Pattaya Police swoop on transgender street workers and bring them in for a warning after city crime spree

Pattaya police staged a 4:00 AM raid on Walking Street, arresting 31 transgender women after rising thefts, assaults, and street brawls involving tourists, as authorities intensified crackdowns in the resort city long dubbed ‘Sin City’ by UK tabloids.

Police in Pattaya on Wednesday launched a pre-dawn crackdown on transgender street workers in the resort city. A total of 31 ‘kathoeys’ or ‘ladyboys’ were swept up from known meeting spots and street corners by officers in pickup trucks. They were taken to Pattaya City Police Station, where each was questioned and warned over rising criminal activity linked to their presence in the city. In recent weeks, nearly a dozen disturbances and serious incidents have been reported in the resort that UK tabloids label ‘Sin City’.

Authorities raided Walking Street in Pattaya during a pre-dawn operation on April 1, 2026. As a result, 31 transgender women were arrested following mounting negative publicity. The action came after repeated incidents involving tourists drew national attention.

At 4:00 AM, the coordinated crackdown began under senior supervision. Pol. Col. Anek Sarathongyoo led the operation as Pattaya City Police Superintendent. Meanwhile, Anusak Piriyomorn joined as Bang Lamung District Chief. Together, they directed a combined force of district officials and police officers.

More than 30 officers were deployed to the scene. Specifically, they targeted Walking Street in South Pattaya, a known gathering point. Consequently, police focused on areas where transgender women frequently congregate.

Police detain 31 transgender women in pre-dawn Pattaya raid after rising tourist crime concerns

All 31 individuals were detained and transported without delay. They were then taken to Pattaya City Police Station for processing. There, officers immediately began questioning procedures. Subsequently, each detainee was handled individually under controlled conditions.

The crackdown followed a noticeable rise in reported criminal activity. In particular, authorities cited theft and assault cases involving tourists. These incidents occurred both inside hotels and on public streets.

For example, victims were often approached and engaged in conversation. Then, they were distracted and quickly pickpocketed. In other cases, thefts were reported inside hotel premises. As a result, police described a pattern of opportunistic and coordinated actions.

However, theft was not the only concern for authorities. Police also highlighted an increase in street brawls and disturbances. These incidents have escalated sharply in recent weeks. In fact, officials reported scores of such cases during this period. Many of these incidents made nationwide news headlines. Therefore, pressure intensified on local police to respond decisively.

Surge in thefts assaults and street brawls in Pattaya drives intensified police action and warnings

At the police station, all detainees underwent formal processing. First, officers recorded personal identification details for each individual. Then, background checks were conducted systematically.

Meanwhile, interviews were carried out separately to gather information. Accordingly, police confirmed that this process will continue in future operations. The aim is to improve the identification and tracking of repeat offenders. Furthermore, it is intended to support faster apprehension in future cases.

All 31 individuals received formal warnings from police. Authorities stated that stricter enforcement would follow any further violations. As such, a firm stance was communicated during the operation. The action took place on Wednesday morning under close supervision. During this time, each detainee was interviewed and assessed. Subsequently, police concluded the initial phase without filing immediate charges.

Authorities linked the operation to broader enforcement concerns across the country. Notably, similar patterns have been observed in Phuket. Likewise, Bangkok has reported comparable incidents in recent periods.

Similar patterns in Phuket and Bangkok highlight broader concerns over coordinated incidents nationwide

However, no further operational details were disclosed for those locations. Police also referred to past cases involving both Thai and foreign tourists. In several instances, groups acted together during these crimes. Consequently, such cases have generated repeated media coverage.

The crackdown comes within a wider social context in Thailand. Over recent decades, transgender people have gained increased mainstream acceptance. Nevertheless, officials pointed to a parallel reputation linked to criminal activity. Specifically, authorities cited perceptions of involvement in illegal acts. They also referred to instances of sharp business practices. However, no official statistics were provided to support these claims.

On the other hand, representative bodies have challenged this characterisation. Activist groups argue that marginalisation is a key factor. They also point to economic disadvantage within a conservative society. Still, no official response to these claims was issued during the operation.

There are no confirmed official figures for the transgender population in Thailand. However, authorities acknowledged their high public visibility across the country. Transgender individuals are widely known as “kathoeys” in Thai society. Historically, kathoeys have maintained a visible cultural presence. They are considered part of the country’s social fabric. Similarly, such visibility exists in neighbouring Cambodia and Laos.

Estimates suggest over 314,000 transgender individuals in Thailand with strong cultural visibility

One estimate cited by officials suggests 314,808 transgender individuals nationwide. This figure represents approximately 0.484 per cent of the population. However, the source of this estimate was not disclosed by authorities.

Overall, the April 1 raid marks a significant enforcement action in Pattaya. Similar actions have previously been taken in Phuket. It stands as an acknowledgement by police in the city that there is a problem. Undoubtedly, it is damaging Pattaya’s foreign tourism reputation for being a safe destination despite its more dubious moral status.

Pattaya is known in the United Kingdom as ‘Sin City’ due to its reputation for prostitution and after its emergence in the 1960s as a rest and relaxation resort for American GIs.

Police maintain monitoring and enforcement in Pattaya entertainment zones amid tourism concerns

Walking Street remains a central focus for ongoing police operations, including CCTV monitoring and oversight. Local police have emphasised their role in preserving Pattaya as a major tourist hotspot for foreign visitors.

On Wednesday, senior officers confirmed that monitoring and enforcement will continue. No further arrests were announced following the early morning swoop. Additionally, police did not release the identities of those detained.

Nevertheless, investigations into particular recent incidents remain ongoing. Accordingly, police have signalled a sustained operational presence in key areas within the city’s entertainment quarter.

Further reading:

More assault incidents linked with Pattaya Beach and transgender sex workers in the notorious resort city

Japanese tourist warns Pattaya visitors about sexy transgender gang after failed gold snatch on Soi 6

Pattaya punters preyed upon by transgender sex workers in a rash of hotel robberies while showering

60 year old disabled Brit robbed by three ladies of the night at his Pattaya hotel after taking a shower beforehand

Australian wheelchair user cheated by Thai woman he met on Pattaya’s beachfront on Thursday morning

Two young women robbed at gunpoint on Sunday in South Pattaya. Suspect arrested by police in 48 hours

Gay man hideously murdered and tortured in Pattaya. Naked body discovered by his friends on Wednesday

Death sentences for the gruesome Pattaya murder of German property mogul Mr Ralter Mack in July 2023

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Grim end for German property mogul in Pattaya, body cut up and sealed in a freezer by his callous killers

German property broker and partner quizzed as they impound black SUV in the Ralter Mach case