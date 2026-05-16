A taxi driver drove to a Nonthaburi police station with his girlfriend’s body hidden in his car after an alleged jealous rage killing. Detectives say the suspect confessed to beating Ms. Joy to death as relatives revealed months of alleged abuse and threats.

A body hidden beneath cloth in a sedan, a stunned police station surrender, and allegations of months of violence rocked Nonthaburi on Thursday after a 40-year-old taxi driver allegedly beat his girlfriend to death before driving her body to Bang Bua Thong Police Station and confessing to the killing. Investigators said Mr. Winai admitted to attacking Ms. Joy after discovering she had been seeing another man, while relatives claimed the victim had spent months trying to escape the relationship before the fatal assault inside his rented room.

A taxi driver surrendered to police on Thursday after allegedly killing his girlfriend and transporting her body to a police station in a sedan. Police identified the suspect as a 40-year-old Mr. Winai.

Investigators said he lived in a rented mansion room in Bang Rak Yai Subdistrict, Bang Bua Thong District, outside Bangkok. Emergency responders from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation received reports at about 10:10 a.m.

Witnesses said a homicide suspect had placed a woman’s body inside a sedan and covered it with cloth. Soon afterwards, the suspect drove directly to the front of Bang Bua Thong Police Station. Officers immediately detained him while investigators examined the vehicle and secured the scene.

Jealousy investigation begins after taxi driver surrenders with girlfriend’s body at station gate

Police identified the victim as Ms. Joy, who had reportedly been in a relationship with the suspect for about one year. During initial questioning, the suspect allegedly confessed to assaulting her during a jealous argument.

According to investigators, the confrontation began after he discovered she had been seeing another man. Police said the suspect admitted repeatedly slapping, punching and kicking the victim inside his room. However, investigators said no weapon was used.

The suspect allegedly told officers he later fell asleep. Then, the following morning, he found the woman dead. Afterwards, police escorted him back to the rented room in Bang Rak Yai Subdistrict. Forensic officers then inspected the apartment while detectives collected evidence linked to the killing.

Meanwhile, Pol. Col. Tharsakorn Konthong, superintendent of Bang Bua Thong Police Station, said officers first learned about the case through the suspect’s estranged first wife. According to investigators, the suspect telephoned her shortly after the assault.

Estranged wife tells police suspect confessed to killing before driving body to station, surrender bid

He allegedly admitted to attacking Ms. Joy and said he was driving to the police station to surrender with the body inside the car. Reporters later spoke with the first wife, identified as Ms. Nok, 44, at the station.

She said she had been with the suspect for more than two years. However, she confirmed he had recently started a relationship with Ms. Joy. According to Ms. Nok, all parties knew about the situation and mostly kept their distance. Nevertheless, she said the suspect spent significant time with the victim.

On Thursday morning, she said, the suspect called and admitted Ms. Joy had died after an assault. He then told her he was taking the body to Bang Bua Thong Police Station. Ms. Nok said she followed him there. Furthermore, she said she felt relieved he did not attempt to escape. She added that she would allow legal proceedings to continue.

Later, at about 1:00 p.m., the victim’s parents and aunt arrived at the police station to meet investigators and follow the case. However, relatives broke down crying after seeing the sedan with the victim’s body still inside.

Victim’s relatives break down at police station while family denounces suspect as heartless killer

The victim’s parents said the suspect had never shown violent behaviour in front of them. Instead, they described him as someone who regularly drove them to local markets where they sold goods.

Nevertheless, they said they never knew their daughter was allegedly suffering repeated physical abuse. Family members later condemned the suspect and vowed to pursue legal action fully. Relatives described him as “heartless” and “cruel” after the surrender.

Meanwhile, the victim’s aunt, Ms. Kanjana, provided investigators and reporters with additional details about the relationship. She said the suspect had never separated from Ms. Nok. Consequently, tensions surrounding the relationships continued for months. According to the aunt, Ms. Joy had attempted to end the relationship during the past three to four months.

However, she said the suspect refused to accept the separation. Eventually, Ms. Joy admitted she was seeing another man. After that, the suspect’s jealousy reportedly intensified. The aunt alleged the suspect physically assaulted the victim several times before her death. She said another assault allegedly occurred only last month. Furthermore, she claimed she had repeatedly warned him about attacking her niece.

Aunt describes the restaurant assault and months of violence before the woman’s death in Nonthaburi

Ms. Kanjana also described a confrontation at a restaurant on Tuesday, May 12. She said she and Ms. Joy were drinking together when the suspect suddenly arrived looking angry. At first, she said, she tried calming him down and asked him to leave.

Consequently, the suspect briefly returned to his car. However, according to the aunt, he later walked back into the restaurant while she was inside the restroom. Then, she said, he slapped Ms. Joy twice across the face.

When she returned, she found the victim’s face red and bruised around the eyes. At that moment, she said, she wanted to retaliate and protect her niece. However, the suspect had already left the restaurant.

Shortly afterwards, the aunt alleged, the suspect telephoned Ms. Joy and demanded she come to his room. Moreover, she said he threatened to damage the restaurant if the victim refused. According to Ms. Kanjana, Ms. Joy left the restaurant between 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

Family recounts calls and unanswered messages before the victim’s death was discovered that morning

Relatives said that was the last time they saw her alive. Afterwards, the aunt repeatedly tried contacting both the suspect and the victim. However, neither answered. Meanwhile, she sent the suspect a message condemning his behaviour.

According to the aunt, the suspect later replied that he became enraged after seeing Ms. Joy at a hotel with another man. He allegedly blamed the victim for causing him to lose control.

As concerns increased, the aunt attempted a video call to Ms. Joy. Instead, the suspect answered the phone himself. He allegedly claimed the victim was ill and sleeping. At the time, relatives said, nobody realised the victim had already died inside the room.

Furthermore, the aunt noticed the suspect failed to collect her mother for a routine market trip the next morning. She described the absence as highly unusual. News of the death emerged publicly around 11:00 a.m. Thursday.

Police continue forensic investigation after suspect surrenders over girlfriend’s killing in Nonthaburi

According to Ms. Kanjana, Ms. Joy first met the suspect at a motorcycle taxi stand in the Khlong Thanon area. She said the relationship began about one year ago after the suspect was released from prison.

However, she said she did not know the details about the earlier case. Later, Ms. Joy began working as a passenger transport driver. By Thursday evening, investigators continued collecting evidence from the apartment and the vehicle used to transport the body.

Meanwhile, forensic officers examined the scene while detectives questioned witnesses connected to the case. Police had not publicly announced formal charges by late Thursday. However, the investigation remained active.

Further reading:

Boyfriend flees Nonthaburi condo after murder of 25 year old girlfriend. Arrested in Chiang Mai by Police

Murder suspected by police in Pakkred, Nonthaburi. Wealthy barber charged with premeditated killing

Police officer found dead sitting next to murdered wife in Nonthaburi in yet another love triangle crime

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