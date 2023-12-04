Another foreigner dies at notorious Ko Samui Waterfall: Deadly tragedy strikes Na Muang 2 Waterfall again as 20-year-old French tourist Ryan Meghan becomes the fourth fatality in just over four years with his girlfriend present at the scene.

A deadly waterfall on Ko Samui on Sunday claimed the life of another tourist, the fourth such tragedy in just over four years since July 2019 when the mangled body of a French national, suffering severe skull and limb injuries, was recovered from the 3rd level of the Na Muang 2 Waterfall on Sunday morning.

A waterfall on the beautiful Thai island of Surat Thani in southern Thailand on Sunday claimed the fourth life of a foreign tourist in just over 4 years.

In the latest devastating incident, the lifeless body of 20-year-old French tourist Ryan Meghan was discovered wedged between rocks at Na Muang Waterfall on Ko Samui.

The tragic event unfolded around 3 pm on Saturday, culminating in the grim discovery on Sunday morning and subsequent rescue operation hours later.

Demanding and dangerous mission to retrieve the body from the third level of the Waterfall on Sunday carried out for the fourth time since July 2019

Local officials and volunteers, equipped with climbing gear, embarked on what is in itself a dangerous and tortuous rescue mission.

Scaling approximately two kilometres from the waterfall’s base, they navigated treacherous terrain to reach the third tier of the cursed but beautiful scenic attraction where Mr Meghan’s body lay.

Mr Meghan, clad only in black shorts, suffered severe injuries, including a fractured skull and dislocated elbow after falling to a violent death.

20 year old was with his girlfriend when he fell to a violent death on the rocks which have claimed the lives of three other foreign tourists in 4 years

According to Phunchid Khamloon, acting chief of disaster prevention and mitigation for Ko Samui, the young man had visited the waterfall with several companions, including his girlfriend.

Ignoring warnings and venturing into the off-limits fourth tier, which was deemed perilous due to recent heavy rains, Mr Meghan tragically fell from a height of 10-15 metres.

The last tragedy on the waterfall was in May 2022 when 23-year-old Nane-Iosana Bodea fell to her death and a similar retrieval of her body was launched.

A Frenchman and a Spanish tourist met similar fates in July and November 2019, respectively.

First death occurred on 26th of July 2019 when a 26-year-old Spaniard fell off the top of the waterfall, followed 4 months later by a French tourist

On Saturday 27th July 2019, 26-year-old Spanish tourist, David Rocamundi Conesa from Barcelona fell to his death on the waterfall while just four months later, 30-year-old French tourist, Bastien Palmier on the 15th November 2019, also met his death on the same unforgiving rocks.

The latest rescue operation, on Sunday, involved personnel from various sectors, including the administrative department, police, as well as disaster prevention and relief units.

Negotiating challenging conditions, they successfully recovered Meghan’s body, lodged in a rock crevice at the fourth tier of the waterfall.

Jirapat Chuchan, the Permanent Secretary for Security, joined administrative officials, police officers, and disaster relief units.

The collaborative effort saw the deployment of rescue equipment to the accident site, emphasising the need for caution during the rainy season.

Officials say guidelines and warnings were ignored by the latest victim as was the case in other deaths some of which were linked to selfie photo-taking

Authorities stressed that the incident occurred in a restricted area, marked by warning signs and a safety rope. Despite clear precautions, Meghan and his group ventured beyond these boundaries, resulting in the tragic loss.

Ms Phunchid highlighted the inherent risks of the area, particularly during the rainy season.

With swift-flowing water and the potential for flash floods, tourists are urged to exercise caution and adhere to official warnings and directions.

The tragic demise of Ryan Meghan serves as a sombre reminder of the importance of respecting safety guidelines, particularly in Thailand’s nature reserves and waterfall areas.

As authorities continue to underline the dangers associated with restricted zones, the incident prompts a renewed call for vigilance and the particular danger of attempting to secure ‘selfie’ photos for social media, a phenomenon which has been associated with some of the deaths.

Further reading:

Deadly Ko Samui waterfall claims another life on Saturday as Romanian woman falls to her death

French man ignored official warnings and a cordon as he died taking a selfie at a popular Ko Samui waterfall

UK man in Phuket jailed on drunk driving charge just hours before flying to reunite with family

Dutchman in Suphan Buri missing from wife with reports of a mystery rendezvous in Uthai Thani province

Ex UK soldier flies home following rescue by a compatriot after being abused by his Thai partner’s family

83-year-old man rescued by a compatriot from a small room where he was fed on rice and water

Donate to Ron’s rescue and return home from Thailand to Brighton in the UK here

US actor and Thai son struggling to survive virus ordeal in India as they wait to fly home to life in Thailand

US man and 12-year-old Thai son face life on the streets in India if they cannot return to Thailand right now

Police in Phuket await post mortem results after deaths of two elderly westerners last weekend at home

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>