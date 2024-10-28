Thailand’s BRICS alignment marks a shift from its U.S. ties, as it joins the “global south” in a new anti-Western bloc. Thai foreign minister Maris Sangiampongsa pledges support for a fair, multilateral world order, highlighting a path toward BRICS membership in 2025.

Thailand’s accession to the BRICS bloc last week as a partner member is certainly a notable development. Undeniably, it has implications for the country’s relationship with the United States and other Western countries. In short, it highlights that Thailand is aligning itself with the “Global South” against what is seen as the hegemony of the West. Although the kingdom is joined by other ASEAN players such as Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam, it is a significant departure from Thailand’s former close ties with the United States.

At last week’s BRICS Plus summit, Thailand declared itself firmly committed to a new anti-Western world order. In a striking contribution to the forum, Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa stated that Thailand favoured a multilateral world that was more just and equitable.

The three-day summit ran from October 22–24 in Kazan, the largest city in Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan.

In his statement, Mr. Maris confirmed that Thailand would seek membership in the bloc by August 2025. The Thai cabinet had sent a letter to the bloc requesting membership in June 2024, ahead of a Foreign Ministers’ summit in Nizhny Novgorod, which Mr. Maris also attended.

Thailand pledges support for a fair world order at BRICS Plus summit in Kazan, representing Shinawatra

In his Thursday speech, Mr. Maris expressed that Thailand supports a world order that benefits all nations, not just the most powerful. He represented Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra at the summit, as she could not attend personally due to scheduling conflicts.

A total of 36 countries participated in the extended summit. In addition to Thailand, 12 other countries joined the bloc as partners, leading up to potential full membership. These included fellow ASEAN members Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam, as well as ministers from Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Uganda, Turkey, and Uzbekistan.

Like Turkey, Thailand’s potential BRICS membership is somewhat controversial. The kingdom is a military ally of the United States and a founding member of the 1954 Manila Pact with the Philippines.

Thailand’s BRICS membership strains traditional U.S. alliance amid shifting Asia-Pacific dynamics

Undoubtedly, Thailand’s participation in this group will be viewed unfavourably in Washington, particularly amid rising tensions in the Asia-Pacific region with China.

However, Thailand’s top envoy emphasised that the kingdom sees BRICS as a bridge toward a fairer world. The message from this BRICS summit strongly hinted at forthcoming changes to the global world order, especially regarding international governance.

Since the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, and following World War II, the economic world order has been largely directed by the United States and other Western countries.

This world order is now under threat, particularly since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the United States’ use of powerful sanctions against it.

Even before this, concerns had been growing since U.S. President Donald Trump unleashed his trade war policies in 2017.

Thailand champions voices of developing economies in BRICS, pledging financial inclusion and growth

In his address, Mr. Maris emphasised Thailand’s role as a voice for developing or emerging economies on the world stage.

“The international financial system for developing countries should be responsive. It should help provide social safety, crisis management, sustainable growth, and greater peace and prosperity for all,” he said.

Notably, Maris spoke about the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), which Thailand will chair in 2025. He expressed Thailand’s eagerness to play a part in shaping the world’s future. Significantly, this BRICS summit in Russia was attended by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

Later, Mr. Maris told reporters that the UN chief had congratulated Thailand. In particular on its progress toward the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The theme of last week’s summit was “BRICS and the Global South: Building a Better World Together.”

“The meeting agreed to cooperate with developing countries to determine the direction of the world. Not to oppose anyone, but to set the course of a new world order that allows developing countries to participate,” Mr. Maris explained. “After my statement, the Secretary-General of the United Nations came to congratulate me. He said he saw Thailand’s determination to cooperate with the international community for more concrete sustainable development.”

Thailand seen as a crucial partner in BRICS, drawing high praise from Putin and hopes for fair cooperation

Significantly, after Mr. Maris’s address, there was a response from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I believe that Thailand will play an important role in cooperating with BRICS countries. Furthermore in creating fairness for developing countries, moving towards change with a clear direction,” the Russian leader said. “Thailand’s foreign policy under Prime Minister Paetongtarn emphasises balanced global relationships. With friendship toward all nations, for the benefit of Thailand and its people, with dignity, honour, and a role in guiding the future direction of the world.”

However, Mr. Maris later declined to respond to reporters’ questions. He was asked whether Thailand’s BRICS application had been accepted for full membership. In brief, he noted that a new release from the bloc was awaited.

Thailand’s evolving international stance reflects distancing from the U.S. in favour of new BRICS alliances

Last week essentially confirmed Thailand’s break from the old order. Previously it was firmly a staunch U.S. ally. This shift began to emerge in the late 1960s and 1970s, particularly when Thailand established diplomatic relations with China.

After that, there came the 1997 financial crisis. Thailand was left at the mercy of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Certainly, this further weakened its close alliance with the U.S.

Subsequently, the 2006 and 2014 coups d’état saw Bangkok’s military-led governments forge deeper ties with Beijing.

Meanwhile, the Donald Trump presidency in 2017 introduced a more protectionist global trade environment. This has undoubtedly severely impacted Thailand as it did China.

The United States has since surprised many analysts with its performance. In turn, this has led to scepticism about the dominance of the U.S. dollar. Furthermore, America’s unique position as the world’s preeminent superpower supported by post World War Two structures.

That power is backed by its dominance in the tech industry, financial markets, and military prowess.

Although it has declined since 2000, the U.S. dollar still comprises 58.41% of the world’s currency reserves. Significantly, it is still used in 88.5% of financial transactions worldwide.

Further reading:

Rising World tensions and potential South China Sea conflict being dealt with at Laos Asian summit

Regional peace threatened. Shocking conflict between Chinese and Filipino forces at sea on Monday

Maris at BRICS Summit in Russia insists unaligned Thailand is friends with all despite 1954 US pact

Thai Defence Minister speaks of a ‘golden land’ seeking to act only for peace in the Indo-Pacific

Taiwan’s most closely watched election since the first in 1996. Danger of war as China lashes out a warning

China’s Embassy calls on Thai media to censor its coverage of Taiwan to protect relationships

War with China is a rising spectre that must be confronted as US General predicts conflict by 2025

Bad news from Beijing with Xi’s rise, the prospect of war and a divided world have greatly grown

Chinese President Xi Jinping may be the star attraction at Thailand’s APEC summit next month with Putin

Pelosi defies Communist China’s concerted campaign of intimidation and visits Taiwan sparking a crisis

Abe’s legacy will be his efforts to awaken Japan and build a defensive alliance against China

Former Pheu Thai finance minister expresses unease about US regional moves to counter China’s rise

Prayut unveils 3 ‘R’ strategy for a deeper and broader partnership with the US on the economy