Transgender sex workers are being linked to a wave of hotel robberies in Pattaya, where tourists are being targeted while showering. Victims include a Chinese man, a disabled British pensioner and an American tourist beaten by two suspects in a street attack.

Police in Pattaya are probing a surge of tourist robberies linked to transgender sex workers operating in the city’s nightlife hotspots. The latest victim, a 36-year-old Chinese man, filed a report at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. He said a woman he met on the beachfront charmed her way into his hotel room—then vanished with ฿20,000 while he was in the shower. His case is the latest in a growing crime wave. Earlier this week, a disabled British pensioner was robbed in his room. Just hours before, on Tuesday, July 15, an American tourist was beaten in the street by two transgender women who stole his cash. Tourists are being warned: stay alert—or risk being the next target.

PATTAYA — A disturbing pattern of tourist-targeted robberies by transgender women is shaking Thailand’s premier beach city. In recent weeks, at least three foreign tourists have reported similar crimes to Pattaya City Police. The string of incidents has raised urgent concerns about visitor safety, particularly in late-night entertainment zones.

The most recent case occurred on Saturday, July 19, around 1:30 a.m., when a Chinese national was robbed at his hotel. The victim, Mr. Zhang, 36, had met a transgender woman while walking along Pattaya Beach earlier that night.

According to his report filed with Pol. Lt. Mana Sakpol Yiam, Deputy Inspector of Pattaya City Police Station, the woman approached Zhang in a friendly manner. She engaged him in casual conversation and flirted openly. As they talked, she gradually convinced him to return with her to his hotel room.

Chinese tourist robbed after hotel visit by transgender woman met during casual walk along Pattaya Beach

Once inside the hotel, things appeared normal at first. However, while Zhang was taking a shower, the suspect allegedly searched through his belongings. She then fled the room with ฿20,000 (approximately $617) in cash. Zhang realised the theft only after leaving the bathroom and discovering she was gone.

Police have obtained CCTV footage from the hotel and nearby areas. The footage shows a transgender woman matching the victim’s description leaving the premises hurriedly. Authorities are analysing the video to identify the suspect, but no arrests have been made.

This incident is not isolated. In fact, it follows a similar robbery reported on June 10 involving an Indian tourist. In that case, the victim also met a transgender woman on the beach. He too was lured to a private location, where he was robbed in nearly identical fashion. Although the case was reported promptly, the suspect remains at large.

Then, on July 15, yet another foreign visitor fell victim—this time with violence involved.

At 5:00 a.m., an American tourist appeared at Pattaya City Police Station with a visible head injury. He told officers that he had been assaulted and robbed by two transgender women while walking alone near Pattaya Beach Soi 6/1.

American tourist left bleeding after violent robbery by two transgender suspects in early morning street attack

According to the victim, the two suspects were “flashily dressed” and approached him offering sexual services. Initially, they acted flirtatiously and began touching him. However, the situation quickly turned aggressive. One suspect reached into his pants pocket and pulled out ฿3,000 (approximately $93).

When the American demanded his money back, one of the women struck him on the head with an object, possibly a handbag. He fell but managed to get up and flee. Fortunately, nearby good Samaritans helped him get medical attention and file a police report.

Police are treating all three incidents as part of a possible coordinated pattern. However, no evidence yet links the suspects to each other directly. Still, authorities have acknowledged the similarities between the cases.

In response, police patrols have increased in the Pattaya Beach and Walking Street areas. However, some tourists and residents feel that more needs to be done to ensure safety. Many believe there should be more CCTV coverage and better lighting, especially in back alleys and quieter areas.

Locals urge stronger measures as tourist muggings spark fears and questions about safety on Pattaya’s streets

On Wednesday, 60-year-old disabled man, Chris Glennon from Northampton, reported being robbed by three women in his room while he showered. One of them was a transgender woman. The group ran off with ฿12,500 in Thai baht and sterling notes.

Meanwhile, police are urging visitors to remain alert. Tourists are advised to avoid isolated areas, particularly during the late-night and early-morning hours. Additionally, authorities recommend that visitors not bring strangers back to their accommodation.

Pattaya City Police also released a statement encouraging the public to report suspicious behaviour. The department stressed that cooperation from witnesses and victims is crucial for identifying the perpetrators.

As one senior officer stated, “These crimes damage the reputation of Pattaya as a tourist-friendly destination. We must act swiftly and firmly.”

The transgender community in Pattaya has long been visible and active in nightlife and entertainment. However, local LGBTQ+ advocates warn against generalising or stigmatising all transgender individuals due to the actions of a few.

Police warn tourists to stay cautious as LGBTQ+ advocates urge public not to generalize or assign blame widely

Despite public concern, police investigations into all four reported incidents are ongoing. Forensic teams are reviewing CCTV footage, interviewing witnesses and gathering physical evidence from the crime scenes.

So far, none of the suspects have been publicly identified. No arrests have been made. But investigators remain optimistic, especially given the clear video evidence in the July 19 robbery.

For now, tourists are urged to use caution and common sense when approached by strangers on the beach or street. As always, valuables should be secured and hotels’ in-room safes should be used when possible.

Ultimately, while Pattaya continues to attract millions of visitors each year, these latest incidents serve as a sobering reminder. Not all encounters in this lively city are safe.

With heightened vigilance and stronger enforcement, authorities hope to curb the wave of opportunistic crimes and restore peace of mind to tourists and locals alike.

Further reading:

60 year old disabled Brit robbed by three ladies of the night at his Pattaya hotel after taking a shower beforehand

Australian wheelchair user cheated by Thai woman he met on Pattaya’s beachfront on Thursday morning

Two young women robbed at gunpoint on Sunday in South Pattaya. Suspect arrested by police in 48 hours

Gay man hideously murdered and tortured in Pattaya. Naked body discovered by his friends on Wednesday

Death sentences for the gruesome Pattaya murder of German property mogul Mr Ralter Mack in July 2023

Germans linked with Ralter Mack murder behind bars in Pattaya with strong evidence in the case

Grim end for German property mogul in Pattaya, body cut up and sealed in a freezer by his callous killers

German property broker and partner quizzed as they impound black SUV in the Ralter Mach case

Police have identified two young women who may have parked the car of missing German in Pattaya

Police launch a full probe into the death of Finnish national near Pattaya with his throat cut in bed