Japanese tourist warns Pattaya visitors about sexy transgender gang after failed gold snatch on Soi 6

Japanese tourist warns of transgender gang targeting visitors on Pattaya’s Walking Street after failed necklace snatch. The victim says the thief used intimate contact as a distraction. Police link the case to rising tourist thefts and urge vigilance in nightlife zones.

Pattaya Police are facing a surge of complaints about transgender street walkers targeting tourists in the city’s nightlife zones. The latest case, reported Monday morning, involves a Japanese tourist who says a transgender sex worker tried to snatch his gold necklace during an aggressive encounter. He claims the thief used intimate contact as a distraction while attempting the grab.

A Japanese tourist has warned fellow travellers after nearly falling victim to a necklace theft on Pattaya’s Walking Street. The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning in one of Thailand’s most famous nightlife areas.

At exactly 4:46 a.m., Pattaya Tourist Police received a report from the concerned tourist. He told officers a group of transgender women approached him while he was sightseeing.

The man, approximately 30 years old, did not give his name but spoke to police in fluent English. He explained that he had been walking with friends along the bustling pedestrian street in South Pattaya.

Tourist recounts physical encounter as group uses intimate distraction to attempt necklace theft

According to his account, the group of transgender women began soliciting services. Even though he refused several times, they did not leave.

“One came very close,” he said. “She hugged and touched me, acting as if she was being friendly or playful.”

However, he quickly realised she was attempting to remove his gold necklace. “Her hand slid up toward my neck, trying to unclip the chain,” he added. “I felt it and pushed her away immediately.”

The incident took place in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chonburi province — a hotspot for nightlife and foreign tourists.

Immediately afterwards, the man rushed to a nearby tourist police booth. Officers arrived quickly, but the suspects had already vanished into the crowd.

Suspects flee into the crowd as victim alerts tourist police in Nong Prue entertainment district incident

Witnesses said the group scattered and disappeared down nearby side streets as soon as they saw law enforcement.

Importantly, the Japanese tourist chose not to file a formal police complaint. He said his only intention was to alert others.

“I don’t want this to happen to someone else,” he told officers. “They might not be as lucky as I was.”

Nevertheless, he asked police to review security camera footage from the area. He hoped they could identify the group and prevent future thefts.

Walking Street in Pattaya is a top destination for nightlife, attracting tourists from all over the world.

Yet, as its popularity has grown, so has petty crime — particularly pickpocketing and scams.

This was not the only case in recent weeks. Another tourist — an American man — was attacked and robbed in a similar way earlier this month.

American tourist reports violent robbery by transgender suspect in similar Pattaya alley incident

On July 10, he was walking alone down Pattaya Beach Road Soi 6/1, a smaller alley not far from Walking Street. Just like the Japanese visitor, he was approached by a transgender woman offering companionship.

“She was overly friendly,” he said in his complaint. “Then I noticed money was missing from my pocket.”

When he confronted her, she reportedly struck him in the head with a hard object before running away. The American victim, known only as Mr. H., sustained a head injury and later sought treatment at a local clinic.

Five days later, on July 15, he filed an official report with Pattaya City Police Station. The officer in charge was Deputy Inspector Lieutenant Colonel Chanan Kasornbua. Mr. H. told police that ฿3,000 (about $92.60 USD) was taken during the encounter. He also submitted photos showing the injury on his head.

Police increase patrols amid concerns of organised criminal activity targeting tourists in Pattaya nightlife

Police believe both cases may be connected to organised criminal groups targeting tourists in the early morning hours. Consequently, officers have increased patrols in the affected areas and are reviewing CCTV footage for possible suspects.

Tourist Police emphasised that Walking Street remains safe for visitors. However, they warned travellers to stay alert, especially late at night. “They act friendly at first,” said one officer, “but they are looking for a chance to steal from you.”

Some suspects use distraction techniques like hugging, flirting or offering massages. Others may act intoxicated to appear less threatening. In response, local businesses have promised to cooperate with law enforcement. Many now advise their customers to watch their belongings closely.

Local businesses boost security as thefts raise alarms and threaten Pattaya’s tourism-driven night economy

Bar and club owners are also working together to install better lighting and additional surveillance cameras. Walking Street draws thousands every night for its clubs, restaurants and live shows. The area is a major driver of Pattaya’s tourism economy.

Nonetheless, repeat incidents like these can hurt the city’s image and visitor confidence. Tourist authorities urge anyone who experiences or witnesses suspicious activity to report it immediately.

They also advise carrying minimal valuables, staying in groups, and using official taxis rather than walking home alone. Ultimately, both the Japanese and American victims were lucky to escape serious harm. But the risk remains.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and further updates will be released if suspects are identified. Until then, tourists are reminded to remain cautious and trust their instincts when approached by strangers.

