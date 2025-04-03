Gay man hideously murdered and tortured in Pattaya. Naked body discovered by his friends on Wednesday

A gay man was brutally murdered in Pattaya. His naked body was found face down under a bed with a deep stomach wound. Police suspect the killer was known to the victim, who was last seen on March 29. A valuable gold necklace was missing from the crime scene.

A gay man appears to have been hideously tortured and murdered in his apartment sometime after Saturday, March 29, in Pattaya. On Wednesday, friends of the victim, Mr. Nai, found his naked body face down and partially hidden beneath his bed. Later, police revealed that he had suffered a 3-5 cm deep incision across his stomach, while a towel was stuffed in his mouth. Investigators suggest that the assailant may have been known to the victim. Reports further suggest there were signs of a struggle before the incident occurred. The LGBTQ man had a long-term boyfriend in Germany as part of a long-distance relationship.

Royal Thai Police in Pattaya are investigating the death of a man in suspicious circumstances in the Bang Lamung area of the city. Officers were called to a four-storey apartment building on Wednesday on Soi Kor Phai 4/5.

They were summoned there by friends of the man, a well-known member of the LGBTQ community.

In particular, police spoke with Mr. Sakesan, the owner of a local bar. Before Wednesday’s grisly discovery, he told investigators that the gay man’s friends had grown concerned.

Friends grew anxious after victim failed to respond to messages following last sighting on March 29

He was last seen previously on Saturday, March 29. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Mr. Nai. On Saturday, Mr. Nai had attended Mr. Sakesan’s premises and was drinking beer. Thereafter, he had returned to his apartment on a motorbike taxi.

Mr. Sakesan explained to police that Nai had a long-term German boyfriend with whom he enjoyed a long-distance relationship. At the same time, the German man supported Nai.

On Wednesday, Mr. Sakesan and some other friends travelled to inquire about Nai following his failure to reply to messages. Certainly, it was unusual behaviour. Meanwhile, they feared he may have had an accident or suffered a medical mishap.

However, the friends’ fears were heightened when they approached his room. There was an unmistakably strong, pungent odour. Consequently, they contacted the building owner and managed to access the room. Mr. Sakesan found the body.

Body discovered face down in apartment with disturbing signs of torture and a deep incision to the stomach

Mr. Nai was naked, and his body was emitting a rancid smell. It was also placed face down, with the upper portion of his body hidden under the bed.

Police later revealed that the gay man had suffered a deep incision, 3-5 cm deep, across the stomach. Furthermore, there was a blue towel stuffed into his mouth. Indeed, even more disturbing, the instrument that inflicted the wounds was missing.

In effect, this looks like an act of brutal murder and, indeed, hideous torture.

Significantly, police also found a meal in a container and a fake gun nearby. It looked like Mr. Nai was preparing to eat before he met his demise. In addition, a valuable ฿250,000 gold necklace was missing from the deceased’s body.

Mr. Sakesan, for instance, confirmed to police that Nai had been wearing the distinctive piece when he left his bar on Saturday.

