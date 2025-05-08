Australian wheelchair user cheated by Thai woman he met on Pattaya’s beachfront on Thursday morning

Australian wheelchair tourist Keith Williams, 65, was robbed of over ฿15,000 by a Thai woman he met on Pattaya Beach and invited to his hotel. She fled while he showered. Despite spotting her later in disguise, she escaped again. Police are now investigating.

A wheelchair-bound tourist was robbed in Pattaya during the early hours of Thursday morning. The 65-year-old Australian man had earlier met a woman while walking near the resort city’s popular beach area. After returning with her to his hotel room and taking a shower, he discovered she had vanished—along with his money. Realising he had been deceived, the man launched a determined search to track her down. His efforts eventually led him to file a formal complaint at Pattaya’s main police station.

An Australian tourist in a wheelchair has been robbed of more than ฿15,000 in Pattaya. The thief was a Thai woman he had just met on the beach and invited to his hotel room.

The incident occurred around 1 am on Thursday, May 8. Keith Williams, 65, had been rolling along Pattaya Beach when he struck up a conversation with a local woman. According to his account, they got along well. As a result, he invited her back to his hotel in Central Pattaya.

Williams told police they chatted for a while before he excused himself to take a shower. However, when he emerged from the bathroom just minutes later, the woman was gone—and so was his cash.

Tourist loses over ฿15,000 after inviting woman from the beach to a hotel room during a late-night encounter

“She seemed nice. We were getting along,” Williams said. “But when I got out, she was gone. So was the money from my trousers.”

He discovered that about US$350 and roughly ฿3,500 were missing. In total, the stolen amount came to around ฿15,000.

Panicked and frustrated, Williams immediately left the hotel in his wheelchair. He returned to the beach, hoping to find the woman. Along the way, he shouted for help and tried to spot anyone who resembled her.

Fortunately, a team of Pattaya Civil Defence Volunteers was patrolling the area at the time. They saw Williams shouting and wheeling himself near the beach, appearing visibly distressed.

According to the volunteers, he was “shouting and yelling” after seeing someone who looked suspiciously familiar. Williams claimed he saw the same woman again. However, she had changed her clothes, apparently trying to disguise herself.

Suspect returned to the beach in new clothes but managed to flee again before officers could intervene

Even so, Williams said he clearly recognised her face. He immediately alerted the nearby officers. But before the officers could respond, the woman bolted again. She vanished into the darkness before anyone could apprehend her.

Because of this, Williams was taken to the Pattaya City Police Station. There, he gave a full statement and officially reported the theft. The robbery was registered with Police Lieutenant Akkraphong Saenputawong, Deputy Inspector at the station.

Police Lieutenant Akkraphong confirmed that the victim’s report had been logged. He added that CCTV footage from the area was being reviewed. Investigators are now working to identify and locate the suspect.

“We have recorded the victim’s statement and are working with our team to locate the suspect,” Lieutenant Akkraphong said. “We aim to ensure justice is served fairly for all parties.”

This is not the first case of its kind in Pattaya. In February this year, a Turkish tourist also fell victim to a similar crime. He reportedly lost ฿25,000 to a woman he met on the same beach.

Police investigate while warning tourists about rising beach scams targeting foreign men at night

Therefore, local police are reminding tourists to be cautious when meeting strangers, particularly late at night. Although Pattaya is a popular destination, it is certainly not immune to petty crime.

Notably, Williams’s wheelchair bore the brand name “Quickie” on the back. Ironically, that name turned out to be a fitting description of how fast the suspect disappeared.

The bizarre detail added a layer of grim humour to the unfortunate situation. But for Williams, the experience has been anything but amusing.

“I came here to relax, maybe meet people,” he said. “I didn’t expect to be robbed. Especially not like this.”

Tourism officials have not yet commented on the case. However, the incident could raise concerns over the safety of vulnerable tourists in Thailand’s major resort cities.

Humiliation and shock for wheelchair tourist as robbery raises fears over visitor safety in Pattaya

Moreover, stories like these tend to spread quickly online. That, in turn, could damage Pattaya’s image as a safe tourist destination.

Meanwhile, Pattaya police have promised to keep the public informed as the investigation develops. Anyone with knowledge of the incident or the suspect is urged to contact local authorities.

Until then, Williams waits for answers. He hopes the thief is caught and that his story serves as a warning to others.

After all, as he put it: “It’s not just about the money. It’s about trust.”

