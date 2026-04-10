Pattaya police arrest 16 foreign street workers in late-night beach swoop. All face deportation as Songkran crackdown intensifies following earlier raids, rising crime concerns, visa breaches and ongoing efforts to protect the city’s tourism image following last year’s Songkran disturbances.

Pattaya police arrested 16 street hookers on Wednesday evening. All those involved, it is understood, will face deportation from Thailand. The operation follows a similar move in Bangkok last month and another last week in the resort city, where 31 transgender street workers were detained and warned about future behaviour. Commenting on the joint operation with the Immigration Bureau, senior police sources said it was aimed at upholding the city’s foreign tourism image, particularly ahead of this year’s Songkran holiday festival.

Police in Pattaya arrested 16 foreign street workers in a coordinated late-night operation on April 9, 2026. The arrests took place along Pattaya Beach and nearby roads. Specifically, officers targeted Beach Road and Pattaya Second Road in Nong Prue. These areas are central to the city’s tourism activity. Therefore, authorities focused on visible street-level enforcement.

The operation was ordered by Pol. Lt. Col. Prabda Suksuntree of the Tourist Police Bureau. Consequently, an investigative unit from Tourist Police Station 4 was deployed.

Officers then coordinated with the Chonburi Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office. At the same time, the Chonburi Immigration Office joined the operation. Together, the agencies conducted inspections across high-traffic tourist zones.

Arrest of 16 foreign street workers in Pattaya crackdown targeting key tourist roads and beach areas

As a result, officers arrested 16 foreign women during the sweep. Most were nationals of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uganda. All were charged under Section 5 of the Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act 1996. Specifically, the charges involve soliciting or contacting individuals for prostitution in public. In addition, the law covers introducing or harassing individuals for such purposes.

Following the arrests, authorities processed the suspects in stages. Initially, 12 women were fined 1,000 baht each by social development officers. Subsequently, their visas were revoked by immigration officials.

They are now being detained pending deportation. Meanwhile, one suspect was found to have overstayed her visa. Therefore, she was transferred to Pattaya City Police Station for further legal action.

Visa revocations, fines and detention imposed as Pattaya police process arrested foreign suspects

In contrast, the remaining three suspects are still undergoing administrative procedures. Their visas are currently being revoked. After that, they will be detained and prepared for repatriation. Officials confirmed that all 16 individuals will ultimately be deported. In each case, immigration action accompanies prostitution-related charges.

Notably, the crackdown forms part of wider security measures in Pattaya. Authorities stated the aim is to maintain order during the Songkran festival. At the same time, officials seek to protect the city’s tourism image. The timing is significant, as Songkran draws large numbers of visitors. Therefore, enforcement activity has intensified in key districts.

Meanwhile, this operation follows earlier enforcement activity in the city. Last week, authorities detained and questioned 31 transgender street workers. However, those individuals were later released. Instead, they received formal warnings regarding their conduct. Nevertheless, monitoring in those areas has continued.

Pattern of enforcement continues after Bangkok swoop and detention of transgender workers in Pattaya

Earlier still, authorities carried out a similar crackdown in Bangkok. On March 20, 15 African prostitutes were arrested in a coordinated swoop. Subsequently, all were deported following immigration procedures. Taken together, these actions show a pattern of targeted enforcement. In each case, foreign nationals working in street prostitution were the focus.

At the same time, officials have raised concerns about law and order in Pattaya. Reports have cited repeated incidents in tourist zones. These include street brawls, robberies, and scams. In particular, scammers have targeted unsuspecting tourists along main roads. As a result, authorities have increased patrols in visible areas.

Furthermore, tourism operators have reported declining bookings. Officials attribute part of this to the ongoing Middle East conflict. Consequently, the city has faced added economic pressure. Despite this, Pattaya remains a major tourist destination. Therefore, authorities are prioritising visible enforcement measures.

Songkran policing intensifies amid crime concerns, falling bookings and efforts to protect tourism image

Police confirmed that inspections will continue throughout the Songkran period. In addition, coordination between agencies will remain in place.

This includes tourist police, immigration, and social development units. Officials emphasised that violations will be met with immediate action. Measures include fines, visa revocation, detention, and deportation.

So far, authorities have not released the names of those arrested. Likewise, no further arrests have been confirmed. However, enforcement teams remain active across central Pattaya. Certainly, the April 9 operation marks a ramping up in ongoing police enforcement efforts. Police continue to target prostitution and immigration violations in key tourist areas.

Last year, Pattaya experienced heightened street brawls and disruptions during the Songkran festival. These included frayed tempers over unwanted splashing and street disturbances. Some of them were caused by heavy-handed tactics used by bar staff in some of the city’s red-light district hostelries.

This has additionally led Pattaya police to crack down on the activities of private security guards, especially in the city’s popular Walking Street area.

Further reading:

Pattaya Police swoop on transgender street workers and bring them in for a warning after city crime spree

More assault incidents linked with Pattaya Beach and transgender sex workers in the notorious resort city

Japanese tourist warns Pattaya visitors about sexy transgender gang after failed gold snatch on Soi 6

Pattaya punters preyed upon by transgender sex workers in a rash of hotel robberies while showering

60 year old disabled Brit robbed by three ladies of the night at his Pattaya hotel after taking a shower beforehand

Australian wheelchair user cheated by Thai woman he met on Pattaya’s beachfront on Thursday morning

Two young women robbed at gunpoint on Sunday in South Pattaya. Suspect arrested by police in 48 hours

Gay man hideously murdered and tortured in Pattaya. Naked body discovered by his friends on Wednesday

Death sentences for the gruesome Pattaya murder of German property mogul Mr Ralter Mack in July 2023

Germans linked with Ralter Mack murder behind bars in Pattaya with strong evidence in the case

Grim end for German property mogul in Pattaya, body cut up and sealed in a freezer by his callous killers

German property broker and partner quizzed as they impound black SUV in the Ralter Mach case