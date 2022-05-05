Growth in foreign tourist arrivals since Sunday, May 1st has been impressive with a 63% spike in numbers arriving at Thailand’s main Suvarnabhumi Airport and a wave which will directly affect the economy, boosting growth and income generation. On Tuesday, the Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul made it clear that the kingdom was in a position to do away with Thailand Pass, the last entry control process. He also confirmed that endemic status in Thailand was now less than two months off which should see a full return to normality and the country’s Emergency Decree rescinded.

Speaking on Thursday, the Bhumjaithai Party leader and Deputy Prime Minister suggested that Thai nationals should be first in line to be given direct access to the kingdom ahead of foreign tourists. His suggestion comes before a meeting of a key government committee later in May which is scheduled to discuss the abolition of the Thailand Pass application as proposed last week by the Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn. Mr Anutin also linked the scrapping of the Thailand Pass regime with bringing an end to the country’s emergency decree which he suggested could be let lapse.

Ahead of a meeting of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) in May which will discuss the fate of the Thailand Pass entry regime for travellers to Thailand, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin suggested that he will propose the abolition of the application first of all for Thai nationals returning to the kingdom.

This pronouncement appears to conflict with last week’s plan from his fellow Bhumjaithai Party cabinet colleague, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, who said he was proposing the full abolition of the application to boost incoming arrival numbers from June 1st next.

Minister upbeat about scope government has to open up fully saying the crisis will end within 2 months

Speaking on Thursday, the minister was upbeat however about the scope the government has to ease restrictions against the virus at this time. He indicated that it was now likely that Thailand would declare endemic status sometime in July.

The minister said the country was in a position to now cope with any possible situation and highlighted the low detection rate among incoming foreign travellers since the country’s broader reopening during which the numbers of arrivals have zoomed higher.

This week it was reported that there was a large boost in tourists arrival from last Sunday when the Test and Go entry regime for all travellers including foreign tourists was abolished.

Jump in tourist arrivals since Sunday’s relaxed protocols with a 63% spike compared to Thursday last

21,268 passengers entered the kingdom through Suvarnabhumi Airport and Phuket International Airport on the first day of the new dispensation which saw the Test and Go entry regime and further monitoring eliminated for most visitors.

The number entering through Suvarnabhumi Airport was recorded at 16,868, a 63% spike since last Thursday when only 11,594 arrivals were seen. The airport was originally predicting a 38% rise in arrivals.

Last Sunday, at the country’s main airport, there were 96 different flight arrivals with the number of airlines flying into Bangkok set to grow further over the coming months as demand ramps up.

The kingdom’s total number of flight arrivals for Sunday was 120.

Direct boost to the economy as Thai government tries to boost GDP further with 3.5% growth expected

Each new arrival to the kingdom represents increased spending power to the Thai economy of over ฿50,000 and an increase in the country’s current account earnings.

The average spend during the opening weeks of the Phuket Sandbox programme last year was ฿47,619 according to government figures, at that time, including medical costs.

In 2019, the average spend per foreign tourist was ฿48,580 or $1,472 but it is thought that arrivals in 2022 have been spending up to 15% more than this because they have more freedom to travel and more establishments are open to cater for their needs.

In this way, these flights, on purely economic terms, represent literal flights of inward capital and economic growth into Thailand with a higher load factor on each flight making it even more impactful.

Despite headwinds from a slowdown in China, inflation and a tightening of government spending, the economy in Thailand is still expected to grow by 3.5% this year.

15 minutes processing time as larger numbers of tourist arrivals fly into the kingdom since May 1st

Since last Sunday, Thai officials have devised an arrivals regime where all incoming passengers are divided into three groups depending on their health status.

Despite reports of congestion at the airports, it is reported that each arriving passenger on Sunday was able to be processed within 15 minutes.

As things currently stand, all incoming passengers are approved under the Thailand Pass system but under the latest proposal outlined by the Minister of Tourism and Sports Mr Phiphat, last week, the arrival process will revert to the situation prior to March 2020 under the supervision and control of Immigration Bureau officers who will simply inspect each incoming traveller’s passports including digital health status certificates issued by databases worldwide.

Thailand Pass abolition linked with ending emergency

On Thursday, Mr Anutin said that abolition of the Thailand Pass regime for foreign tourists could be extended to all travellers but appeared to link this to the declaration of endemic status concerning the virus which he suggested would take place, in any event, within the next two months.

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin also appears to link the discussion to rescind the Thailand Pass app and regime to the lapsing of the country’s Emergency Decree which, at some point, he noted, must come to an end.

He cautioned that these were decisions to be taken by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) and the Prime Minister but felt the kingdom was prepared for such a move with declining cases and only 20% of the country’s hospital beds currently being occupied while less than 0.001% of incoming arrivals testing positive.

He admitted, however, that the emergency provision made it easier for officials to manage the current situation.

Potent and direct economic impact of more foreign tourists is the key to Thailand’s fortune in 2022

Thailand is targeting anywhere from 5 to 10 million tourist arrivals in 2022 with a strong indication that further liberalisation of the entry regime and a complete return to normality may drive these figures up substantially creating an extremely positive economic impact.

It is coming amid falling consumer confidence due to a jump in inflation although there are signs that this is being tempered with the latest figure released on Thursday showing the Consumer Price Index coming in at 4.65% for April, below the 5.7% rise seen in March which was the highest in 13 years.

The government is also facing a tightening financial situation and has begun to ease off on income support measures with the country’s economic planners pinning their hopes and expectations on the strong rebound in foreign tourism which is currently underway.

On Thursday, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan ocha forecasted that the country would return to 50% of 2019 record-setting levels for foreign tourist arrivals in 2023 with a projected final tally of 20 million.

The goal for 2022 is to get over halfway there.

Further reading:

Proposal to scrap Thailand Pass from June 1st as Thailand seeks tourism-driven economic growth

Anutin may agree to abolish Thailand Pass but wants all foreign tourists to have booster shots

Thailand Pass stalling visitors who wish to travel after May 1st as industry wants the app scrapped

Test and Go scrapped, a giant step by officials that removes testing for incoming air passengers to Thailand

Decision time on plans to ease further restrictions on foreign tourists with strong conflicting views at this time

Minister proposes that vaccinated tourists fly in without notice from May 1st to boost the economy

Fears growing that Covid may yet derail plans to reopen fully to foreign tourism from July 1st next

Minister says Thailand Pass could be gone by June 1st, but suggests the retention of a test on arrival

Travel sector calls for endemic status, scrapping of Thailand Pass and full normality on entry to the country

Thai tourism emphasises its neutrality in the Ukraine war, calls for a review of payment systems

Thailand moving to scrap all tourist restrictions this year once the Covid virus is declared endemic

Opposition targets Test and Go for spreading the virus as government insists on endemic status

Test and Go ready for take off again but this time with added baggage including a second PCR test

PM orders a re-evaluation of the balance between public health and economy as Omicron fears ease

Pandemic drawing to a close, senior public health official says growing Omicron strain is harmless

Top official describes the popular ‘Test and Go’ entry as a loophole exposing Thailand to Omicron

Tourism business owners think the unthinkable, the Omicron storm may bring with it good news

Minister suggests that ‘Test and Go’ now paused entry regime may be restarted in the New Year

Omicron nightmare for already troubled tourism sector: plan to suspend ‘Test and Go’ entry route

Omicron has arrived in Thailand but top officials believe they can manage an escalating situation

Thailand pushes ahead with foreign tourism drive, may defer switch to antigen testing over Omicron

Health officials asks for a review of the list of 63 countries allowed to enter without quarantine

Nightlife to reopen on a certified basis as officials try to balance public health and the economy

Thailand Pass is being upgraded but passenger stress stories continue with cancellation threats

Tourism reopening may lose momentum as government pivots back to public health priorities

Incoming passengers vent frustration at problems and bugs with the Thailand Pass system this week

Kingdom may see up to 1 million tourists this year but it will be an uphill battle to get back to 2019

Vaccinated tourists from 63 countries can leave SHA plus hotels after 1st night says top official in Phuket

Fears for travellers trying to access Thailand in the interim period as Thailand Pass launch nears GO

Russian and Indian travellers unhappy at entry rules for November 1st, call for simpler plans

Most tourists will be able to travel freely in Thailand once they pass their first test on arrival here

46 countries green-lighted as Thailand’s tourism business is set to take off from November 1st

Bright lights may be turned on again for foreign tourism as hated Certificate of Entry is to be axed

TAT boss: quarantine remains for 1 day to test all visitors, no going back to old tourism pub scenes

PM’s reopening order-only the beginning of the end of this cataclysmic crisis for Thai tourism

High-quality tourism dream may be making the COVID-19 crisis for the industry even worse than it should be

Tourism chief again plans to open up Thailand’s rock bottom tourism industry to cryptocurrencies

Dysfunction hits reopening of Thailand to tourism as Health Minister dismisses October 1st date

Bangkok reopening delayed as figures for fully vaccinated must nearly double by October 15th to go ahead

New normal tourism may see foreign and local tourists segregated at Pattaya tourist attractions

Only 13% will visit Thailand under the kingdom’s demanding entry process with 2021 economic growth at stake

October reopening of foreign tourism to Thailand could be another false dawn with cumbersome entry regime

Richest man in Thailand says COVID-19 is like a World War, the kingdom could end up a big loser in the end

Foreigners in Thailand have nearly ฿600 billion in the bank as inequality and poverty rise alarmingly

Rising prospect of GDP contraction for 2021 may see government breach the legal public debt limit

A dead mother beside her children and a taxi driver who slept, show us a nation riven by an extended crisis

Economic fears rising as Thailand faces a bigger crisis than 1997 with rising job losses and debt

Baht falling with confidence in Thailand waning as foreign tourism closure and virus drive funds out