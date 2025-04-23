Two young women robbed at gunpoint on Sunday in South Pattaya. Suspect arrested by police in 48 hours

A Thai man disguised as a motorcycle taxi driver robbed a Russian tourist and her Thai friend at gunpoint in South Pattaya. The suspect, who has a long criminal history, was arrested within 48 hours. Police have since launched a wider crackdown on fugitives.

The Police Chief of Provincial Police Region 2 has ordered a crackdown on criminals at large in Pattaya. This came following the robbery at gunpoint of two women, including a Russian national. The shocking incident took place on Sunday on Soi Phra Tamnak 5 in South Pattaya. Later on Tuesday, after a court warrant was issued, the culprit was taken into custody. Significantly, he has a long track record in crime.

A Thai man who disguised himself as a motorcycle taxi driver to rob a Russian tourist at gunpoint has been arrested just two days after the incident, police said.

The robbery took place shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday, 20 April 2025, on Soi Phra Tamnak 5 in South Pattaya. The 30-year-old suspect, wearing a standard orange motorcycle taxi vest and a helmet to conceal his identity, allegedly approached two women and a small child before brandishing a firearm and demanding cash.

The victims — a Russian woman and her Thai friend — were walking with a three-year-old girl when the man pulled up beside them on a motorcycle.

Thai woman hands over cash to protect child as gunman flees robbery scene near Soi Phra Tamnak 5

One of the victims, Miss Lilita, said her priority was to protect the child. Fearing the gunman might harm them, she handed over ฿3,100 in cash. The suspect immediately sped off on his motorcycle and vanished into traffic.

The two women filed a police report at Pattaya City Police Station later that night. Officers quickly launched an investigation.

By combing through CCTV footage from surrounding areas, Pattaya police were able to trace the suspect’s movements. Surveillance video captured him fleeing the scene at speed. More footage from earlier in the evening placed him in the vicinity of other locations, potentially linking him to additional crimes.

An arrest warrant was issued by the court on Tuesday 22 April. Hours later, police located and arrested the suspect. He is now in custody and undergoing interrogation.

Suspect identified and arrested after CCTV review links him to crime and earlier possible offences

At a press conference the same day, Police Lieutenant General Yingyos Thepjumnong, Commissioner of Provincial Police Region 2, announced the arrest. He confirmed the suspect has a lengthy criminal record and was already wanted in connection with another case.

“This man has repeatedly committed serious crimes and shown no signs of rehabilitation,” he said. “His actions endanger the public and seriously damage Thailand’s image, especially among tourists.”

The Commissioner stressed that the case is being treated with urgency. “This was a violent act, committed against women and a child. I have instructed officers to handle it with the utmost seriousness.”

He also highlighted the importance of the city’s surveillance network in identifying and tracking suspects. “Our CCTV system is one of the key tools in maintaining public safety. It enables us to act quickly and effectively.”

Commissioner confirms lengthy criminal history and urges full seriousness in handling violent attack

Police believe the suspect may have been involved in other robberies using similar methods. Further investigation is underway.

In response to the incident, Police Lieutenant General Yingyos has ordered increased patrols in high-traffic tourist zones. Officers have also been told to accelerate efforts to arrest individuals with outstanding warrants and to target the circulation of illegal weapons.

“Our mission is to protect both Thai citizens and foreign visitors,” said the Commissioner. “Anyone committing crimes in Pattaya will be caught and prosecuted.”

He urged the public to continue cooperating with police and to report suspicious activity. “Tourists can have confidence in the Royal Thai Police. We are here to protect and serve. If a crime happens, we will not hesitate to act.”

Police ramp up patrols and arrest efforts as investigation expands to include other suspected robberies

The suspect remains in detention while legal proceedings are prepared. If convicted, he is expected to face multiple charges, including armed robbery, illegal possession of a firearm, and endangering public safety.

The case has attracted attention both locally and abroad, especially due to the victim’s nationality and the presence of a young child during the robbery. Police say the victims were traumatised but unharmed, and have praised them for their cooperation during the investigation.

Authorities have reiterated that tourist safety remains a top priority in Pattaya, a city that welcomes millions of visitors each year. Police have asked residents and business owners to continue supporting efforts to maintain a safe environment by ensuring security cameras are working and reporting any irregularities.

Further reading:

Gay man hideously murdered and tortured in Pattaya. Naked body discovered by his friends on Wednesday

Death sentences for the gruesome Pattaya murder of German property mogul Mr Ralter Mack in July 2023

Germans linked with Ralter Mack murder behind bars in Pattaya with strong evidence in the case

Grim end for German property mogul in Pattaya, body cut up and sealed in a freezer by his callous killers

German property broker and partner quizzed as they impound black SUV in the Ralter Mach case

Police have identified two young women who may have parked the car of missing German in Pattaya

Police launch a full probe into the death of Finnish national near Pattaya with his throat cut in bed