The woman was the mother of a 6-year-old daughter who was at school while the little girl’s parent lost her life in her bedroom.

Police have commenced a murder investigation after a young woman was found murdered in Nakhon Ratchasima province on Wednesday.

A 29-year-old woman who police revealed had a six-year-old daughter was found dead at her home in Nakhon Ratchasima on Wednesday.

She was named as Nattarika Shibahara.

It is understood that the incident, which is being treated as murder, occurred when the woman’s young daughter was at school.

Police forensic officers who examined the body at the scene told reporters that she had died three hours before the body was found.

The woman’s throat was slit.

‘Good looking’ woman may have been murdered due to amorous liaison – police theory at this stage

A police officer described the woman as ‘good looking and had several relationships in the past’.

Investigators are working on the theory that the murder is linked with an amorous liaison which the woman was involved in.

They revealed that her husband, a Singaporean, was not at home when the horrific crime took place.

There was evidence of a struggle in her bedroom and also the interior of the house had been gone over violently as if someone had been searching for something.

Police also disclosed that there was no sign of a break-in so it would appear whoever had murdered the woman was known to her.

Police sent the body of Ms Nattarika to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital for an autopsy.

