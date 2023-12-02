Dramatic escape: Tourists rescued from fiery bus inferno. The heart-stopping incident involving a bus carrying tourists unfolded near Sai Yok Hospital, and an unanticipated disaster, was narrowly averted on Friday.

A heroic effort by emergency firefighters responding to a swift call up by local authorities saved the lives of more than 40 passengers, predominantly tourists, in a disturbing incident.

Police radio centre at Sai Yok Police Station received the driver’s call and deployed an emergency services response while the bus was swiftly evacuated

Police Lieutenant Colonel Apichai Phumchai, Deputy Inspector on investigation duty at Sai Yok Police Station, received a distress call from the station’s radio centre, setting in motion a rapid response to the unfolding crisis. The incident took place on the descent in front of Sai Yok Hospital in the Lum Sum sub-district of Sai Yok.

Afterwards, Police Lieutenant Colonel Phumchai rushed to the scene, coordinating efforts with fire department officials from Wang Pho Subdistrict Municipality, Lum Sum Subdistrict Administrative Organization, and the Kanchanaburi Rescue Foundation. Chaos and panic reigned as the rear engine room of the bus became a blazing inferno.

After that, firefighters battled fiercely to contain the flames while simultaneously assisting passengers to safety.

Amidst the chaos, the acrid scent of burning gasoline permeated the air. The driver, sensing imminent danger, acted decisively by pulling over, activating hazard lights, and evacuating passengers. A prompt call to emergency services (191) reported the unfolding disaster.

Police opened investigation into the potential cause of the fire and subsequent explosion with all passengers interviewed, they reported a smell of oil

The precise cause of the fire remains shrouded in mystery as investigators turn their attention to the bus’s engine.

The driver and crew, under intense police interrogation, recounted a crucial moment when all detected the unmistakable smell of gasoline which signalled impending danger. The crew, working together, called for assistance and initiated evacuation procedures.

‘It was fortunate that I stopped to check the smell of oil. If we had continued driving, I shudder to think what might have happened,’ remarked the driver.

Authorities are leaning towards a potential engine malfunction as the source of the fire, emphasising the need for a comprehensive investigation.

A similar incident unfolded in Bangkok this June when a group of 15 tourists heading to Ayutthaya province on a daily excursion had a similar experience. Still, luckily in that case too, the quick-thinking driver helped to save lives.

Another bus fire, three years ago in 2021, this time at night and caused by a faulty break leading to a gas explosion while passengers were sleeping, saw 5 people killed during the Songkran holiday period in Khon Kaen province.

Relief, thanks to emergency services but incidents need to be looked at by the Ministry of Transport

On Friday, as the bus fire drama unfolded, two fire trucks arrived, dousing the flames while rescue workers swiftly ushered passengers to safety.

The heroic efforts of all involved, from emergency responders to law enforcement, underscore the importance of coordinated actions and a zero-risk attitude in averting potential disasters.

At this time, while the cause of the fire remains under investigation and is a source of concern, authorities commended the driver’s quick thinking that helped to prevent a catastrophe.

Undeniably, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for continued oversight of safety measures in the transportation sector by the Ministry of Transport and the invaluable role played by emergency services.

