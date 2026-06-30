Former Phuket deputy governor Mr Rungruang Thimabutr’s arrest has uncovered a money trail linking jobs-for-cash exam bribery to a Phuket land document scam. Police say more victims have emerged as detectives widen the hunt for a suspected corruption network.

The arrest of former Phuket deputy governor Mr Rungruang Thimabutr, one day after his return to the island from a controversial transfer linked to turmoil within Phuket’s administration, has opened one of Thailand’s most significant public sector corruption investigations in recent years. Police have uncovered a money trail linking an alleged jobs-for-cash recruitment racket to a separate scheme involving Phuket land documents, identified what they believe is a wider corruption network, uncovered evidence of additional victims and suspects, and seized key documents and computers as detectives race to trace every baht behind the expanding scandal.

The arrest last week of former Phuket deputy governor Mr Rungruang Thimabutr, just one day after he returned to the island from a temporary transfer linked to internal conflict within the provincial administration, has exposed a much wider corruption investigation.

Detectives have now linked alleged bribery in local government recruitment examinations to a separate scheme involving payments to alter land ownership documents in Phuket. The latest evidence has also prompted fresh complaints and intensified efforts to dismantle what police believe may be a larger corruption network.

On Monday, Pol. Maj. Gen. Jaroonkiat Pankaew, Deputy Commander of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), disclosed the latest findings. He said investigators had uncovered a financial trail connecting the two cases while tracing transactions linked to Mr Rungruang.

Financial evidence links recruitment exam bribery probe to wider corruption network in Phuket land case

Officers from the Anti-Corruption and Misconduct Suppression Division (ACMSD) are therefore expanding the investigation beyond the original allegations. Their focus now includes the movement of money, the recruitment of victims and the structure of the suspected network.

Mr Rungruang was arrested after investigators accused him of acting as an intermediary who solicited money from applicants seeking local government positions.

Police say he claimed he could help candidates pass recruitment examinations and secure appointments across southern Thailand. Those allegations initially centred on recruitment fraud. However, investigators now believe the same financial network may have supported other corrupt activities.

The inquiry broadened after another complainant approached investigators. The individual alleged they were asked to pay 1 million baht. In return, they were allegedly promised assistance in altering Sor Kor 1 land ownership documents covering property in Phuket.

Police examine alleged 1 million baht payment after land document complaint expands corruption inquiry

Police confirmed that the complaint remains under active investigation. Even so, officers say the associated financial evidence has already become one of the strongest parts of the case.

Investigators subsequently traced the reported 1 million baht payment through several bank accounts. They found that 900,000 baht later resurfaced in the recruitment examination investigation.

The remaining 100,000 baht remained in the accused’s account, according to police. Notably, detectives regard those transactions as the first direct financial bridge between the two investigations. They are now reconstructing every transfer and identifying every person who handled the money.

The financial analysis has revealed further details. Police previously established that the 900,000 baht was transferred to a female official. She had served as Mr Rungruang’s secretary while he was posted in Narathiwat province.

The remaining 100,000 baht was then transferred back to Mr Rungruang, investigators said. Officers are now examining whether those transactions formed part of a wider pattern involving additional participants.

Money trail reveals repayment to complainants after failed exam appointments to local government

The inquiry also explains how the recruitment investigation first emerged. Detectives found that the 900,000 baht was eventually used to repay three Volunteer Defence Corps members.

Police say the three men had previously handed over money, believing it would help them pass local government recruitment examinations. Instead, they failed the examinations and never secured appointments. They subsequently filed complaints with the Anti-Corruption and Misconduct Suppression Division, triggering the criminal investigation.

As part of that investigation, officers searched Mr Rungruang’s residence on June 27. They seized computers, electronic storage devices and numerous documents for forensic examination. Officers also recovered application forms linked to local government recruitment examinations.

More importantly, investigators found significantly more application forms than those submitted by the three original complainants. That discovery has raised the possibility that additional applicants entered the alleged scheme.

In parallel, officers recovered documents originating from agencies involved in the recruitment examination process. Those records are now being examined alongside electronic evidence seized during the search.

Search uncovers draft lawsuit and examination records as investigators widen the corruption probe

Computer files also contained draft legal documents challenging Mr Rungruang’s earlier transfer from Phuket. The files included proposed court action against Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and the Director-General of the Department of Provincial Administration.

Police stressed that the draft lawsuit itself is not the subject of the criminal case. Instead, investigators seized it as evidence recovered during the search.

Separately, investigators have continued receiving approaches from new complainants. Pol. Maj. Gen. Jaroonkiat said three or four additional alleged victims have contacted the Anti-Corruption and Misconduct Suppression Division. They are now preparing formal complaints supported by documentary evidence.

According to investigators, they describe similar approaches and similar financial demands. Each claims they were asked to pay money after being promised official assistance. Officers are therefore accelerating witness interviews before the complaints are formally submitted.

Attention has also shifted to the alleged organisation behind the scheme. Investigators believe certain individuals identified prospective civil service applicants before introducing them to the accused.

Detectives seek to identify recruiters, intermediaries and accomplices behind the corruption network

Others allegedly coordinated meetings, collected payments or arranged communications. On another front, detectives are tracing those contacts through financial records and electronic evidence. Police say every identified participant will be investigated if the evidence supports criminal involvement.

The investigation has also expanded beyond Phuket. Pol. Maj. Gen. Jaroonkiat confirmed that Mr Pichit, a local government official in Phetchabun province, remains under examination by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

His name has emerged during the inquiry. In response, police said they stand ready to prosecute any additional suspects if further evidence establishes criminal offences.

Meanwhile, the Crime Suppression Division is awaiting additional documents from the NACC. Investigators previously requested material because much of the evidence falls within the commission’s jurisdiction.

That information is expected to strengthen the criminal investigation. It will also be compared against banking records, seized computers and witness statements.

Forensic analysis and fresh evidence expected to widen the investigation into the alleged corruption ring

Forensic specialists are continuing to analyse electronic communications recovered during the searches. They are also reviewing examination records and official documents linked to local government recruitment.

Police believe the combined evidence will establish how applicants were identified, how payments were arranged and how money moved through the alleged network. Equally important, investigators expect the financial trail to identify further suspects.

Authorities say tracing the money remains central to the inquiry. At the same time, detectives are working to establish the role played by every suspected participant. Additional complainants are expected to come forward in the coming days. Accordingly, investigators believe the scope of the case may expand further as new evidence emerges.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Nattasak Chaowanasai, Commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, is expected to brief the media on Tuesday at CIB headquarters. Investigators are expected to disclose additional evidence, outline progress in tracing the financial network and provide further details of the alleged corruption ring as the investigation enters its next stage.

Further reading:

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