Minister assures Russians Thailand is safe and that they are high value tourists after Moscow’s warning

Russia warns citizens to avoid Thailand over US arrest fears as Bangkok fights back, insisting the kingdom remains safe despite a crackdown on foreign criminals. Nearly one million Russians have visited this year, generating over ฿58 billion.

A dramatic warning from Moscow has put Thailand’s lucrative Russian tourism market under the spotlight as the Kremlin urges some citizens exposed to American law enforcement to avoid the kingdom over fears of arrest and extradition to the United States. However, Thailand has responded forcefully, insisting it remains safe and welcoming even as police intensify a nationwide crackdown on foreign criminals. Nearly one million Russians have still visited Thailand this year, bringing more than ฿58 billion into the economy.

Russia has warned certain citizens to stay away from Thailand, citing fears of arrest and extradition to the United States. The move has triggered concern in Thailand’s tourism sector. However, Thai authorities insist the country remains safe and open to Russian visitors.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued the advisory on June 12. It targeted citizens who believe they may face American criminal prosecution or sanctions-related action. In particular, Moscow warned those individuals against travelling to Thailand or even passing through Thai airports.

According to The Moscow Times, Russia cited Thailand’s extradition cooperation with Washington as a central concern. Russian officials argued that a short airport transit could be enough for detention under an active American request.

Russia warns its exposed citizens of US arrest risks in Thailand and even transit through Thai airports

Separately, the ministry claimed US intelligence agencies had conducted operations involving Russian nationals inside Thailand. Moscow alleged that some actions took place without involving Thai authorities. It also described Thailand as a major location in Washington’s pursuit of Russian citizens.

The warning followed the arrest of Russian national Denis Obrezko, a suspected hacker detained in Thailand last November. Subsequently, he appeared before a United States court after extradition proceedings.

Russian officials linked the advisory to what they described as expanding US legal actions against their citizens after the Ukraine conflict began more than four years ago. Moreover, Moscow argued that broad American sanctions had widened the number of Russians potentially exposed to legal action overseas.

The ministry issued its strongest warning to citizens with “even the slightest reason” to suspect they could face US prosecution. Consequently, it advised them to avoid Thailand entirely, including airport stopovers and connecting flights.

Moscow cites Denis Obrezko’s arrest and wider US sanctions pressure behind the travel warning

Nevertheless, Russia’s tourism industry moved to calm ordinary travellers. The Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) said it had no information showing Russian tourists or tour operators had been arrested while in Thailand.

At the same time, ATOR advised citizens facing possible legal complications with US authorities to carefully consider the Foreign Ministry’s warning. Importantly, the organisation stressed that the advisory was not a general safety warning for ordinary holidaymakers.

The announcement created concern among Thai tourism operators because Russian visitors represent a crucial long-haul market. In response, Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports immediately coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and tourism agencies.

Mr. Surasak Panjaroenvorakul, Minister of Tourism and Sports, said the government was closely tracking developments and assessing any possible impact. Meanwhile, officials reviewed flight schedules, hotel reservations and broader tourism activity.

Thailand’s Tourism Minister moves swiftly to reassure Russian tourists and monitor any impact on travel

Mr. Surasak said there were no signs of a wider impact on Russian tourism. Flights remained normal and hotels continued receiving Russian guests. Likewise, tourism activities nationwide showed no significant disruption.

The minister insisted Thailand remains a safe destination with internationally recognised standards of care and service. He also confirmed the kingdom was ready to welcome visitors from all countries, including Russia.

“Russian tourists have always been good friends of Thailand and are one of the most important high-quality tourist markets for the Thai tourism industry,” Mr. Surasak said.

The minister noted that Thailand and the Russian Federation maintain strong relations across politics, economics, trade, investment, education, culture and tourism. Notably, both countries will celebrate 130 years of diplomatic relations in 2027, reflecting a long-standing partnership between their peoples.

Russian arrivals remain strong as Thailand earns over ฿58 billion from this tourism market so far in 2026

Russia remains Thailand’s largest European tourism market, making confidence among Russian travellers economically significant. In 2025, the kingdom welcomed almost 1.9 million Russian visitors. That total was the highest from any European country and reinforced the importance of the market.

During the first five months of 2026, Russian tourism continued to expand despite the diplomatic controversy. More than 979,000 Russian tourists arrived in Thailand during that period. As a result, Russia became Thailand’s fourth-largest international visitor market.

Those visitors generated more than ฿58 billion in tourism revenue. The figures reflected the continued popularity of Thailand among Russian travellers. Equally, they suggested that the advisory had not produced an immediate impact on travel decisions.

Mr. Surasak said the latest tourism numbers showed continued confidence in Thailand. However, he said the government would maintain close observation of the situation. Relevant agencies continue working with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), airlines and private tourism businesses.

TAT and tourism businesses maintain a close watch as mainstream Russian confidence holds firm

In parallel, TAT offices inside Thailand and overseas have been monitoring Russian travel sentiment. The agency has also coordinated with airlines, tour companies and tourism operators. The objective is to provide accurate information and maintain confidence among visitors.

Mr. Surasak said no broad impact had appeared across flights, hotel bookings or tourism activity. Therefore, the government saw no indication of a sudden decline in Russian arrivals. Nevertheless, authorities would continue evaluating developments with the private sector.

The minister said Thailand values its relationship with the Russian Federation and considers Russian visitors a key tourism group. “Russian tourists have always been good friends of Thailand and are one of the most important high-quality tourist markets for the Thai tourism industry,” he said.

On another front, Mr. Surasak highlighted the wider cooperation between Bangkok and Moscow. The partnership extends beyond tourism into politics, trade, investment, education and cultural exchanges. Accordingly, both governments are preparing to mark 130 years of diplomatic relations in 2027.

Thailand strengthens tourist protection measures while promoting safety and equal legal treatment

The Thai government said it remains committed to facilitating travel for all foreign visitors. In addition, authorities emphasised principles of safety, equal treatment and adherence to Thai law. These measures are designed to maintain confidence among international tourists.

As part of this approach, Thailand continues strengthening visitor protection systems. The focus includes transport safety, tourism services and emergency assistance. Moreover, foreign travellers can access the Tourist Police hotline 1155, which provides support in multiple languages around the clock.

Mr. Surasak again described Thailand as a second home for Russian visitors and travellers worldwide. He reaffirmed that the kingdom remained ready to receive all tourists under internationally recognised service standards.

“We are ready to welcome everyone with friendliness, safety and internationally recognised service standards,” Mr. Surasak said.

“We are committed to building trust and providing the best possible travel experience for all tourists.”

Foreign Ministry says Thailand and Russia maintain strong relations despite advisory concerns

Separately, Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs continued its own assessment of the Russian advisory. Officials coordinated with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to establish facts and measure any possible effects on the tourism sector.

Both ministries agreed that Thailand remains a safe destination and would continue welcoming tourists from every country. At present, authorities reported no evidence of widespread cancellations or changes in travel behaviour among Russian visitors.

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said relations with the Russian Federation remain strong across every area of cooperation. These ties cover politics, economics, trade, investment, education, culture and tourism. Furthermore, officials said the relationship continues to develop ahead of the 130th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2027.

The ministry stressed that Thailand remains open to visitors from all countries, including Russia. Likewise, officials emphasised that Russian nationals in Thailand receive the same protection under Thai law as every other foreign visitor. Any legal process, they said, follows established judicial standards without discrimination.

Thailand’s extradition treaty with the United States at the centre of Russia’s warning to its roving citizens

At the centre of Moscow’s warning is Thailand’s extradition cooperation with the United States. Thailand and the US maintain a bilateral extradition treaty that allows formal requests to proceed through legal channels. However, Thai authorities stressed that all proceedings within the kingdom must comply with Thai law.

Russian officials argued that American legal pressure against their citizens has intensified since Russia launched its full-scale military operation in Ukraine more than four years ago. Consequently, Moscow warned that citizens connected to sectors affected by US sanctions could face unexpected legal risks while travelling abroad.

According to Russia’s Foreign Ministry, some individuals could become subject to American investigations without knowing they were exposed to potential prosecution. For that reason, the advisory was directed specifically at Russians who believed they could face criminal charges or sanctions-related legal action from the United States.

Nevertheless, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia maintained that ordinary Russian holidaymakers have not faced problems in Thailand. The organisation stated that it was unaware of any Russian tourists or tour operators being arrested while visiting the kingdom.

Russian tourism remains stable as Thailand continues an all-out criminal crackdown on abusive foreigners

At the same time, ATOR advised any Russian citizens who believed they might have legal difficulties with US authorities to follow the Foreign Ministry’s guidance. Importantly, the organisation distinguished between ordinary tourists and those who might face specific legal exposure.

The distinction is particularly significant for Thailand’s tourism economy because Russian visitors remain among its most valuable long-haul markets. Their spending supports airlines, hotels, restaurants, entertainment venues and a wide range of tourism businesses throughout the country.

Current tourism indicators have not shown any major change following Moscow’s announcement. There have been no signs of significant flight reductions, hotel cancellations or disruptions to tourism activities. Instead, authorities continue to monitor the situation closely with the private sector.

Thailand maintains an open door to tourists while targeting criminals and illegal foreign activity

In parallel, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Tourism Authority of Thailand continue communicating with airlines, tour operators and businesses. The aim is to provide accurate information and maintain confidence among travellers.

Mr. Surasak said the Thai government places great importance on its long-standing friendship with Russia and remains committed to maintaining positive cooperation. Moreover, he said confidence among tourists and businesses from both countries remains a vital foundation for long-term tourism growth.

Thailand’s message to Russian visitors has remained unchanged since the advisory was issued. The kingdom continues to welcome Russian tourists and all other international travellers. Accordingly, officials say Thailand remains safe, open and committed to international standards of service, legal fairness and visitor protection.

Meanwhile, the warning comes as Thailand, since September 2025, has enforced an extraordinary campaign to crack down on foreigners engaged in illegal business and criminal activity in the kingdom. At the same time, the Royal Thai Police has emphasised that it will move against any tourist or foreigner wanted by outside law enforcement agencies.

Indeed, this tighter law enforcement policy has been ordered by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul against all foreigners in the kingdom linked to international crime.

Further reading:

Thailand closes its doors to dodgy foreigners and tourists who abuse their welcome through crime

Hardline foreign tourism confirmed by new minster. More charges, shorter visas and mandatory insurance

Visa entry period to go from 60 to 30 days. Agreement in principle as foreign tourism numbers fall by 10%

60-day visa regime to be ended confirms Minister responding to rising industry security concerns

Tourism boss warns Thailand it is facing a Chinese blacklist if another security controversy erupts

Ung Ing finally gives the order. Thailand pulls the plug on scam centre electricity in Burma. Cut at 9 am

PM on a mission to China to ask President Xi Jinping to help rein in heavy online criticism of the kingdom

PM Paetongtarn to speak Chinese with AI to address security fears in China as foreign tourism suffers over scam farms

Visa waiver scheme questioned with another China Crisis for foreign tourism driven by security fears

฿13 million swindled and robbed in Chinese criminal exploits in central Bangkok on Thursday afternoon

Tourism cryptocurrency sandbox payment plan is bound to face stiff opposition from the central bank

Thaksin calls for crypto-based bonds. Notes success and beauty of Isan women who marry foreigners

Future Bank of Thailand Chairman Pick warns that the Thai economy faces ‘disaster’ without rate cuts

Thailand finally tackles its borrowing crisis which has come to a head in 2024 with effective measures

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>