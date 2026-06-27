A Phuket deputy governor has won bail after his arrest over alleged cash-for-jobs payments linked to local government examinations, as a separate ฿4.5 billion recruitment corruption probe engulfs the Interior Ministry and piles pressure on Prime Minister Anutin.

A Phuket deputy governor has won bail after his dramatic arrest over alleged cash-for-jobs payments linked to local government examinations, as a separate police probe into suspected recruitment corruption worth up to ฿4.5 billion engulfs the Ministry of the Interior and heaps fresh pressure on Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. Although investigators say the two inquiries are not linked, the parallel investigations, widening corruption probe, upheaval in Phuket and mounting political tensions have created one of the government’s biggest crises yet.

A Phuket deputy governor was released on bail on Saturday after his arrest a day earlier over allegations he acted as an intermediary in soliciting payments linked to local government civil service entrance examinations.

The Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases, Region 9, accepted his civil servant position as security for temporary release. However, the court imposed strict conditions. He must attend every scheduled hearing. He also must not interfere with witnesses or obstruct the legal process. Otherwise, the court may immediately revoke his bail.

The arrest comes as the government confronts a separate examination payment scandal centred on local government recruitment. Police estimate that the wider investigation may involve up to ฿4.5 billion and thousands of suspected payments.

Wider examination scandal piles pressure on the Ministry of the Interior as police keep inquiries separate

At this stage, investigators have not linked the deputy governor’s case to that broader inquiry. Nevertheless, both investigations concern local government recruitment examinations. Consequently, both have intensified scrutiny of the Ministry of the Interior and its Department of Local Administration.

Pressure has also increased on Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who simultaneously serves as Minister of the Interior. Separately, police have summoned 10 people for questioning in the wider examination payment investigation.

They include civil servants, executives from the university responsible for administering the examinations and representatives of a printing company. As part of that inquiry, detectives continue gathering evidence while expanding the investigation.

The deputy governor, Mr Rungruang Thimabutr, was arrested on Friday by officers from the Central Investigation Bureau’s Anti-Corruption and Misconduct Suppression Division. Investigators acted under an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases, Region 9.

Police accuse him of acting as an intermediary who solicited payments from applicants seeking local government positions. According to investigators, the money was sought in exchange for assistance in passing recruitment examinations. Police further allege that successful candidates would later receive appointments in southern Thailand. However, Mr Rungruang remains presumed innocent unless the allegations are proven in court.

Three complainants told police they were each asked for ฿300,000 to help secure local government jobs

According to investigators, the case began after three volunteers filed complaints. Each complainant alleged they were asked to pay ฿300,000. Combined, the alleged payments totalled ฿900,000.

Police believe the money was intended for officials within the Department of Local Administration. So far, investigators have not disclosed whether additional complainants have come forward. Instead, officers say they are continuing to gather evidence before deciding on further legal action.

On Saturday, reporters received an update following Mr Rungruang’s appearance before the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases, Region 9. The court ruled that his civil servant position provided sufficient security for temporary release.

Even so, judges attached strict reporting conditions. Mr Rungruang must report to the court whenever required. In addition, he must not influence witnesses, interfere with evidence or create obstacles for investigators. Failure to comply could result in a fine of ฿100,000. The court also warned that any breach could lead to immediate cancellation of bail.

Crime Suppression Division says wider inquiry continues as detectives gather evidence before any new action

In response to questions from reporters, Pol. Maj. Gen. Jaroonkiat Pankaew, Deputy Commander of the Crime Suppression Division, said investigators could not yet disclose detailed evidence.

He explained that detectives were still gathering documents and statements while expanding the investigation. He said officers were working to identify anyone else who might have been involved. Accordingly, police intend to ensure any future prosecution is both thorough and complete.

The senior officer added that an official press conference would be held once investigators had established a clearer evidential picture. Until then, he said operational details would remain confidential. Questioning of Mr Rungruang had produced no significant new information, he said. Even so, the investigation continues to develop as officers examine additional evidence and pursue further inquiries.

Police had opposed bail during Saturday’s hearing. Investigators argued that temporary release could affect evidence gathering while the inquiry remained active. Ultimately, however, the decision rested with the court. Judges exercised their discretion and approved temporary release subject to strict conditions.

Investigators decline to discuss Hat Yai searches as arrest follows deputy governor’s administrative transfer

On another front, reporters questioned investigators about rumours of planned searches in Hat Yai district and Songkhla province. Pol. Maj. Gen. Jaroonkiat declined to comment directly. Instead, he said investigators first had to assess operational readiness before carrying out further action. He added that any future legal proceedings would depend entirely on the evidence collected.

Notably, the arrest came only one day after the Department of Provincial Administration formally ordered Mr Rungruang back to Phuket. Previously, he had been temporarily assigned to duties with the department in Bangkok. The order was signed on June 25 by Deputy Director-General Winai Tocharoen, acting on behalf of the department’s Director-General.

The ministry’s letter stated that Mr Rungruang had completed both his temporary assignment and an internal fact-finding process. Earlier, Department Order No. 1512/2569 assigned him to assist the department between May 25 and June 24. As a result, Phuket Province was instructed to receive him back into his original post and notify the ministry once he reported for duty.

Less than 24 hours later, investigators executed the arrest warrant.

Earlier Phuket administrative tensions add to the mounting political pressure on the Interior Ministry

The sequence of events has drawn considerable attention because the administrative order and the criminal investigation unfolded almost simultaneously.

However, the ministry’s letter simply confirmed completion of the temporary assignment and fact-finding process. It made no reference to the criminal investigation, which continued independently.

Before his arrest, Mr Rungruang had already become embroiled in tensions within Phuket’s provincial administration. Earlier this year, the Ministry of the Interior transferred him, the provincial governor and another deputy governor.

Officials said those moves were intended to ease tensions surrounding the administration. Reports have linked those tensions to disagreements between influential figures on the island and provincial authorities.

In parallel, the wider political environment has become increasingly difficult for the government. Renewed pressure continues over the disputed 2024 Senate election. Reports have also emerged alleging partisan support by senior Phuket officials for the Bhumjaithai Party, widely known as the Blue Party. Although those issues remain separate from the criminal investigation, they have increased scrutiny of the Ministry of the Interior.

Political insiders describe growing tensions between traditional provincial networks and the PM

Political insiders also point to broader tensions within the newly elected administration. They suggest the ministry has become the focus of a simmering struggle involving long-established provincial power networks.

Those networks are widely credited with helping deliver Prime Minister Anutin’s election victory on February 8. They also suggest the Prime Minister is increasingly at odds with elements inside those traditional structures.

Prime Minister Anutin has repeatedly pledged to eliminate corruption wherever it is found. Likewise, he has promised decisive action against abuse of office and official misconduct. Reports, however, continue to suggest influence peddling remains a challenge within parts of government.

At present, investigators have not indicated whether further arrests are imminent. Neither have they disclosed how many additional suspects could eventually face prosecution. Instead, detectives continue gathering evidence across several lines of inquiry. Further announcements are expected once investigators complete the next phase of both investigations.

Wider recruitment examination inquiry expands as police question officials and maintain separate probes

The wider examination payment investigation has accelerated during the past week. Police estimate it may involve thousands of suspected payments connected with local government recruitment examinations.

Investigators believe the suspected transactions could total as much as ฿4.5 billion. Consequently, the Department of Local Administration has become the focus of one of the ministry’s largest corruption inquiries in recent years.

So far, investigators have summoned 10 people for questioning in that broader case. Those called include serving civil servants, executives from the university responsible for administering the examinations and representatives of a printing company involved in the recruitment process. Police have not identified those individuals publicly. Instead, investigators say questioning is continuing while evidence is assessed.

Although both investigations concern local government recruitment examinations, the police have suggested they are separate matters. At this stage, investigators have not publicly linked the allegations against Mr Rungruang with the wider examination payment inquiry. Even so, both cases have placed unprecedented pressure on the Ministry of the Interior during the same week.

Detectives continue expanding inquiry while refusing to reveal operational details or possible future moves

The investigation involving Mr Rungruang also continues to expand. According to Pol. Maj. Gen. Jaroonkiat Panngaeo, detectives are examining evidence carefully before deciding whether additional suspects should face legal action.

He said investigators are determined to ensure that any prosecution is comprehensive. Therefore, police are withholding operational details while inquiries continue.

The senior officer also declined to discuss reports of possible searches in the Hat Yai district and Songkhla province. Instead, he said investigators must first determine operational readiness before carrying out further action. He added that police would proceed whenever the evidence justified additional legal measures.

As the investigation unfolds, the timing of the arrest continues to attract attention. The Department of Provincial Administration had only just completed its own administrative fact-finding process before ordering Mr Rungruang to return to Phuket. Nevertheless, the criminal investigation proceeded separately through the Central Investigation Bureau and the Anti-Corruption and Misconduct Suppression Division.

Administrative reshuffle and wider political disputes deepen scrutiny of Phuket and the Interior Ministry

The ministry’s transfer letter explained that Mr Rungruang’s temporary assignment had expired on June 24. It also confirmed that the department’s internal fact-finding process had concluded. Accordingly, Phuket Province was instructed to accept him back into his original position and notify the department once he resumed duty. The arrest followed before that process could fully take effect.

Separately, the case has renewed attention on recent tensions inside Phuket’s provincial administration. Earlier this year, the Ministry of the Interior transferred the provincial governor, Mr Rungruang and another deputy governor.

The ministry said those moves were intended to reduce administrative tensions. Reports have linked those disputes to disagreements between influential figures on the island and provincial officials.

On another front, the Ministry of the Interior continues to face broader political pressure. Renewed scrutiny over the disputed 2024 Senate election remains unresolved. Reports have also alleged partisan support by some senior Phuket officials for the Bhumjaithai Party, commonly known as the Blue Party.

Those matters are unrelated to the criminal investigation. However, they have added to the pressure on the ministry during an already difficult period.

Prime Minister faces mounting pressure as parallel investigations continue without any confirmed link

Political insiders describe a deeper struggle within the newly elected government. They suggest long-established provincial power networks remain influential inside the Ministry of the Interior.

Those same networks are widely credited with helping secure Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s election victory on February 8. At the same time, those observers believe tensions have emerged between those traditional networks and the Prime Minister himself.

Those assessments remain political observations rather than findings by investigators. However, they illustrate the increasingly difficult environment surrounding the ministry as multiple controversies unfold simultaneously.

Prime Minister Anutin has repeatedly pledged to eradicate corruption throughout government. He has also promised swift action against abuse of office and official misconduct wherever it occurs. In response, investigators continue pursuing both examination-related inquiries while gathering additional evidence.

Investigations remain active as scrutiny intensifies across the Ministry of the Interior and local government

Notably, neither investigation has yet reached the prosecution stage. Police continue collecting documentary evidence, interviewing witnesses and analysing financial information. Likewise, investigators have not indicated whether additional arrests are imminent. They have also declined to estimate how many more suspects may ultimately face charges.

For now, the deputy governor remains on conditional bail while the criminal investigation proceeds. Meanwhile, the broader examination payment inquiry continues to widen as detectives scrutinise alleged payments linked to local government recruitment examinations.

Although investigators have not connected the two cases, both have intensified scrutiny of the Ministry of the Interior and its Department of Local Administration.

At this stage, it remains unclear how either investigation will ultimately develop. Further arrests have not been ruled out. Likewise, police have not disclosed when the wider inquiry will conclude. What is clear is that both investigations have combined to make the past week one of the most difficult for the Ministry of the Interior and Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul since the new government took office.

Further reading:

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Raids on Lawyer Tum’s luxury home and high-profile legal office as he and his wife are imprisoned

Legal eagle in hot water as wealthy French-based Thai woman claims she gave him ฿71 million for deal

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