An off-duty Border Patrol Police officer opened fire in a deadly Bangkok motorcycle taxi fare dispute, killing one rider and wounding two before surrendering his pistol as CCTV, self-defence claims and questions over missed medication became key to the probe.

A pre-dawn fare row erupted into deadly gunfire on a Bangkok street when an off-duty Border Patrol Police officer pulled out his service pistol and opened fire on a group of motorcycle taxi riders, killing one and wounding two before calmly surrendering to police. CCTV footage of the violent confrontation, claims the officer was attacked first, questions over missed psychiatric medication and his father’s tearful demand that evidence decide the case have placed the shocking Din Daeng shooting under intense scrutiny.

A violent dispute over a motorcycle taxi fare erupted into deadly gunfire in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district before dawn on Sunday, leaving one rider dead and two others wounded after an off-duty Border Patrol Police officer opened fire during a confrontation.

The shooting took place at approximately 2.50 am on June 14 outside the Kiat Thongchai market motorcycle taxi stand near the entrance to Soi Pracha Songkhro 38 in the Ratchadaphisek area. Immediately, terrified witnesses alerted Huai Khwang Police Station after hearing multiple gunshots and seeing victims collapse on the pavement.

Within minutes, a large police and forensic response arrived at the scene. Pol Lt Col Phin Mekphaiboon, the investigating officer, led the initial investigation. She was joined by Pol Col Ekkapop Tanprayoon and Pol Col Sakya Saengwan, deputy commanders of Metropolitan Police Division 1. Senior officers from Huai Khwang Police Station, forensic specialists, a forensic doctor from Ramathibodi Hospital and Ruam Katanyu Foundation volunteers also attended the scene.

Motorcycle taxi rider found dead in blood with multiple gunshot wounds after Bangkok attack

Police discovered the body of 37-year-old motorcycle taxi rider Purit Mangthisan lying face up on the pavement. His body was surrounded by blood near the motorcycle taxi stand where he had been resting with fellow riders only moments earlier.

Notably, Purit was still wearing his orange motorcycle taxi vest with the number 12 over a black short-sleeved T-shirt and black trousers. A preliminary examination found three to four bullet wounds in his back. The rounds passed through his body and exited through his chest.

Meanwhile, two other motorcycle taxi riders survived the shooting but suffered serious injuries. Kiatisak Srirat, 46, sustained a single gunshot wound to his thigh. In parallel, Charin Khunarak, 48, suffered gunshot injuries to his right thigh and his left hand.

Emergency workers immediately provided assistance at the scene. Afterwards, Kiatisak was transferred to Charoenkrung Pracharak Hospital for treatment. Charin was taken separately to Phayathai Phaholyothin Hospital as doctors assessed his injuries.

Witnesses describe an argument turning into gunfire before the suspect surrendered to Bangkok police

According to witnesses, the motorcycle taxi riders had been resting as usual at their stand when a man approached them. The man was described as wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, short denim trousers and carrying a black shoulder bag.

Soon afterwards, a heated exchange began between the two sides. The argument rapidly intensified into a physical struggle. During the chaos, the man drew a pistol and opened fire several times towards the group of riders.

As a result, Purit was struck and collapsed at the scene. Despite the arrival of rescue workers, he died from his wounds. The two other riders were also hit by bullets during the same burst of gunfire.

Following the shooting, the gunman left the area using a public vehicle. However, his attempt to escape was short-lived. A short time later, the suspect walked into Makkasan Police Station and surrendered himself to officers.

Police identified the suspect as Pol L/C Namthap Pakwatana, 33, attached to the Border Patrol Police Command. He handed over a 9mm SIG Sauer service pistol together with a loaded magazine.

Border Patrol Police officer admits shooting after dispute over motorcycle taxi fare

Subsequently, officers secured the firearm and magazine as evidence. The suspect was then transferred to Huai Khwang Police Station for formal questioning as investigators began reconstructing the deadly sequence of events.

During initial questioning, Pol L/C Namthap admitted firing the shots and explained that the conflict started over a motorcycle taxi fare. Earlier that night, he had been drinking beer and having a meal with his girlfriend before travelling through the area.

According to police, his girlfriend hired a motorcycle taxi to return to her apartment. At the same time, the officer requested another motorcycle taxi to travel to a relative’s house in the Makkasan area.

The dispute began after the officer was charged a fare he considered too high. The disagreement quickly became a heated argument. Eventually, the confrontation became physical as several motorcycle taxi riders became involved.

The officer told investigators that he was assaulted first during the altercation. Therefore, he said he fired his weapon because he feared he was about to be seriously harmed.

CCTV footage shows two motorcycle taxi riders assaulting an officer before the shooting occurred

Later, investigators examined surveillance camera recordings from the area. According to police, the footage showed two motorcycle taxi riders beginning an assault on the officer before the gunshots were fired.

In response, investigators continued analysing the complete CCTV footage to establish the full timeline of the incident. Police are also comparing the recordings with witness statements and forensic evidence collected at the scene.

Later on Sunday, Pol Col Sakya Saengwan, deputy commander of Metropolitan Police Division 1, provided further details about the deadly shooting and the suspect’s account of events.

He said Pol L/C Namthap told investigators he became angry because he believed the motorcycle taxi riders intended to harm him. Furthermore, the officer explained that the confrontation followed the disagreement over the motorcycle taxi fare and the physical clash that followed.

Police confirmed the 9mm SIG Sauer pistol used in the shooting was legally registered to Pol L/C Namthap. The weapon was his service firearm and was handed over to officers when he surrendered at Makkasan Police Station.

Police investigate officer’s movements, exam trip and failure to take prescribed medication

When asked why the officer carried a firearm with him regularly, Pol Col Sakya said it was his normal practice. In addition, investigators examined the firearm, ammunition and magazine as part of the forensic investigation.

The police investigation also examined the suspect’s movements before the shooting. Earlier, Pol L/C Namthap had travelled from Surin Province to Bangkok. Police said his purpose was to sit an examination for a district officer position scheduled for Sunday.

However, the examination never took place because the fatal confrontation occurred only hours beforehand. Investigators therefore began reviewing his activities after arriving in Bangkok and before he reached the motorcycle taxi stand.

Separately, police learned that the officer had not taken his prescribed psychiatric medication on the previous day. A relative informed investigators that Pol L/C Namthap had a mental health condition and was receiving medical treatment.

Investigators review mental health, CCTV evidence and the exact sequence of the fatal confrontation

In parallel, officers examined whether the suspect’s physical and mental condition had any connection with the events leading to the shooting. Police continued gathering evidence surrounding his behaviour before, during and after the confrontation.

The investigation also focused on the exact sequence of the fight. Witness statements indicated the argument began after the officer challenged the fare charged for the journey to Makkasan.

According to police findings, the disagreement quickly became a confrontation between the officer and the group of motorcycle taxi riders. CCTV footage later became a key piece of evidence in the case.

Notably, investigators said the recordings showed two motorcycle taxi riders physically attacking the officer before the gunfire began. Nevertheless, police continued examining the complete footage alongside forensic findings and testimony from everyone involved.

Father breaks down in tears as police pursue charges and continue deadly shooting probe

As part of the criminal proceedings, officers initially charged Pol L/C Namthap with intentional murder, attempted murder and carrying a firearm in a town, village or public place without permission or reasonable cause.

Meanwhile, investigators continued collecting additional evidence before completing the full case file. Forensic examinations, witness interviews and video analysis remained central to the investigation.

Later that day, the suspect’s father arrived at the police station carrying food and personal belongings for his son. The visit came as public attention focused on the officer’s background and his family.

However, the father rejected claims that he was a police officer himself. Instead, he asked people to wait for the evidence and the judicial process to determine what happened.

“Watch the video; everything is as shown. I don’t want to say much more. Let the evidence and the judicial process take their course,” he said.

Father says son suffered stress and personal problems before the emotional police station visit

When reporters asked whether his son had travelled to Bangkok to sit the civil service examination, the father said he did not know. He explained that his son had only told him that he had travelled from Surin Province to visit a friend.

On another front, reporters questioned him about his son’s mental condition and whether he suffered from depression requiring daily medication. The father said his son had experienced stress and personal problems.

He added that his son remained capable of driving and carrying out his normal daily activities. However, he avoided discussing whether his son was under particular pressure before the shooting.

Finally, as questions continued, the father became overwhelmed with emotion and broke down in tears before leaving the police station.

The Din Daeng shooting remains under investigation. Authorities are continuing to review CCTV evidence, forensic findings and witness testimony to establish the complete circumstances surrounding the fatal confrontation.

Further reading:

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Boyfriend flees Nonthaburi condo after murder of 25 year old girlfriend. Arrested in Chiang Mai by Police

Murder suspected by police in Pakkred, Nonthaburi. Wealthy barber charged with premeditated killing

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Raging prison director in Korat guns down estranged wife and her new lover before taking his own life

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