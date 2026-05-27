Ko Samui taxi war erupts leaving one taxi man dead, one arrested and police seeking seven more suspects

Koh Samui’s brutal taxi turf war exploded into murder when a gang allegedly ambushed a cab carrying foreign tourists and shot driver Mr. Firth dead after months of feuding over passengers, taxi queues and social media taunts. Police are hunting seven suspects.

A bitter feud within Koh Samui’s fiercely contested taxi trade erupted into deadly violence early on Sunday when a gang of men allegedly ambushed a taxi carrying foreign tourists and shot driver Mr. Firth dead after months of escalating disputes over passengers, taxi queues and customer recruitment. Police said the conflict spiralled through public insults, social media taunts and repeated confrontations before exploding into a chaotic roadside clash involving knives, firearms and as many as eight suspects. Investigators have already arrested one man on murder charges, recovered a suspected escape vehicle and launched a widening island-wide manhunt for the remaining attackers.

A violent dispute within Koh Samui’s taxi trade ended in a fatal shooting early on Sunday after months of escalating tension between rival groups. The conflict centred on passenger pickups, taxi queue control and customer recruitment. However, police said the hostility later spread onto social media, where insults and public challenges intensified the dispute.

Investigators from Bo Phut Police Station said the killing occurred at about 1.25 am on Sunday, May 24. At the time, Mr. Firth was driving a taxi carrying foreign tourists through the Bo Phut district.

However, police said his vehicle was suddenly intercepted by a group of men believed to be linked to the local taxi trade. According to investigators, the group blocked the taxi before surrounding the vehicle and opening its doors. Moments later, a violent scuffle erupted beside the road.

Taxi driver stabbed suspect before gunman fired six shots during deadly Koh Samui roadside clash

Police said one suspect, identified as Mr. Jatuphol, also known as “Boy”, approached the taxi first and knocked on the driver’s window. Consequently, Mr. Firth stopped the vehicle and stepped into the confrontation. Investigators said several men then physically assaulted him beside the taxi. However, Mr. Firth fought back during the attack. Police said he produced a knife and stabbed one suspect, identified as Mr. A, causing injuries during the struggle.

The violence then escalated rapidly. According to investigators, Mr. A retrieved a firearm from another suspect identified as Mr. B. He then fired six shots at Mr. Firth at close range. As a result, the taxi driver collapsed inside his vehicle and died at the scene.

Meanwhile, the attackers fled immediately after the shooting, leaving the damaged taxi on the roadside with tourists still inside.

Police later secured an arrest warrant from the Koh Samui Provincial Court for Mr. Jatuphol. Authorities charged him with premeditated murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, carrying a firearm without justification, and discharging a weapon in a public area. Furthermore, investigators believe as many as eight men participated in the assault and shooting. So far, one suspect has been arrested. However, officers are continuing efforts to locate the remaining seven suspects.

Police recover escape vehicle as investigators uncover long-running Koh Samui taxi feud disputes

Following the shooting, investigators launched an island-wide operation to track the attackers. Police later recovered a black pickup truck believed to have been used during the escape. The vehicle had been abandoned near Khao Pom. Officers seized the truck as evidence and began forensic examinations. Meanwhile, police also coordinated surveillance at ferry terminals and monitored possible escape routes from Koh Samui.

The investigation later uncovered a long-running conflict between two extended families connected through marriage and involved in the island’s taxi trade. According to sources, Mr. Firth’s father-in-law and mother-in-law had moved into a house in Munkong Village.

The property stood beside the home of the mother of another man identified as Mr. C. Both families worked as taxi drivers and parked vehicles at the same private taxi stand. However, tensions gradually developed over passengers, queue positions and customer access.

Police said arguments between the families became increasingly hostile over time. Eventually, both sides stopped speaking altogether. The dispute later spread into the process of recruiting customers inside the taxi queue system.

Social media insults and taxi queue rivalry fuelled months of escalating hostility on island roads

Investigators said Mr. Firth’s father-in-law contacted women working in beer bars and paid them to direct tourists toward his taxi service. However, the rival side strongly opposed the arrangement. According to investigators, they believed customers were being diverted unfairly, and incomes were being reduced.

As tensions worsened, Mr. Firth’s father-in-law moved his taxi operations to another parking area on Chaweng Beach Road. However, police said he frequently returned to the original location to collect passengers.

Consequently, arguments and verbal abuse continued for months. Mr. Firth later told relatives he was being harassed by the opposing group. Investigators said the hostility intensified further after Mr. C instructed Mr. B, who managed the private parking area, to prevent the victim’s family from collecting passengers there.

Direct confrontations later erupted between Mr. B and Mr. Firth. Furthermore, police said the dispute expanded onto social media platforms, where insults and public challenges were exchanged repeatedly. Although respected community elders attempted mediation, investigators said the conflict remained unresolved. Instead, tensions continued building in the days before the killing.

Police hunt seven suspects after an armed gang ambushed a taxi carrying tourists on Koh Samui

Sources told police the situation deteriorated sharply shortly before the attack. According to investigators, Mr. Firth repeatedly drove to a local bus station connected to the rival group. There, he allegedly shouted abuse, revved his engine and openly challenged Mr. B several times.

Police said the incidents caused growing anger among the opposing side. Investigators also noted that Mr. Firth was physically larger than Mr. B. Consequently, police believe the rival group gathered several friends before the confrontation.

Authorities said about eight men assembled near the bus station on the night of the attack and waited for Mr. Firth to pass through the area. Later that night, he drove through while transporting foreign tourists. Police said the group then intercepted the taxi, triggering the fatal confrontation beside the road. The violence unfolded within minutes. Afterwards, the suspects fled before officers arrived at the scene.

Investigators at Bo Phut Police Station have since issued warrants for two additional suspects. Meanwhile, officers are gathering evidence against five more alleged accomplices. Police said the investigation remains active and efforts to arrest the remaining suspects are continuing.

Further reading:

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Murder suspected by police in Pakkred, Nonthaburi. Wealthy barber charged with premeditated killing

Police officer found dead sitting next to murdered wife in Nonthaburi in yet another love triangle crime

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