PM Anutin flies to Asean-Russia Summit. Expected to have talks with Putin as Thailand seeks oil supplies

PM Anutin heads to Russia for a crucial summit with Vladimir Putin as Thailand pushes for new energy supplies, expanded exports, investment and tourism links. The June 18 talks in Kazan could reshape economic ties as ASEAN and Russia mark 35 years of relations.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will hold pivotal talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week as Thailand pursues expanded trade, fresh investment, stronger tourism links and new energy supplies. The meeting in Kazan places economic cooperation at the centre of a significant moment in Thailand’s relationship with Russia during the 35th anniversary of Asean-Russia ties.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will travel to Russia this week for the Asean-Russia Summit in Kazan. The two-day gathering on Wednesday and Thursday will bring regional leaders together for talks on future cooperation.

The summit marks 35 years of Asean-Russia relations and the 30th anniversary of the Asean-Russia Dialogue Partnership. Against this backdrop, Mr Anutin will hold bilateral discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 18.

The meeting in Kazan, approximately 700 kilometres east of Moscow, will focus on trade, investment, agriculture, industry, tourism and energy cooperation. The prime minister said the visit represents an important opportunity to deepen Thailand’s economic relationship with Russia.

Thailand seeks a bigger Russian market for food, farm goods and electronics as trade talks advance

Speaking at Government House at 12.10 pm on Tuesday, Mr Anutin said Thailand already imports many Russian products. However, the government wants Russia to increase purchases of Thai goods.

Thailand intends to expand access for agricultural products, food, electronic equipment and industrial exports. Consequently, stronger Russian demand could create new opportunities for Thai producers and exporters.

“We purchase many of their products and would like them to increase their orders from Thailand. This is a good opportunity,” Mr Anutin said.

The prime minister said modern international commerce requires balanced exchanges between countries. Therefore, discussions with Russia will not centre solely on selling or buying goods.

Thailand and Russia target wider investment and energy cooperation during talks between Putin and the PM

Instead, Thailand will seek broader economic cooperation covering trade, investment and resource development. The government believes stronger commercial links can support both nations’ economic interests.

“Our discussions will cover all dimensions of cooperation because modern economic relations must be mutually beneficial,” Mr Anutin said.

Notably, energy security will be a central topic during the bilateral meeting. Russia remains one of the world’s major energy producers with extensive supply capabilities.

Thailand is seeking new energy resources from a wider range of suppliers. In parallel, the government wants to reduce risks associated with depending on limited sources.

Energy supplies, investment and tourism emerge as central areas in Russia’s negotiations with Thailand

Oil and other energy supplies are expected to be discussed during the talks. In response to questions about oil, Mr Anutin said every area of cooperation would be considered.

As part of this strategy, Thailand is pursuing a diversified approach to energy procurement. The aim is to strengthen long-term energy security and support future growth.

Separately, investment cooperation will feature prominently in the wider discussions. Mr Anutin revealed that he had already met the president of the Russian Chamber of Commerce.

Those earlier discussions explored potential business opportunities between Thailand and Russia. Meanwhile, tourism cooperation is also expected to form part of the broader agenda.

Anutin promotes two-way economic ties as the Asean-Russia summit strengthens diplomatic links

The prime minister said the modern economy requires two-way relationships between trading partners. He said countries must both import and export to maintain strong commercial ties.

“Nowadays everything has to be two-way. We have agricultural products, food, electronic equipment and industrial products, and we are trying to find energy resources from various sources,” Mr Anutin said.

On another front, the Asean-Russia summit provides Thailand with a wider diplomatic platform. The meeting will allow Asean members and Russia to review three decades of dialogue partnership.

At the same time, the gathering will highlight 35 years of relations between Asean and Russia. The anniversary summit is expected to reinforce political and economic engagement among participating nations.

Ultimately, Mr Anutin’s meeting with President Putin will focus on practical economic cooperation. Trade expansion, investment, agriculture, energy resources and tourism will dominate the bilateral agenda.

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