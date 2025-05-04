Army chief orders top alert and urges unified fightback after insurgents kill four civilians in Narathiwat, including a 76-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl, in two motorbike attacks; bombs also explode near charity event attended by a cabinet minister.

The army chief on Saturday called for a more proactive stance to counter the rising insurgency threat in Thailand’s southern provinces, following two deadly motorbike attacks in Narathiwat that left four people dead, including a 76-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl. The elderly woman was gunned down in the afternoon while returning from a doctor’s appointment with her son, while later that evening, three others were killed in a drive-by shooting by assailants on motorbikes. General Pana Klaewplodthuk condemned the violence as a grave violation of human rights. Earlier that morning, two bombs exploded in Rueso District near the site of a charity fair, just moments before Deputy Minister of the Interior Sabida Thaiset was introduced as a guest of honour.

Thailand’s Army chief, General Pana Klaewplodthuk, on Saturday, ordered all units in the southern provinces into the highest state of alert. Saying it was time to fight back, he called for the posture to change into a more proactive one.

General Pana particularly stressed the need to set more aggressive action to halt terrorist attacks in the southern provinces.

“It’s time for us to fight together, using various elements in the system, including the government, private, public sectors, and the justice mechanisms, as tools to solve the problems together,” he said.

Army chief urges united front as troops in southern Thailand move to the highest state of alert status

The army commander also conveyed deep condolences to the victims’ families, calling the attacks “brutal” and “inhumane.” He condemned the targeting of the elderly and children as reprehensible and a violation of human decency.

He was speaking after three incidents in Narathiwat, two of which were fatal. The first fatal accident occurred in the Chanae district of the province.

A son was using a motorbike to drive his 76-year-old mother home in the Chang Phueak subdistrict of the southern district at 3:25 pm. They were near Ai Bue Tae village when they were approached by gunmen on a motorbike. In short, two gunmen killed the elderly woman instantly. They also wounded her son, who was left with a bullet wound.

Investigators believe the mother and son were returning from a medical appointment when they were ambushed. Forensics later found shell casings near the scene.

Later in Tak Bai on the Gulf of Thailand adjacent to Malaysia’s Kelantan state, there was another motorbike attack. This time, three motorcyclists with an unknown number of attackers staged a drive-by shooting.

Child among three family members killed in second Narathiwat shooting by motorbike gunmen

This incident occurred in a home containing 5 people, including 4 men and a 9-year-old girl.

The attack happened in the Khosit subdistrict at 7:38 pm, resulting in three dead and two requiring urgent hospitalisation. The little girl identified as Ms. Sasitha Chanthakong was killed instantly. She was joined by her relatives: 46-year-old Mr. Dam Chanthakong and 70-year-old Mr. Daeng Tunasuk.

Afterwards, rescuers found two of the family members alive: Mr. Chaow Chanthakong, aged 44, and Mr. Phakinai Rangsao, aged 29. Initially taken to Tak Bai Hospital, they were later transferred to Narathiwat Hospital.

Witnesses say the victims had been watching videos on their phones when gunfire erupted. Attackers used at least three motorbikes and sprayed the house with bullets.

Police believe it was a coordinated strike. Forensic teams attended the scene to collect further evidence and ballistic data.

Indeed, these attacks in Narathiwat on Saturday were preceded by a bomb attack. Previously, at 9:30 am, two bombs exploded near Al-Hidayah Mosque in the Rueso Ok Subdistrict of Rueso District of the province.

Bombs explode near mosque shortly before minister arrives at crowded Narathiwat charity event

Crowds had gathered to attend the Rueso Charity Fair, where the guest was Deputy Minister of the Interior Sabida Thaiset. Ms. Sabida wore yellow Muslim attire and was warmly received by community leaders, particularly the women in the congregation.

The first device exploded near a fruit orchard just behind a tent selling products. It caused mass panic among attendees.

Following a massive security response, protective barriers were erected and other precautions were taken to protect the minister. Later, security forces found several improvised explosives nearby. These were 1–2 kg bombs using a timer and detonated by a remote system. They were located some 10 metres from the original explosion.

The unexploded bombs were hidden nearby in steel pipes. They were disabled using high-pressure water. The devices were activated by a foot pedal mechanism.

Security officials later confirmed that the bombs were aimed at causing maximum panic during the event. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the blasts.

Arrests in the deep South may have triggered coordinated attacks aimed at discouraging cooperation

The attacks in Narathiwat come following the arrest of 14 people in Narathiwat, Pattani, and Yala provinces. These came in coordinated armed task force operations on April 29th and subsequently on May 2nd.

In short, today’s actions by the insurgency were aimed at urging people not to cooperate with government agencies. Meanwhile, Police Lieutenant General Paisal Noosang, Director of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 4 has issued a statement. He called for both Muslim and Buddhist populations to report suspicious actions to local security agencies.

Security has since been increased across southern provinces, particularly during the evening prayer window, considered a high-risk period.

Since the start of 2025, violence in the South has flared up as the insurgency, backed by elements in Malaysia, appears to have turned its back on talks and negotiations with Thai authorities.

This comes despite hopes entering into 2025 for peace talks between the government and the insurgency leadership. The insurgency is believed to be coordinated by an organisation called Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN). This is pursuing extreme Islamic ideology and values. It was founded in 1963 by Haji Abdul Karim.

Authorities intensify efforts to prevent attacks and pursue militants following a wave of fresh killings

ISOC officials urge the public to reject violence and report any suspicious behaviour. Hotline numbers are available 24/7. Authorities have also warned that aiding insurgents—by offering shelter or assistance—will lead to prosecution.

Major General Winthai Suvari, army spokesman, confirmed increased patrols, more checkpoints, and expanded intelligence operations. He said efforts are now focused on capturing those responsible and restoring public confidence in the justice system.

Lieutenant General Thammanoon Maisonthi of ISOC labelled the incidents a direct assault on Thailand’s social harmony and unity. As investigations continue, both military and civilian leaders stress that only unified action can restore peace to the region.

