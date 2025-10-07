Defence minister says Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) carried out gold raid and horde is in Malaysia

Defence minister confirms Barisan Revolusi Nasional carried out the Narathiwat gold heist, stealing ฿24 million. The horde has already been moved to Malaysia, exposing security gaps and an escalating insurgency. It all leaves Bangkok constrained amid rising violence and fragile peace efforts in the south.

Defence Minister Nattapol Nakpanit confirmed Tuesday that Sunday’s audacious ฿24 million gold heist in Narathiwat was carried out by well-armed, black-clad men from across the Malaysian border. He named the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN), the main insurgent group based in Kelantan State. The gold was already spirited out of the country, delivering a crushing blow to security chiefs. Coming after a year of rising violence and shattered peace talk hopes, the robbery exposes Bangkok’s stark political constraints and the massive challenge of securing Pattani, Songkhla, and Narathiwat against ever-bolder attacks.

On the evening of Sunday, October 5, 2015, a shocking robbery unfolded at a gold shop inside the Big C Su-ngai Kolok branch in Narathiwat Province. The perpetrators, at least 10 to 20 individuals, were dressed in black and armed with firearms.

They executed a meticulously planned attack, dividing into teams and smashing glass display cases. Consequently, they seized gold jewellery valued at over 600 baht, or approximately ฿24 million.

During the raid, Sergeant Major Burisorn Radachai, a soldier from the 408th Special Forces Unit, was shot while attempting to intervene. Although injured in the neck, chest, and leg, he survived. Meanwhile, the assailants fled in two stolen pickup trucks, heading toward Su-ngai Padi District and eventually crossing the border.

Narathiwat gold shop robbery left a soldier injured while thieves escaped with over ฿24 million in gold

Defence Minister General Nattapol Nakpanit told reporters on Tuesday that intelligence services believe the Barisan Revolusi Nasional, or BRN, carried out the raid. Furthermore, he confirmed that the stolen gold had already been transferred to the group’s headquarters in Kelantan state.

He emphasised that the operation mirrored previous incidents, including the daring 2019 gold shop raid in Songkhla. That event involved 3,300 baht worth of gold, valued at over ฿85 million. In addition, authorities noted that these raids appear increasingly organised and sophisticated, suggesting insurgent groups are directly funding operations through theft.

Minister Nattapol stressed that the Narathiwat robbery’s success was not caused by a change in leadership at the Fourth Army Region. Rather, the command structure has long been established, and soldiers continue to perform their duties.

Nevertheless, some observers speculated that leadership transitions may have created temporary gaps in oversight. The minister responded by noting that the new Fourth Army Region commander had only been in office for seven days. Moreover, Army Commander-in-Chief General Pana Klaewplodthuk planned to visit the area shortly to personally monitor security conditions.

Authorities confirm BRN carried out the Narathiwat heist while noting a long-established command structure

Reporters attempted to question Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul at Government House about the robbery. However, the Prime Minister did not respond. Instead, he proceeded directly to his executive office at the Thai Khu Fa Building to chair the weekly Cabinet meeting. When pressed about the progress of apprehending the perpetrators, he ignored the inquiries and went upstairs.

General Nattapol also revealed that initial reports indicated some insiders may have known about the robbery. Nevertheless, no evidence suggested complete complicity. He emphasised that further investigation was required, particularly regarding whether someone provided information on the gold shop’s layout or escape routes.

Furthermore, he confirmed that the stolen gold had already been sent to a neighbouring country. Therefore, Thai authorities will need to coordinate with their foreign counterparts to recover the gold and apprehend the suspects.

Intelligence shows insiders may have known about robbery while officers coordinate recovery efforts

“Big Lek,” as Minister Nattapol is colloquially known, denied that the robbery exploited the opportunity created by the recent leadership change in Army Area 4.

Additionally, he highlighted that soldiers are not neutral in such matters. He also stressed that the horde of gold has already been transferred across the border. He reassured the public that authorities are actively monitoring the situation and taking all necessary steps to restore order and safety in the southern provinces.

Meanwhile, the government, significantly, appears to be anxious to resurrect stalled peace talks with the insurgency.

During a National Security Council meeting, General Nattapol addressed the appointment of General Somsak Rungsita, former Secretary-General of the NSC, as chair of the Southern Border Provinces Peace Dialogue Team. He stated that initial discussions had taken place. Moreover, he emphasised the importance of achieving tangible results within a four-month timeframe. He instructed officials to prioritise key objectives and warned that not every task could be completed. Nevertheless, measurable progress must be achieved within the period.

The Narathiwat robbery is part of a disturbing pattern of audacious crimes in southern Thailand. In particular, it reflects a regular pattern of gold shop raids. In turn, these funds the southern insurgency movement led by the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN). Certainly, this group is seen as the main player.

Narathiwat robbery highlights broader insurgent strategy and previous audacious gold shop attacks

In August 2019, a gold shop in Suthada, Nathawee District, Songkhla Province, was raided by armed assailants. They stole approximately 3,300 baht worth of gold, valued at over ฿85 million. In addition, the group hijacked a van to aid in their escape, highlighting the sophistication of their planning. Authorities linked that robbery to insurgent activity, suggesting stolen assets were used to fund further operations.

Historical robberies underline the continued threat to public safety. On December 13, 1999, armed thieves attempted to steal ฿18 million in front of the Lotus Department Store in Saraburi. A gunfight ensued, killing both a security guard and one of the robbers.

This case revealed the extreme violence that criminals are willing to use for financial gain. Similarly, a 1986 incident at Khao Yai National Park saw tourists robbed during a festival. The act created widespread fear, as a recreational area was violently violated, illustrating that high-value targets and public spaces remain vulnerable.

The Narathiwat gold shop robbery highlights not only criminal audacity but also insurgent capabilities. The BRN reportedly entered the scene, committed the theft, and fled across the border without immediate detection.

Past high-profile robberies show growing sophistication and audacity of southern insurgency operations

Consequently, authorities are coordinating with Malaysia to track and recover the stolen gold. General Nattapol confirmed that the operation’s organisation suggests meticulous planning. He also acknowledged that previous robberies have followed similar patterns.

The incident has reignited public debate over security in southern Thailand. Citizens fear both for property and personal safety. Sergeant Major Burisorn Radachai’s injury brings home the human risk involved.

General Nattapol stressed that while leadership changes in the Fourth Army Region have occurred, these transitions did not cause the robbery. Soldiers remain fully operational and committed to their responsibilities.

Furthermore, he urged public patience as investigations proceed. Coordination with neighbouring countries will be necessary to recover stolen assets and bring perpetrators to justice.

Authorities work with Malaysia, emphasising security readiness and patience after Narathiwat robbery

The scale and boldness of the Narathiwat robbery demonstrate the high level of organisation among insurgent groups. They appear capable of executing cross-border thefts with precision. The operation included stolen vehicles, firearms, and careful planning, reflecting the growing sophistication of such crimes. Consequently, authorities are examining vulnerabilities in security, command structures and intelligence dissemination.

Violence by the insurgency has escalated since the beginning of 2025. It came despite hopes of a breakthrough at peace talks in 2024. The government in Bangkok is left with its hands tied.

On the one hand, a rebel insurgency such as this can be waged with impunity by organisations such as the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) from across the border in Malaysia. On the other hand, a tough, hardline political stance by conservatives, especially in today’s political climate, leaves no room to offer a possible negotiated solution.

In short, the insurgents seek some sort of self-government or home rule. It is something that is anathema to the country’s powerful establishment. In the meantime, the government tries to advance the talks with offers of economic incentives and local community cooperation. These are interesting proposals, but not enough to get the young men fighting for the insurgency to lay down their weapons.

Narathiwat robbery spotlights challenges of insurgency, political constraints and fragile peace efforts

Significantly, as in other insurgencies worldwide, there is an economic motive behind the insurgents’ leadership, with overlapping links to smuggling and criminal activity in what is a deprived area of the kingdom economically.

Public concern remains high due to both the theft and the violence involved. The robbery has left a lasting social impact. It certainly affected not only victims but also public perception of safety. Additionally, the audacity of the crime has been widely discussed in the media and political circles. Therefore, authorities face pressure to demonstrate swift and effective action.

The Narathiwat robbery, alongside historical incidents in Songkhla, Saraburi, and Khao Yai, illustrates the persistent challenges of crime and insurgency in Thailand.

Finally, the gold shop robbery at Big C Su-ngai Kolok represents both a continuation of organised criminal activity and a major test for Thai security forces. With stolen gold already transferred to Malaysia, authorities face the dual challenge of apprehending the perpetrators and recovering assets.

Effective cross-border coordination, strengthened intelligence, and a vigilant military presence are essential.

