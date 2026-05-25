Police officer’s wife killed in troubled Pattani province on Monday holding her baby by hajib gunmen

Gunmen disguised in hijabs ambushed a police officer’s family outside a Pattani school, killing teacher Fatimoh Ya-ngoh as she held her infant child inside the car. Four attackers on motorcycles fled as panicked parents and students ran for cover.

Gunmen disguised in hijabs and women’s clothing carried out a daylight ambush outside a Pattani school on Monday, riddling a police officer’s family car with bullets as terrified parents and students fled for cover. The attack killed teacher Fatimoh Ya-ngoh while she held her infant child, wounded her police officer husband, and triggered a sweeping security crackdown as four motorcycle-borne suspects escaped after the shooting.

Gunmen disguised as Muslim women ambushed a police officer and his family outside a school in Pattani province on Monday afternoon. Consequently, the officer’s wife was killed while holding their infant child inside the family vehicle.

The attack happened at about 3.30pm near Prasan Wittaya Foundation School in Pong Sta subdistrict of Yarang district. According to police, the family had arrived at the school to collect their child before the shooting began.

Moments later, four attackers approached on two motorcycles. Furthermore, investigators said the suspects wore women’s clothing and hijabs to conceal their identities before the ambush.

Gunmen in hijabs open fire outside Pattani school as a teacher holding infant is killed in car attack

Police said the motorcycles pulled alongside the victims’ car near the school entrance. Then, the gunmen opened fire at close range. Multiple rounds struck the vehicle within seconds. Meanwhile, parents and students near the pickup area scrambled for cover as gunfire echoed outside the school grounds.

The wounded officer was identified as Pol Snr Sgt Maj Adul Hayeesulong of Yaring Police Station. Emergency responders later rushed him to the hospital for urgent treatment. However, his wife, Fatimoh Ya-ngoh, died at the scene.

Authorities said she was seated inside the vehicle while holding the couple’s infant child. The child survived the attack. Nevertheless, the shooting left the family vehicle riddled with bullet damage and stained with blood.

Security forces seal school area as Pattani gunmen flee on motorcycles after deadly ambush outside school

Security forces quickly sealed off the area surrounding the school. At the same time, investigators began examining the crime scene and collecting evidence from the road. Officers searched the vehicle for bullet impacts and forensic traces.

In addition, police launched a manhunt for the attackers immediately after the ambush. Checkpoints were later established across nearby districts to intercept the suspects and prevent further attacks.

Officials said the gunmen fled the scene on the same motorcycles used in the shooting. So far, authorities have not announced any arrests or publicly identified any suspects. Meanwhile, armed patrols remained deployed throughout surrounding communities as the search operation expanded into nearby areas.

Officials condemn Pattani school ambush as panic spreads during afternoon student pickup hours nearby

The Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 Forward Command strongly condemned the attack after the shooting. Furthermore, the agency described the gunmen’s actions as inhumane and contrary to religious principles.

Officials also said the killing deeply shocked local residents, particularly because a woman and an infant child were inside the targeted vehicle during the attack.

The ambush unfolded in broad daylight outside an active school during afternoon pickup hours. Consequently, the shooting triggered panic among nearby families and residents.

Investigators continued working at the scene on Monday evening while security operations intensified across Pattani province. Meanwhile, authorities said efforts to identify and capture the attackers remained underway late into the night.

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