

Concerns are also growing about the possibility that the separatist insurgents are receiving support from outside Thailand. While Thai security services strongly deny any links between the BRN and outside parties, there have been persistent rumours.

Some reports suggest that the BRN may be obtaining funding and resources from sources in neighbouring Malaysia.

However, no concrete evidence has been produced to substantiate these claims.

Speculation grows over potential foreign support for BRN despite denials by Thai security services

There is also speculation that the BRN does not view its insurgency as part of a broader global jihad movement. Some members of the group have stated that their mission is focused solely on achieving independence for the southern provinces.

In brief, there is no wider Islamic agenda. Despite this, the escalating violence has led to widespread alarm from local leaders in the South.

Basically, they are demanding a more robust security presence. In response, military authorities have stated that they are committed to strengthening the security situation in Narathiwat, Pattani and other affected areas.

These calls for greater security have intensified in the wake of Monday’s attack. Local leaders are pushing for more resources to combat the insurgent threat.

Two years ago, hopes for peace were high. Previously the Thai government and the BRN reportedly were reportedly working towards a “roadmap” for resolving the conflict. However, recent events suggest that this optimism was misplaced.

Growing calls for stronger security measures following increasing violence in southern Thailand

The violence in the region has only worsened, as evidenced by Monday’s car bomb attack and the elaborate military operations on March 8th in Narathiwat and Pattani.

At present, the situation remains disturbing, with no clear end in sight. The government faces growing pressure to address the insurgent threat.



At the same time, it is trying to balance the political complexities of negotiating with a separatist group. In the face of ongoing attacks, they undoubtedly face a worsening security situation.

Sadly, it is clear that the conflict in southern Thailand is far from over. It is yet another chronic and intractable problem for the short-lived government in Bangkok.

