Boyfriend flees Nonthaburi condo after murder of 25 year old girlfriend. Arrested in Chiang Mai by Police

Boyfriend arrested after 25-year-old online seller found dead in Nonthaburi condo. The suspect fled, abandoned his car and took a bus north, and was caught in Chiang Mai. Police say he confessed after CCTV trail and diary evidence linked him to the killing.

A 25-year-old online vendor was found dead in a ransacked Nonthaburi condominium, triggering a multi-region manhunt that ended with her boyfriend’s arrest in Chiang Mai after he fled by bus and abandoned his car. Police say he has confessed to the killing, confirmed as a homicide by forensic officers, while a diary found at the scene deepened the case. Investigators tracked his escape through CCTV before capturing him at a hotel, as he now faces charges.

Police have arrested a man accused of murdering his girlfriend in a condominium in Bang Bua Thong district, Nonthaburi province, just outside Bangkok. However, the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. He was later apprehended in northern Chiang Mai province and has since confessed to all charges. The arrest followed a coordinated manhunt across multiple police regions.

The victim was identified as Ms. Panitsuda Hattadon, also known as Dream, aged 25. She worked as an online vendor. Her body was discovered at about 19:00 on May 2 inside a condominium building.

Inside the room, officers found her lying beside a bed. Notably, two pillows had been placed over her head. Furthermore, the room showed clear signs of a struggle, with belongings scattered across the floor.

Forensic officers confirm homicide as diary evidence links boyfriend to killing in condo room scene

Initially, forensic officers examined the scene and confirmed that the death was a homicide. As a result, Bang Bua Thong Police Station launched a full investigation. At the scene, investigators also found a diary belonging to the suspect.

The suspect was identified as Mr. Nitirran Laosuksantiwong, aged between 32 and 33, the victim’s boyfriend. He was also an online vendor. According to entries in the diary, the writer claimed someone was trying to harm him. In addition, the entries asked that his cats and belongings be looked after. Therefore, the diary was collected as evidence.

On May 3, Pol. Lt. Col. Uthit Asanok led the investigation. He interviewed four witnesses while forensic officers conducted a detailed inspection. Following the inspection, police concluded the killing was intentional.

Consequently, attention focused on the boyfriend, who had disappeared after the incident. Investigators established that he left on the evening of April 30. After that, he could not be contacted, reinforcing his status as the primary suspect.

Police obtain arrest warrant and trace the suspect’s route using CCTV after escape from Nonthaburi

Police then gathered further evidence and, subsequently, obtained a court warrant. The Nonthaburi Provincial Court issued an arrest warrant for intentional homicide. At the same time, officers reviewed CCTV footage along the suspect’s escape route. The footage showed him leaving the area shortly after the incident. It also showed movements consistent with an attempt to evade capture.

According to investigators, the suspect abandoned a red Mazda 2 with Bangkok license plates in Suphan Buri province. Afterwards, he continued his journey by bus. Therefore, police believe he travelled north following the killing.

Meanwhile, senior officers coordinated efforts across regions to locate him. Pol. Maj. Gen. Worachat Saenkham oversaw operations for Provincial Police Region 1. In addition, Pol. Col. Poonsuk Techaprasertporn directed Investigation Division 1.

They coordinated closely with officers from Provincial Police Region 5. As a result, the suspect was located in Chiang Mai province. Police then moved to make the arrest at a hotel in Nong Pa Khrang Subdistrict, Mueang Chiang Mai District. He was staying in a room at the time. Under the authority of the Nonthaburi Provincial Court warrant, officers detained him without incident.

Suspect confesses after arrest in Chiang Mai hotel as Bang Bua Thong police prepare transfer

Pol. Lt. Col. Narenthon Weera dispatched a team from Bang Bua Thong Police Station to Chiang Mai. The team worked with local officers to carry out the arrest. During questioning, the suspect confessed to committing the crime.

He stated that he abandoned his personal vehicle in Suphan Buri before boarding a bus north. Furthermore, police confirmed he had initially confessed to all charges.

At present, the Bang Bua Thong investigation team is travelling to Chiang Mai. They will escort the suspect back for further legal proceedings. Meanwhile, investigators continue reviewing CCTV footage and other evidence. The case file is being compiled for prosecution as additional details are verified.

The victim’s body has been released to her family. Her mother, Ms. Mukda Suksemo, aged 59, retrieved the body. She transported it to her grandmother’s house in Na Kham Subdistrict, Khuean Kaeo District, Yasothon province. Religious ceremonies are now being conducted there. Meanwhile, police confirmed the investigation remains active as the suspect is prepared for transfer and formal charges.

Further reading:

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