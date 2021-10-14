Thailand’s foreign tourism industry is set to fly again: All foreign tourists need now is a resumption of the nightlife scene and the sale of alcohol to bring back the good times for Christmas and New Year’s in Thailand. Based on the PM’s statement on Monday night and today’s breakthrough move, there is hope despite the significant threat that still exists from this virus and the need for Thai officials to move carefully. Today’s announcement coupled with the PM’s TV address on Monday evening shows a willingness to allow small business owners and normal holidaymakers to get back to their lives before Covid 19.

Thailand’s foreign tourism industry could be finally heading for revival with news on Thursday that the Certificate of Entry system is to be abolished allowing users to self verify to the kingdom’s Department of Disease Control while uploading their documents including a health declaration to fly into Thailand on commercial passenger flights which are due also to be expanded.

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made a breakthrough announcement which, combined with the Prime Minister’s statement on Monday night, represents a definite milestone for foreign tourists which they have been waiting for since April 2020.

The deeply unpopular Certificate of Entry process is to be abolished and replaced with a new web-based ‘Thailand Pass’ process which has been worked on by the Ministry of Public Health and other government departments for some time.

Biggest barrier to foreign tourism has just been knocked down opening up 85% of the market again

Thai Examiner polls had shown that the burdensome and demanding process which often took prospective visitors weeks to fulfil accounted for 85% of people interested in visiting Thailand being put off.

Its abolition will most likely result in a surge of interest from holiday markets from November 1st and until the New Year as Covid 19, while still representing a health threat in most countries, is being countered by overwhelming vaccination efforts aimed at making the disease endemic.

TAT boss now confident 700,000 passengers possible

The Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has already upgraded his estimate of arrivals in 2021 from 100,000 to 700,000 based on the new situation that is evolving.

On Monday night, the Prime Minister mentioned a more liberal regulation on alcohol sales and the prospects of Thailand’s famous nightlife being reopened but this appeared to be ruled out by the top tourist agency executive in reports on Wednesday.

Many western tourists to Thailand and small business owners may prefer instead to take the PM at his word.

Such a prospect would certainly switch back on the bright lights of foreign tourism in the kingdom in short order.

Normal punters before 2020 spent more than the Phuket Sandbox high rollers in the opening months

Based on expenditure levels from 2019 when compared to the Phuket Sandbox scheme, normal holidaymakers spent more than the Phuket Sandbox scheme visitors from July 1st to the beginning of October this year.

This is despite claims that the programme was attracting higher-spending visitors to Thailand’s shores. It was not.

Tourism Authority of Thailand figures show the average spend for tourists in Phuket this summer was ฿47,619, 14.01% of which went on medical costs such as tests while in 2019 the average punter from abroad spent ฿49,700 according to the Thai government’s official data.

The total income reported for a three month period was ฿2 billion in Phuket which was less than 2% of what was achieved in the pre-Covid era for the island.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman confirmed the new ‘Thailand Travel pass’ scheme which will be ready for November 1st for those flying in

On Thursday afternoon, Mr Tanee Sangrat of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the new system which will allow passengers to file their documents online will be in operation before the now highly significant November 1st reopening.

Users online will be able to file the well known T6 Immigration form together with a T8 declaration outlining their vaccination status.

The news coincides with an announcement from Thai Airways of a rapid escalation of flights between Thailand and Europe from November 1st in anticipation of a resurgence in demand.

The Certificate of Entry will remain in place for those entering the kingdom by land and by sea.

Further reading:

TAT boss: quarantine remains for 1 day to test all visitors, no going back to old tourism pub scenes

PM’s reopening order-only the beginning of the end of this cataclysmic crisis for Thai tourism

High-quality tourism dream may be making the COVID-19 crisis for the industry even worse than it should be

Tourism chief again plans to open up Thailand’s rock bottom tourism industry to cryptocurrencies

Dysfunction hits reopening of Thailand to tourism as Health Minister dismisses October 1st date

Bangkok reopening delayed as figures for fully vaccinated must nearly double by October 15th to go ahead

New normal tourism may see foreign and local tourists segregated at Pattaya tourist attractions

Only 13% will visit Thailand under the kingdom’s demanding entry process with 2021 economic growth at stake

October reopening of foreign tourism to Thailand could be another false dawn with cumbersome entry regime

Richest man in Thailand says COVID-19 is like a World War, the kingdom could end up a big loser in the end

Foreigners in Thailand have nearly ฿600 billion in the bank as inequality and poverty rise alarmingly

Rising prospect of GDP contraction for 2021 may see government breach the legal public debt limit

A dead mother beside her children and a taxi driver who slept, show us a nation riven by an extended crisis

Economic fears rising as Thailand faces a bigger crisis than 1997 with rising job losses and debt

Baht falling with confidence in Thailand waning as foreign tourism closure and virus drive funds out

Central bank to lower GDP growth forecast as its attention turns to private sector debt management

Loan bill passes but Thai economic prospects are not bright with a 1.8% 2021 GDP gain predicted

Thailand to reopen to ‘big fish’ tourists as a cryptocurrency friendly haven says promotion agency boss

IMF urges government to loosen nation’s purse strings as finances tighten with the tax take down

Failure to pass the ฿500 billion borrowing decree could lead to the dissolution of parliament

Baht to strengthen later in the year even after July as foreign tourists will return says top bank economist

Industry leaders and central bank all warn that foreign tourism must return to avoid a collapse

Refloat of foreign tourism in the 2nd half of 2021 with vaccines pushed by minister and industry for the sector

Fact – only 6,556 visitors arrived in Thailand last month compared to 3.95 million in December 2019

Desperate foreign tourism business concerns are clinging to straws as they try to survive the crisis

Strict entry criteria to remain as officials await clarity on the medical status of vaccinated people

Challenge of the virus and closure to tourism leads to major long term changes in the Thai economy

Finance Minister says economy must pivot away from tourism with a switch to S-Curve industries

Steady as she goes economy driven by exports and public investment with a 3.3% growth rate forecast for 2021

Thailand’s tourism boss targets thousands instead of millions as public health is prioritised above all

Thailand unlikely to reopen doors to mass-market tourism before the end of 2021 until after a full vaccination

Strengthening baht predicted as investors bet on a reopening of Thailand to mass tourism in 2021

Economic picture continues to darken as cabinet approves new ฿700 billion loan to plug the gap of higher deficits

Thailand facing a credit crunch as 3rd virus wave craters the kingdom’s economic recovery plans

3rd virus wave now spells not just economic loss but financial danger as kingdom’s debt level rises

Still time to avoid lockdown says Health Minister as 3rd virus wave dwarfs all infections to date

Thai economy is still in reverse despite rising confidence and a virus threatening a 3rd wave

Reopening of Phuket still not officially approved although it is the ideal test for a broader move

Minister urged not to be afraid to borrow in 2021 as fears grow for a quick foreign tourism revival

Economy to rebound as the year progresses driven by exports and a return of mass foreign tourism

Door closing on quick foreign tourism return as economic recovery is delayed to the end of 2022

Phuket’s plan to self vaccinate on hold as Interior Ministry orders private sector out of vaccine deals

Refloat of foreign tourism in the 2nd half of 2021 with vaccines pushed by minister and industry for the sector

Fact – only 6,556 visitors arrived in Thailand last month compared to 3.95 million in December 2019

Desperate foreign tourism business concerns are clinging to straws as they try to survive the crisis

Finance Minister says economy must pivot away from tourism with a switch to S-Curve industries

Steady as she goes economy driven by exports and public investment with a 3.3% growth rate forecast for 2021