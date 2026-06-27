Australian Simon Peter Carman, 46, was arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport while trying to flee after police say he murdered a 17-year-old Pattaya sex worker, hid her body in a suitcase, dumped it beside railway tracks and later confessed after CCTV and forensic evidence closed in on him. However, he claims self-defence.

An Australian man’s bid to flee Thailand ended at Suvarnabhumi Airport after detectives pieced together a chilling trail of CCTV footage leading from a Pattaya condominium to a suitcase containing the battered body of a 17-year-old Thai girl dumped beside railway tracks. Police say the rapid investigation ended with the suspect’s arrest before take-off, the recovery of the teenager’s body, a confession and multiple charges, including intentional murder.

An Australian man accused of murdering a 17-year-old Thai girl, hiding her body inside a suitcase and dumping it beside railway tracks, was arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport while preparing to flee the country on Friday night.

Immigration officers intercepted 46-year-old Simon Peter Carman on June 26 as he prepared to board Jetstar flight JQ76 to Perth. By then, Pattaya police had linked him to the disappearance of 17-year-old Ms Thanyachanok, whose surname has been withheld because she was a minor. Detectives had already moved to stop him from leaving Thailand while seeking an arrest warrant.

The arrest came after the Immigration Bureau’s information technology system flagged Mr Carman in the departure area. The database showed he was under active surveillance by Pattaya City Police Station investigators. Within moments, officers from the Investigation and Suppression Division of Immigration Bureau 2 moved in and detained him before he reached the departure gate.

Immigration officers intercept Australian suspect as Pattaya murder investigation rapidly closed in

The operation was directed by Pol Maj Gen Kathathorn Khamthiang, commander of Immigration Bureau 2. Police Corporal Thanyaraphat Setthakriangrai, squad leader of the Investigation and Suppression Division, formally placed the Australian under arrest. Instead of boarding his flight home, he was escorted into police custody and later returned to Pattaya for questioning.

The airport interception ended an investigation that had gathered pace only hours earlier. Detectives had painstakingly reconstructed the teenager’s final movements using surveillance footage from inside and outside a condominium on Jomtien Second Road. Each new recording narrowed the focus onto one suspect.

According to investigators, Ms Thanyachanok, from Kalasin province, was last seen alive at about 3.34am on June 25. CCTV showed her walking hand in hand with Mr Carman into the condominium in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district. Police said the pair entered a room on the 15th floor. No footage has emerged showing the teenager leaving the building alive. It is understood that the young woman was a sex worker.

Nearly 18 hours later, the same cameras captured a strikingly different scene. Mr Carman emerged alone while dragging a large black suitcase behind him. He struggled with its weight before lifting it onto the rear of a motorcycle parked outside the building. Investigators immediately regarded those images as a critical breakthrough.

CCTV captures suspect dragging a heavy suitcase before vanishing beside Pattaya railway tracks for 9 minutes

Next, CCTV followed the Australian riding towards Sukhumvit Road. He then turned into Chaiyaphruek Soi 2 before travelling against the traffic flow beside nearby railway tracks. Cameras lost sight of him for about nine minutes. When he finally reappeared, the suitcase had disappeared. He returned to the condominium alone.

Notably, detectives quickly concluded the suitcase could contain the missing teenager. Police immediately began tracing every metre of the suspect’s route. Officers also searched his condominium while specialist investigators reviewed additional surveillance footage collected from surrounding roads.

Inside the apartment, police found signs of a struggle. Although officers have not disclosed every detail, investigators confirmed evidence suggested a violent confrontation had taken place. Meanwhile, Mr Carman had already left Pattaya.

In parallel, detectives alerted immigration authorities across Thailand. The Australian’s details were uploaded to the Immigration Bureau’s surveillance system. Officers were instructed to stop him immediately if he appeared at any international departure point.

That strategy worked within hours.

Nationwide immigration alert pays off as airport officers prevent the Australian suspect fleeing to Perth

Immigration officers spotted Mr Carman inside Suvarnabhumi Airport while he prepared to leave Thailand. He was reportedly buying a ticket to return home when the electronic alert appeared. Officers approached and detained him before departure. He offered no opportunity to escape.

Police also noticed fresh scratch marks across his neck and arms. Investigators believe the injuries were consistent with fingernail scratches sustained during a struggle. Those injuries immediately became another important part of the investigation.

As questioning began, detectives continued examining CCTV footage collected throughout Pattaya. Every camera added another section to the timeline. Eventually, police confronted Mr Carman with the recordings showing him dragging the suitcase from the condominium before transporting it through the city.

Faced with the evidence, investigators said the Australian revealed where he had abandoned the suitcase. Officers immediately travelled to the location he identified near railway tracks in the Khao Makok area, about 4.2 kilometres from the condominium.

The search ended quickly.

Police recover suitcase beside railway line and uncover the body of the missing 17-year-old teenager

Hidden beside the railway line, officers found a 26-inch black suitcase matching the one seen on CCTV. Detectives opened it at the scene.

Inside lay the naked body of a young woman curled tightly into the case beneath a thin brown cloth. Police reported extensive bruising across her body and face. Bloodstains were also visible around her mouth and nostrils. Investigators estimated she had been dead for about two days.

Separately, officers found a tattoo matching that of the missing teenager. Although investigators believe the body is Ms Thanyachanok, police said a full post-mortem examination will formally confirm her identity. The autopsy will also determine the precise cause of death.

The discovery immediately transformed the investigation into a murder case.

Initially, Pattaya Provincial Court had issued an arrest warrant accusing Mr Carman of abducting a minor under 18 from the custody of parents or guardians for indecent purposes. However, recovering the body dramatically escalated the investigation. Detectives quickly prepared additional charges.

Back at Pattaya City Police Station, Mr Carman was questioned with his lawyer and an interpreter present. Police described him as visibly stressed throughout the interview. Even so, detectives continued presenting evidence collected during the investigation.

CCTV evidence and police questioning forced the Australian suspect to admit killing the teenage girl

The strongest evidence came from the CCTV recordings. Investigators showed footage documenting the teenager entering the condominium, the suspect leaving with the suitcase and his later return without it. Police said the sequence left little doubt about the suitcase’s movements.

Eventually, investigators said Mr Carman admitted to killing the teenager. However, he insisted throughout questioning that he had acted in self-defence.

According to police, the Australian claimed he met Ms Thanyachanok on Jomtien Beach at about 3am on June 25. Afterwards, they travelled together to his condominium, which he rented on a yearly basis.

Mr Carman told investigators the teenager received a telephone call shortly after entering the room. He claimed she then said she could not stay because she was menstruating. According to his account, she requested 500 baht for her time before leaving.

In response, he said he moved towards the door to collect the money. However, he claimed the teenager suddenly demanded more cash. That disagreement allegedly developed into a heated argument inside the apartment.

Australian claims self-defence after dispute over money allegedly turned into a fatal struggle inside the condo

The Australian further claimed the teenager somehow obtained a knife. He alleged she threatened him with it while demanding additional money. According to his statement, a struggle immediately followed.

He told investigators he restrained the hand holding the knife with his left hand. At the same time, he admitted to gripping her neck with his right hand. He claimed she eventually stopped moving.

Mr Carman insisted he never intended to kill the teenager. Instead, he maintained his actions amounted to self-defence. Police have not accepted that account as fact. Rather, investigators continue examining forensic evidence alongside the post-mortem findings.

According to detectives, the Australian admitted to placing the body inside the suitcase after realising she had died. He then carried the case into the bathroom. There it remained for more than a day while he decided what to do next.

Finally, he loaded the suitcase onto his motorcycle and left the condominium. He rode towards the railway tracks before abandoning it near Khao Makok. Afterwards, he returned to the condominium without the case, exactly as captured on CCTV.

The investigation is continuing.

Forensic teams work to reconstruct the final moments as investigators bolster the Pattaya murder case

As part of the continuing investigation, police also asked Mr Carman to allow forensic officers to examine both his body and the condominium room. Investigators are now comparing those findings with evidence recovered from the crime scene, the suitcase and the victim’s body. Detectives believe the combined forensic evidence will help establish the exact sequence of events inside the apartment.

Meanwhile, investigators continued analysing every stage of the CCTV timeline. The recordings documented the teenager entering the condominium during the early hours of June 25.

They also captured the suspect leaving alone with the suitcase before returning without it. Police believe the footage provides an uninterrupted record of the crucial movements before and after the killing.

On another front, officers examined the route taken by the motorcycle after it left the condominium. CCTV tracked the suspect towards Sukhumvit Road before he turned into Chaiyaphruek Soi 2. He then travelled beside the railway line against the flow of traffic before disappearing from camera coverage for about nine minutes. Detectives later matched that route to the location where the suitcase was recovered.

Investigators tighten the evidence chain linking surveillance footage, crime scene and suitcase

Investigators said the discovery site lay about 4.2 kilometres from the condominium. Officers quickly secured the area while forensic specialists documented every item of evidence. The suitcase recovered there matched the one seen in the surveillance footage, strengthening the chain of evidence gathered during the investigation.

Notably, police said Mr Carman ultimately accepted the evidence presented during questioning. Detectives had confronted him with CCTV images, forensic findings and the recovery of the suitcase. According to investigators, he then admitted causing the teenager’s death while maintaining he had acted in self-defence.

His account centred on an argument over money after the pair entered the condominium. Mr Carman claimed the teenager first agreed to spend time with him for 1,000 baht. However, he alleged she later said she was menstruating, reducing the agreed payment to 500 baht. According to his statement, the disagreement escalated after she demanded additional money.

He further claimed the teenager somehow obtained a knife inside the apartment. According to investigators, he said she threatened him before a struggle followed. He alleged he restrained the hand holding the knife while gripping her neck with his other hand. He claimed she became motionless during that struggle and insisted he never intended to kill her.

Police push a homicide case as forensic findings are expected to determine the teenager’s exact cause of death

Police have not confirmed that version of events. Instead, investigators are relying on forensic examinations, witness evidence and CCTV footage to establish what happened inside the room. Officers are also awaiting the post-mortem findings, which are expected to determine the precise cause of death.

Following the interview, detectives escorted Mr Carman for fingerprinting before formally notifying him of the charges. Investigators then completed additional procedures ahead of his court appearance. Throughout the process, officers continued gathering evidence to support the prosecution.

Police have now charged the Australian with four serious offences. They include intentional homicide and concealing, moving or destroying a corpse. He also faces a charge of abducting a minor aged over 15 but under 18 for indecent purposes. In addition, the earlier allegation of removing a minor from the custody of parents or guardians remains before the court.

Later that morning, investigators escorted Mr Carman from Pattaya City Police Station to Pattaya Provincial Court. Police sought an initial remand order while detectives completed the investigation. Officers said further forensic reports will be added to the case file as they become available.

Australian remains in custody as detectives assemble one of Pattaya’s biggest murder cases of the year

The investigation remains active. Detectives continue examining evidence recovered from the condominium, the railway site and the suitcase. They are also reviewing forensic findings from the victim’s body and the suspect. Those results are expected to strengthen the prosecution as police prepare the case for trial.

The killing has shocked Pattaya because of both the victim’s age and the circumstances surrounding the disposal of her body.

However, investigators say the case moved quickly after surveillance footage captured the teenager entering the condominium with the suspect. The same cameras later recorded him dragging the large suitcase from the building before transporting it away on his motorcycle.

That evidence, combined with the airport interception and the recovery of the body, allowed investigators to rapidly assemble the case. Instead of escaping Thailand, the Australian was arrested at the country’s main international airport before boarding his flight home. He now remains in custody as police continue building one of Pattaya’s highest-profile murder investigations of the year.

Further reading:

Pattaya crackdown on hookers as police swoop on the beachfront area. Asians and Africans to be deported

Pattaya Police swoop on transgender street workers and bring them in for a warning after city crime spree

More assault incidents linked with Pattaya Beach and transgender sex workers in the notorious resort city

Japanese tourist warns Pattaya visitors about sexy transgender gang after failed gold snatch on Soi 6

Pattaya punters preyed upon by transgender sex workers in a rash of hotel robberies while showering

60 year old disabled Brit robbed by three ladies of the night at his Pattaya hotel after taking a shower beforehand

Australian wheelchair user cheated by Thai woman he met on Pattaya’s beachfront on Thursday morning

Two young women robbed at gunpoint on Sunday in South Pattaya. Suspect arrested by police in 48 hours

Gay man hideously murdered and tortured in Pattaya. Naked body discovered by his friends on Wednesday