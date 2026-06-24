Drug dealer shot dead after fierce gun battle with armed police who laid siege to his home on Monday

Ratchaburi police came under fire during a narcotics raid, leaving volunteer officer Thanakorn Phaengphon critically wounded. After a tense siege, tactical officers found the suspected drug trafficker dead in a Honda Jazz with drugs, cash and a handgun.

A narcotics operation in Ratchaburi descended into gunfire, a critical police casualty and a tense hour-long siege on Monday after a suspected drug trafficker opened fire as officers moved to search a property. Police say the 38-year-old suspect wounded police volunteer Thanakorn Phaengphon before barricading himself inside a white Honda Jazz while relatives pleaded for him to surrender. However, when tactical officers finally smashed into the vehicle, they found him dead beside a 9mm handgun, ammunition, drugs and cash, triggering a mandatory investigation into a deadly confrontation that stunned the central Thai province.

A suspected drug trafficker was killed during a dramatic police operation in Ratchaburi on Monday after opening fire on officers attempting to search a property. A police volunteer was critically wounded in the exchange, triggering a tense standoff that ended only when officers forced their way into the suspect’s vehicle and found him dead.

The violence erupted at about 4.10 pm on June 22 at a house in Chamrae subdistrict, Photharam district. Pol. Col. Phuchong Narong-in, superintendent of Photharam Police Station, said officers were called to the scene after reports of gunfire.

By the time investigators arrived, police from Ban Pong Police Station had already sealed off the area. The operation was led by Pol. Col. Kobchok Lektrakul.

Volunteer officer critically wounded as armed narcotics suspect refuses surrender during lengthy siege

Meanwhile, the wounded officer had already been rushed to Photharam Hospital. Police later identified him as 45-year-old police volunteer Thanakorn Phaengphon. Doctors were battling to save him after he suffered critical injuries during the confrontation.

According to investigators, the suspect was a 38-year-old man already under scrutiny in a narcotics investigation. At the centre of the operation stood a white Honda Jazz parked outside the house. Police said the suspect remained inside the vehicle as officers surrounded the property.

Initially, officers attempted to secure a peaceful surrender. Relatives were brought to the scene and asked to call on him to come out. For more than an hour, they pleaded with him to leave the car. However, police said he never responded.

As the deadlock continued, officers tightened the cordon around the property. In parallel, additional police units were dispatched to support the operation. Officers from Provincial Police Region 7, Ratchaburi Provincial Police and the Special Operations Unit, known as the NPA, soon arrived.

Tactical police and Insee 7 investigators moved in behind shields as the siege reached its climax

Shortly afterwards, investigators from Region 7’s “Insee 7” unit moved into position. Because the suspect was believed to be armed, they advanced behind ballistic shields. The team then approached the Honda Jazz and smashed a window with a hammer.

What they found ended the standoff immediately.

The suspect was slumped in the driver’s seat. The seat had been reclined. A 9mm handgun rested on his chest. Officers also found three magazines inside the vehicle. A replica firearm was recovered as well.

Notably, investigators discovered multiple gunshot wounds to the suspect’s right arm and torso. Numerous bullet impacts were also visible on the vehicle’s door. However, police have not yet established exactly when the fatal wounds were sustained.

Earlier, officers had moved in believing the suspect was inside the house. Instead, police later determined he was sitting inside the parked Honda Jazz. According to investigators, he opened fire as officers approached.

Gunfire leaves a volunteer critically injured as police return fire during the violent confrontation

The first victim was volunteer officer Thanakorn. The gunfire struck him and left him critically injured. In response, nearby officers returned fire in self-defence, police said. The exchange transformed a planned search operation into an active armed incident.

Separately, investigators uncovered what police described as significant evidence inside the vehicle. A large amount of cash was recovered. Methamphetamine tablets were also found. Crystal methamphetamine was seized as well. All items were taken into evidence.

The operation stemmed from information provided to Ban Pong police before Sunday’s shooting. According to investigators, relatives had contacted officers seeking help. They reportedly told police the suspect was involved in drug trafficking. They also wanted authorities to persuade him to stop.

As part of this, police placed the man under surveillance. Officers later travelled to a residence in Ban Pong district to locate him. However, he was not there. Investigators then learned he had travelled to his mother’s house in Chamrae subdistrict.

Relatives alerted police to alleged drug dealing before officers tracked the suspect to his mother’s home

Consequently, officers redirected their operation and followed him to the property. Police believed he was inside the residence and prepared to conduct a search. Instead, they encountered the suspect in the parked vehicle outside.

On another front, reinforcements continued arriving as the situation remained unstable. Officers secured the perimeter and restricted access to the area. At the same time, negotiations continued despite the earlier gunfire. Relatives remained at the scene and continued calling on the suspect to surrender.

Eventually, tactical officers moved closer to the Honda Jazz. Only then did they discover the suspect had already died inside the vehicle. The discovery brought the operation to a close and allowed forensic work to begin.

Mandatory investigation launched as forensic teams examine fatal police shooting in Ratchaburi

Because the incident involved a fatal police shooting, a mandatory investigation was immediately launched. Forensic officers were called to the scene. Prosecutors also attended. Medical personnel joined the examination. Administrative officials were likewise required to participate.

The multi-agency investigation will examine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and the suspect’s death.

Police also revealed the suspect had a history of narcotics offences. He had previously been arrested in several drug cases. Furthermore, he had served a prison sentence in a narcotics case. He was released about two years ago.

Now investigators are piecing together the final moments of the confrontation. They are also examining the seized drugs, cash, firearms and other evidence recovered from the vehicle. Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing.

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