Six Pakistani men were arrested in a midnight Pattaya sting after police uncovered a suspected miracle-cure scam that allegedly fleeced tourists of tens of thousands of baht. Records showed over ฿300,000 in sales, with victims paying up to ฿60,000 for ordinary herbal remedies.

An after-midnight police sting in Pattaya has netted six Pakistani nationals accused of running a herbal scam that allegedly tricked foreign tourists into paying tens of thousands of baht for ordinary remedies sold as miracle cures. The arrests follow months of complaints, a viral confrontation video, claims of inflated credit card charges and an alleged assault, while investigators probe records showing more than ฿300,000 in sales and victims paying over ฿60,000 for supposed hair-growth even for bald men and weight-loss treatments.

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Six Pakistani nationals were arrested in Pattaya on Friday after police smashed a suspected herbal products scam blamed for fleecing foreign tourists. Investigators say victims were lured into shops and persuaded to pay extraordinary sums for ordinary herbal remedies.

The arrests followed a carefully planned sting operation at a commercial premises in the resort city after months of complaints from tourists, residents and business leaders.

Police probe claims tourists were lured into herbal shops and sold remedies at hugely inflated prices

Police say the operation targeted a group accused of using aggressive street sales techniques and exaggerated health claims. According to investigators, tourists were approached in busy areas before being escorted to herbal shops.

Once inside, sales staff promoted products as miracle treatments with unusually rapid results. Customers were told the remedies could restore hair growth, reduce belly fat and deliver dramatic health improvements. However, police say many of the products were available elsewhere at far lower prices.

Among the most striking complaints was one filed by a German engineer. The 57-year-old, identified as Mr Yilmaz, reported paying ฿22,000 for two jars of herbal tonic. The purchase took place on Christmas Eve after he was approached by a street salesperson.

He was then taken to a shop where staff promised the product could regrow hair, even on bald scalps. By Christmas Day, he was sitting in Pattaya City Police Station filing a formal complaint.

German tourist’s complaint one of a pattern of inflated charges and pressure sales targeting visitors

Notably, investigators believe the German tourist was far from alone. Several complaints pointed to remarkably similar tactics. In one case, a customer paid by credit card before discovering a much larger amount had been charged.

Separately, another victim told police he was assaulted after refusing to buy the products being promoted. Together, the complaints painted a picture of a sales operation relying on pressure, inflated prices and questionable claims.

Pressure on police intensified as reports continued to emerge. In response, community leaders began demanding stronger enforcement action. One of the most vocal was Lakhsman Singh, president of the Indian Community Pattaya. Singh confronted members of the group after seeing them approach potential customers. He also filmed part of the encounter.

Soon afterwards, footage of the confrontation spread online. The video showed one suspect making an offensive gesture towards Singh. As the footage circulated, public attention quickly followed. On another front, Singh continued pressing authorities to investigate the operation. According to local reports, he repeatedly called for robust police action against those involved.

Video confrontation and community pressure helped drive police towards an undercover operation

As part of this, investigators accelerated efforts to gather direct evidence. Shortly before midnight, Pattaya Immigration Police launched an undercover operation along Beach Road near Pattaya Beach.

Officers selected the location because it was frequently used to identify tourists. An undercover operative walked through the area while investigators monitored events nearby.

Before long, members of the group approached the officer. Police say they quickly began promoting herbal products. The operative was then escorted to the shop linked to earlier complaints. There, several products were presented and offered for sale. Investigators later described the prices as unusually high.

Once sufficient evidence had been obtained, officers moved in. Police entered the premises and conducted a search. The operation ended with six foreign nationals in custody. Meanwhile, investigators examined documents found inside the business.

Raid uncovered sales records showing customers paid tens of thousands for ordinary remedies

During the search, officers recovered receipts, sales records and transaction documents. Significantly, investigators discovered evidence showing sales exceeding ฿300,000. Some receipts indicated individual customers had paid more than ฿60,000.

Police later described the products involved as ordinary herbal remedies. Consequently, investigators widened their examination of the business and its finances.

Further scrutiny followed during questioning. The six suspects were identified as Pakistani citizens. They told officers they had entered Thailand on tourist visas. They also admitted to working as sales staff inside the shop. In addition, they acknowledged receiving commissions from sales. However, police have not disclosed how the commission system operated.

Thereafter, all six men were charged with working without permits. They were transferred to Mueang Pattaya Police Station for legal proceedings. At the same time, investigators continued reviewing customer complaints and financial records seized during the raid.

Police have not yet identified the owner of the business publicly. Nor have they disclosed whether further fraud-related charges will follow. Nevertheless, investigators are examining the operation’s structure and financial activity. Authorities are also reviewing whether additional suspects played a role.

According to police, the case follows several previous crackdowns on similar herbal product operations. Officers insist complaints were not ignored. Instead, they say enforcement action has been taken repeatedly against comparable businesses. Even so, similar groups continue to appear across Pattaya using familiar tactics.

Police compare customer complaints with sales records as a wider inquiry into the business continues

For investigators, the receipts recovered during Friday’s raid may prove crucial. Likewise, customer complaints are expected to form a key part of the inquiry.

Police are now comparing sales records with statements provided by victims. They are also examining how customers were approached and transported to the shop.

In the meantime, the case has renewed attention on tourist scams operating in the resort city. The German tourist’s ฿22,000 purchase remains one of the most publicised examples. Yet investigators say other victims may have paid far more. One complaint reviewed by police involved losses of about $4,400. That case is now being examined alongside several others.

For now, the six Pakistani suspects remain at the centre of the investigation. Meanwhile, officers continue analysing evidence gathered during the sting operation. Further developments are expected as police trace financial records, identify business operators and determine whether additional charges can be supported.

Further reading:

German pays $700 for jars of herbal tonic to regrow hair on bald heads in Pattaya Christmas Eve scam

Top Immigration officer refutes Reuters report saying Thai officials are complicit in scammer abductions

Near arrest claim by BBC presenter rebuffed by top official who explained what happened on Soi Cowboy

BBC gets a Red Light from viewers & fans of Thailand over the distorted docu-series aired last week

Sex tourism from the United Kingdom to Thailand spotlighted in BBC documentary series just aired

More assault incidents linked with Pattaya Beach and transgender sex workers in the notorious resort city

Japanese tourist warns Pattaya visitors about sexy transgender gang after failed gold snatch on Soi 6

Pattaya punters preyed upon by transgender sex workers in a rash of hotel robberies while showering

60 year old disabled Brit robbed by three ladies of the night at his Pattaya hotel after taking a shower beforehand

Australian wheelchair user cheated by Thai woman he met on Pattaya’s beachfront on Thursday morning