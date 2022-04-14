Thailand’s foreign tourism industry is not expected to make a full recovery until 2026 according to Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput as the Asia Pacific region lags behind the rest of the world in ramping up its travel industry from the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, 55% of air travellers in the region are from either North America or Europe with an even higher percentage of tourists.

The government may be on the verge of abolishing the Thailand Pass application as well as the ‘Test and Go’ scheme if a proposal by the minister finds favour at a meeting on April 22nd next of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA). This comes as data supplied by ForwardKeys, a travel industry intelligence firm, shows the kingdom’s lucrative foreign tourism industry is under threat from Southeast Asian rivals because of the government’s stringent controls in response to the pandemic.

The Thai Minister of Tourism and Sports said on Wednesday that his ministry, in association with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), would table a proposal with the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) at its next meeting on April 22nd to urgently scrap the country’s Test and Go regime for vaccinated travellers as well as the Thailand Pass scheme and replace it by allowing passengers to fly in directly to the kingdom while only showing their vaccine passports or proof of vaccination.

Mr Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn proposes that this could come into effect on May 1st at the same time as a proposal to scrap the current RT-PCR test requirement and replace it with a faster antigen test at the airport.

Travel industry intelligence shows Thailand well behind its regional peers in advance holiday bookings

The development comes as a travel intelligence firm based in Spain, FutureKeys in Valencia, has revealed that confidence in Thailand’s lucrative and valuable foreign tourism industry, the second largest in the world to Spain, has been severely damaged by the country’s prolonged restrictions and a delay in fully reopening to foreign visitors with figures showing both the Philippines and Singapore greatly surpassing Thailand in terms of advance bookings.

This week, Mr Phiphat’s counterpart in the Philippines, Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, explained the secret of her country’s success and surge in bookings.

‘We are the first to cut all the red tape,’ said the Philippines Tourism Minister. ‘Tourists are quite happy because upon arrival, they are free to go.’

This was taken up by the President of the Thai Hotels Association Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi who pointed this week to the prohibitive cost for incoming tourists to Thailand of tests, as a major turn off.

Thailand achieves only 24% of 2019 levels compared to 65% for the Philippines, industry calls for change

‘The on-arrivals PCR can cost ฿2,000-฿2,500 and can cost a lot more, especially for groups, people are hesitant to travel,’ explained Ms Marisa. ‘If another country does not have entry requirements, people would rather go there, less hassle.’

She is among a growing number of industry leaders who have been increasingly calling on the government to end the emergency provisions currently strangling the country’s most valuable economic sector.

The figures from the Spanish firm showed that bookings for Singapore and the Philippines were running at 72% and 65% respectively of 2019 levels while Thailand’s, which have also improved, are only at 24%.

Signs this week that the Prime Minister and his top officials are listening and understand the message

Over the last week, Thai officials have been emphasising the political will to take further steps towards dropping restrictions on tourists entering the kingdom explaining that the prime minister was proceeding cautiously because he fears a surge in infection and deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus after the Songkran holiday period.

The PM, General Prayut Chan ocha, in his Songkran New Year’s message on Tuesday explicitly mentioned the kingdom’s foreign tourism trade which not only accounts for up to 12% of the country’s net GDP but is also, through ancillary services and supports, linked with 25% of overall economic activity.

He held out hope that the industry will help the country turn around its economic position in 2022 despite fears of a slowdown in China, inflation and supply chain issues caused by the Ukraine war and capital flight from developing Asia Pacific economies driven by rising interest rates in the United States.

Thailand saw 196 film productions from over 33 countries this year highlighting the kingdom’s allure

General Prayut highlighted that no less than 196 film production teams have arrived in Thailand in the last year from 33 countries showing that the country retains its allure for foreigners.

He also pointed out that these activities alone had generated ฿4.2 billion for the economy.

In the meantime, the Tourism Minister, Mr Phiphat, said he was confident that with an improved entry regime, the country can achieve at least 10 million visitors this year or 25% of the number seen in 2019.

On the income generated, he was even more ambitious suggesting that between ฿1 trillion and ฿1.5 trillion could be generated which would be 50% to 75% of the 2019 figure.

He stressed, however, that the success of his proposal would depend on the number of daily deaths seen from the virus in Thailand and caseloads over the Songkran period.

‘Thailand is ready to welcome back foreign visitors as our public health system is adequately equipped,’ he declared. ‘However, there has been concern about the number of domestic deaths caused by Covid-19, while daily caseloads of infections after Songkran will also be taken into account when the government considers further reopening the country to tourists.’

More Europeans and North Americans now travelling in Asia and Thailand according to Spanish data firm

The data from ForwardKeys also shows that the Asia Pacific region is lagging behind western countries and Europe in opening up to travel and flights with a projection that this year, the region will see only 68% of the activity seen in 2019.

It also suggests that visitors from North America have become more significant in the region, rising to 21% of travellers compared to just 9% in 2019. Similarly, European travellers made up 33% of the numbers, up from 22%.

In a corresponding decline, Asian nationals accounted for only 24% of flyers compared to 57% in 2019.

It suggests that it will be 2025 before the region returns to 2019 levels.

However, Thailand could lag even further behind this with Bank of Thailand, Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, this week suggesting that it will be 2026 before the kingdom’s foreign tourism industry returns to its peak achieved just three years ago.

Further reading:

Fears growing that Covid may yet derail plans to reopen fully to foreign tourism from July 1st next

Minister says Thailand Pass could be gone by June 1st, but suggests the retention of a test on arrival

Travel sector calls for endemic status, scrapping of Thailand Pass and full normality on entry to the country

Thai tourism emphasises its neutrality in the Ukraine war, calls for a review of payment systems

Thailand moving to scrap all tourist restrictions this year once the Covid virus is declared endemic

Opposition targets Test and Go for spreading the virus as government insists on endemic status

Test and Go ready for take off again but this time with added baggage including a second PCR test

PM orders a re-evaluation of the balance between public health and economy as Omicron fears ease

Pandemic drawing to a close, senior public health official says growing Omicron strain is harmless

Top official describes the popular ‘Test and Go’ entry as a loophole exposing Thailand to Omicron

Tourism business owners think the unthinkable, the Omicron storm may bring with it good news

Minister suggests that ‘Test and Go’ now paused entry regime may be restarted in the New Year

Omicron nightmare for already troubled tourism sector: plan to suspend ‘Test and Go’ entry route

Omicron has arrived in Thailand but top officials believe they can manage an escalating situation

Thailand pushes ahead with foreign tourism drive, may defer switch to antigen testing over Omicron

Health officials asks for a review of the list of 63 countries allowed to enter without quarantine

Nightlife to reopen on a certified basis as officials try to balance public health and the economy

Thailand Pass is being upgraded but passenger stress stories continue with cancellation threats

Tourism reopening may lose momentum as government pivots back to public health priorities

Incoming passengers vent frustration at problems and bugs with the Thailand Pass system this week

Kingdom may see up to 1 million tourists this year but it will be an uphill battle to get back to 2019

Vaccinated tourists from 63 countries can leave SHA plus hotels after 1st night says top official in Phuket

Fears for travellers trying to access Thailand in the interim period as Thailand Pass launch nears GO

Russian and Indian travellers unhappy at entry rules for November 1st, call for simpler plans

Most tourists will be able to travel freely in Thailand once they pass their first test on arrival here

46 countries green-lighted as Thailand’s tourism business is set to take off from November 1st

Bright lights may be turned on again for foreign tourism as hated Certificate of Entry is to be axed

TAT boss: quarantine remains for 1 day to test all visitors, no going back to old tourism pub scenes

PM’s reopening order-only the beginning of the end of this cataclysmic crisis for Thai tourism

High-quality tourism dream may be making the COVID-19 crisis for the industry even worse than it should be

Tourism chief again plans to open up Thailand’s rock bottom tourism industry to cryptocurrencies

Dysfunction hits reopening of Thailand to tourism as Health Minister dismisses October 1st date

Bangkok reopening delayed as figures for fully vaccinated must nearly double by October 15th to go ahead

New normal tourism may see foreign and local tourists segregated at Pattaya tourist attractions

Only 13% will visit Thailand under the kingdom’s demanding entry process with 2021 economic growth at stake

October reopening of foreign tourism to Thailand could be another false dawn with cumbersome entry regime

Richest man in Thailand says COVID-19 is like a World War, the kingdom could end up a big loser in the end

Foreigners in Thailand have nearly ฿600 billion in the bank as inequality and poverty rise alarmingly

Rising prospect of GDP contraction for 2021 may see government breach the legal public debt limit

A dead mother beside her children and a taxi driver who slept, show us a nation riven by an extended crisis

Economic fears rising as Thailand faces a bigger crisis than 1997 with rising job losses and debt

Baht falling with confidence in Thailand waning as foreign tourism closure and virus drive funds out

Central bank to lower GDP growth forecast as its attention turns to private sector debt management

Thailand to reopen to ‘big fish’ tourists as a cryptocurrency friendly haven says promotion agency boss

Failure to pass the ฿500 billion borrowing decree could lead to the dissolution of parliament

Baht to strengthen later in the year even after July as foreign tourists will return says top bank economist

Industry leaders and central bank all warn that foreign tourism must return to avoid a collapse

Refloat of foreign tourism in the 2nd half of 2021 with vaccines pushed by minister and industry for the sector

Fact – only 6,556 visitors arrived in Thailand last month compared to 3.95 million in December 2019

Desperate foreign tourism business concerns are clinging to straws as they try to survive the crisis