Wheelchair-bound Brit, 60, robbed of £290 by three ‘ladies of the night’ at Pattaya hotel after taking a shower. Shirtless and furious, he wheeled to reception and used a phone translator to report the theft. Police are now hunting suspects caught on CCTV.

A disabled British man was left furious and shaken after being robbed by three sex workers he brought to his hotel room in Pattaya, Thailand. Chris Glennon, 60, from Northampton, is wheelchair-bound and a regular visitor to the city’s infamous red-light district. This week, he took three women—believed to be prostitutes—back to his room at a local hotel. But while he was in the shower, the trio allegedly vanished with all his cash: £290 or ฿12,500 in total. Undeterred, Glennon wheeled himself—shirtless and furious—to the front desk. He then used a translation app on his phone to report the theft to Pattaya City Police.

Hotel staff confirmed he was a long-term guest and had never caused any trouble before. Police have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage in a bid to track down the suspects.

PATTAYA, THAILAND — A 60-year-old British tourist in a wheelchair was allegedly robbed by three sex workers after inviting them to his hotel room. The shocking incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday at the Basaya Beach Hotel and Resort in Pattaya, a city infamous for its nightlife and tourist-related crime.

The victim, Chris John Glennon from Northampton, England, reportedly met the trio—two women and a transgender woman—on Pattaya’s busy beachfront road. The area, known for attracting both tourists and sex workers, is a popular spot for late-night encounters.

British man invites three to his Pattaya hotel, then finds cash missing after returning from his shower

Glennon, who has a speech disability, brought the three individuals back to his hotel room. Hotel staff confirmed he had stayed at the resort multiple times without incident. He had checked in alone on June 24, booking his stay online.

According to witnesses, Glennon changed clothes while the three suspects lounged inside the room. Then, he went to take a shower. When he emerged from the bathroom, he discovered that the women—and his money—were gone.

At this point, the disabled man, still shirtless, wheeled himself to the reception desk for help. Due to his speech impairment, he tapped on his phone and used Google Translate to explain the situation to staff.

Staff quickly called police. Glennon was assisted in filing a formal complaint at Pattaya City Police Station at 12:16 a.m. on Wednesday.

Two suspects left ID cards with hotel staff while third unidentified woman fled scene without documentation

Police say the thieves stole ฿6,000 (around £140), which Glennon had intended to pay the women. Additionally, they took £150 in British cash, which he had planned to exchange.

Crucially, two of the suspects had presented ID cards at the front desk before entering the hotel room. These were later identified by police as belonging to Chantakarn Donlueam, a Thai woman, and Ekkarat Marknok, a transgender sex worker. However, the third suspect did not leave any identification and has not yet been named.

Hotel staff reviewed CCTV footage that captured the three suspects leaving the hotel in a hurry. The video reportedly showed them running downstairs and fleeing into the street outside.

“According to the footage, they all appeared feminine and were around 25 to 30 years old,” said one hotel staff member. “Two of them gave ID cards. The third one did not provide anything.”

Police have since launched an investigation. They are currently reviewing surveillance footage from nearby locations in hopes of tracking down the fleeing suspects.

Police confirm formal complaint and say CCTV footage may help in identifying and prosecuting suspects

Police Captain Anirut Jehrah confirmed that a formal report had been filed. “We have recorded the information in the daily log as evidence,” he said. “We are now pursuing the suspects for prosecution and we are also collecting all relevant CCTV footage.”

Meanwhile, hotel employees said Glennon was well-known to them. One employee remarked, “He’s stayed here four or five times before. He usually keeps to himself. This is the first time anything like this has happened.”

Furthermore, staff explained that Glennon often communicated via his phone due to his disability. They frequently delivered food to his room, noting no previous signs of trouble.

“Since he checked in, he’s been a normal guest. Quiet, polite, and always alone,” one staff member added. “We’ve never had any complaints.”

After discovering the theft, hotel staff acted quickly. They called local police and prepared CCTV footage for investigators. Police are now analyzing the video to track the suspects’ escape route.

Case adds to crime wave damaging Pattaya’s global image despite official efforts to clean up the city

The incident is one of many that have plagued Pattaya’s reputation over the years. Despite efforts to rebrand as a family-friendly beach destination, Pattaya remains known for its adult entertainment industry.

Tourism authorities have tried to clean up the city’s image. Nevertheless, alcohol, nightlife and sex tourism continue to draw millions of visitors annually. Unfortunately, these same attractions often lead to crimes, scams and accidents involving both locals and foreigners.

This case is a stark reminder of the risks some travellers face when engaging with sex workers in unfamiliar settings. While sex work remains technically illegal in Thailand, it is often tolerated in areas like Pattaya, where the industry is deeply embedded in the local economy.

Police have urged anyone with information about the third suspect to come forward immediately. They are asking witnesses or local business owners with additional footage or sightings to contact authorities.

Victim stays in Pattaya hotel as police search continues and officers praise his efforts to communicate

Captain Jehrah emphasized the importance of cooperation. “We want to ensure justice is served,” he stated. “The suspects will be found, and they will face charges under Thai law.”

Meanwhile, Glennon has remained at the hotel, awaiting further updates. It is unclear whether he plans to return home or extend his stay. Although shaken, he was said to be cooperating fully with police. Officers praised his use of technology to overcome his speech challenges and clearly explain what had happened.

Undoubtedly, this case highlights both the vulnerability of disabled tourists and the ongoing challenges in policing nightlife-related crime in Pattaya. Despite some improvements, the city’s darker side remains a concern.

Police efforts are ongoing. The pursuit of the suspects continues. Anyone with information is urged to contact Pattaya City Police immediately.

Further reading:

Australian wheelchair user cheated by Thai woman he met on Pattaya’s beachfront on Thursday morning

Two young women robbed at gunpoint on Sunday in South Pattaya. Suspect arrested by police in 48 hours

Gay man hideously murdered and tortured in Pattaya. Naked body discovered by his friends on Wednesday

Death sentences for the gruesome Pattaya murder of German property mogul Mr Ralter Mack in July 2023

Germans linked with Ralter Mack murder behind bars in Pattaya with strong evidence in the case

Grim end for German property mogul in Pattaya, body cut up and sealed in a freezer by his callous killers

German property broker and partner quizzed as they impound black SUV in the Ralter Mach case

Police have identified two young women who may have parked the car of missing German in Pattaya

Police launch a full probe into the death of Finnish national near Pattaya with his throat cut in bed