Netflix hit The Evil Lawyer is gripping Thailand with murder, corruption, abuse of power and courtroom intrigue. Praised by lawyers for its realism, the drama has ignited debate over justice, legal tactics and the darker realities lurking behind Thailand’s courts.

A Netflix courtroom drama packed with murder, corruption, sexual violence, abuse of power and legal manipulation has become one of Thailand’s biggest television sensations of 2026, winning praise from lawyers while igniting debate about justice, power and the realities of life inside the country’s courts. Since its June 11 release, The Evil Lawyer has surged up streaming rankings and sparked intense discussion with its portrayal of high-stakes legal battles, ruthless defence tactics and cases echoing some of Thailand’s most notorious scandals. Praised by Lawyer Nida for its authenticity, the series exposes a world of pressure, influence and competing interests, raising uncomfortable questions about whether truth alone determines outcomes inside Thailand’s legal system.

Murder, corruption, sexual violence, abuse of power and legal manipulation are not themes normally associated with mainstream television. Yet those subjects have propelled a Thai courtroom drama into one of the country’s biggest cultural talking points of 2026.

Since its release on June 11, Netflix’s The Evil Lawyer has climbed streaming rankings, generated intense discussion and attracted praise from members of Thailand’s legal profession. More significantly, the series has opened a wider conversation about the darker realities that can exist within the country’s justice system.

The drama arrives at a time when Thai audiences are increasingly receptive to stories exploring moral ambiguity. However, The Evil Lawyer goes further than many of its peers. Rather than presenting justice as a straightforward process, it focuses on a legal world shaped by pressure, influence, competing interests and difficult choices. As a result, viewers are confronted with uncomfortable questions from the opening episodes.

Thai lawyers praise realism as Netflix drama exposes pressure, strategy and hidden courtroom battles

The series is available in both Thai and English. Even so, much of the attention surrounding the production has focused on its authenticity. Lawyers who have commented publicly say the programme captures aspects of courtroom life rarely shown on television.

In particular, they point to the atmosphere behind legal proceedings, where preparation, strategy and relentless pressure often determine outcomes long before a judge delivers a ruling.

Among the show’s most prominent supporters is Saranya Wangsukcharoen, better known as Lawyer Nida. On Friday, the high-profile attorney praised the production and its depiction of legal practice. She also singled out actress Ying Rhatha Phongam for her performance in the lead role. Describing the actress as “sassy”, Lawyer Nida said the portrayal felt authentic and convincing.

At the same time, she offered a striking caveat. According to Lawyer Nida, the reality facing lawyers can be even more complicated than viewers see on screen. Indeed, she remarked that the law in Thailand is “more complex and even crazier than the show reveals.”

Lawyer Nida says Thailand’s legal reality is even more complex than the drama on screen reveals

That observation helps explain why the series has struck a nerve. Many legal dramas present courts as places where truth emerges through logic and evidence. By contrast, The Evil Lawyer portrays a far more complicated environment. The courtroom remains central.

Nevertheless, the drama repeatedly suggests that legal outcomes are shaped by far more than the facts alone.

Directed by Nottapon Boonprakob, the series marks another ambitious project from one of Thailand’s most respected filmmakers. Nottapon previously worked on SuckSeed, May Who? and One for the Road. More recently, he directed Netflix’s business drama Mad Unicorn. This time, however, he turns his attention to the legal profession and the pressures surrounding it.

At the centre of the story is Mek, an idealistic young lawyer. His world collapses when he is accused of murdering the son of a police officer. Suddenly, he finds himself facing criminal allegations and a legal battle that threatens to destroy everything. Consequently, the man trained to defend others must fight for his own survival.

Murder charge turns idealistic lawyer into defendant as Mek fights for survival in a hostile system

To clear his name, Mek forms an uneasy alliance with Jittri, a brilliant but controversial defence lawyer. Portrayed by Ying Rhatha Phongam, Jittri has built a reputation on finding weaknesses in cases and exploiting loopholes in the law. She is intelligent, ruthless and highly effective. Yet she also operates in territory that many people find morally uncomfortable.

Together, the two lawyers navigate a justice system where certainty is often elusive. As events unfold, the pair encounter cases that test both legal principles and personal convictions. In doing so, the series explores a central question. What happens when the law and justice appear to move in different directions?

Notably, the drama refuses to provide simple answers. Instead, it occupies what its creators describe as a grey space between legality and morality. Characters frequently face decisions where every option carries consequences. Therefore, viewers are often left questioning which outcome represents justice and whether justice can always be achieved through legal means.

That ambiguity has become one of the programme’s defining strengths. Unlike traditional dramas, The Evil Lawyer avoids clear distinctions between heroes and villains. Jittri exemplifies that approach.

Some viewers regard her as a champion of justice. Others see her as a deeply flawed opportunist. Meanwhile, many argue she represents both ideas simultaneously. Consequently, discussion surrounding the character has spread well beyond social media.

Grey morality and flawed characters fuel debate as viewers argue over Jittri’s true nature

The show’s credibility has been strengthened by its attention to legal detail. Courtroom scenes feature extensive witness examinations, cross-examinations and procedural arguments. According to reviewers, these sequences feel remarkably authentic. Moreover, they suggest that significant research took place before filming began.

Rather than relying on dramatic exaggeration, the production team sought to recreate genuine legal dilemmas. Witnesses are challenged aggressively. Lawyers fight for tactical advantage. Defendants face enormous personal risks. In turn, the audience gains a clearer understanding of the pressures that define legal proceedings.

Importantly, the courtroom is not portrayed as a reassuring environment. Instead, it is presented as a place of tension, competition and uncertainty. Every statement matters. Every mistake carries consequences. Furthermore, every participant enters the room with something at stake.

The performances have received equally strong reviews. Ying Rhatha Phongam’s portrayal of Jittri has attracted particular attention. Critics have praised her ability to generate sympathy for a character who frequently operates in ethically uncertain territory.

Authentic courtroom scenes and strong performances deliver rare realism in Thai legal drama

Likewise, Nat Kitcharit delivers a compelling performance as Mek. His transformation from idealistic lawyer to desperate defendant forms the emotional backbone of the series.

Supporting performances have also been widely praised. Several reviewers noted that even minor characters resemble people commonly encountered within Thailand’s legal profession. As part of this, the production avoids turning lawyers into larger-than-life stereotypes. Instead, they appear recognisably human, with flaws, ambitions and vulnerabilities.

The casting choices have drawn additional praise. Many Thai dramas rely heavily on conventional standards of attractiveness. The Evil Lawyer takes a different approach. For example, the character Seya is portrayed as a migrant worker in a manner that feels natural and believable. As a consequence, the world depicted on screen feels more grounded and authentic.

Visually, the series adopts a restrained style. Muted colours dominate many scenes. Similarly, subdued lighting reinforces a sense of uncertainty. The result is an atmosphere that mirrors the programme’s themes. Nothing feels entirely clear. Few situations appear straightforward. Instead, viewers are immersed in a world of tension and doubt.

Realistic casting and subdued visuals reinforce tension, uncertainty and moral ambiguity throughout

One of the programme’s most striking achievements lies in its apparent use of real-life inspiration. Several storylines bear similarities to incidents that captured national attention in Thailand.

In one case, a young woman’s mysterious death on a boat surrounded by influential figures echoes the highly publicised death of actress Tangmo Nida. Elsewhere, storylines reference abandoned infant remains discovered in hospitals and devastating industrial fires.

Those parallels give the drama added weight. Although the stories remain fictional, many viewers immediately recognise familiar themes and circumstances. Consequently, the programme often feels less like escapist entertainment and more like a reflection of issues already embedded in public consciousness.

The series becomes particularly powerful when examining abuse of power. Cases frequently involve individuals confronting institutions, influential figures or entrenched interests. In parallel, the drama explores how ordinary people can become trapped within systems beyond their control. That perspective helps explain why many viewers describe the programme as unsettling rather than entertaining.

Real-life inspired cases mirror scandals and tragedies that have shaped modern Thai society.

Episode five has become one of the most discussed instalments. The episode centres on the cross-examination of a doctor accused of sexually assaulting a patient. Critics described the sequence as deeply distressing and emotionally exhausting. Nevertheless, it has also been praised as one of the strongest scenes in the entire production.

Reports indicate that Ying Rhatha Phongam played a direct role in shaping the sequence. Rather than rehearsing extensively with the actress portraying the victim, she reportedly chose to preserve spontaneity. The decision produced a raw and emotionally intense exchange. Consequently, the scene has become one of the series’ defining moments.

Beyond individual cases, the drama also addresses wider social issues. One recurring target is the role of sensationalist media. Throughout the series, television talk shows are portrayed as platforms where public opinion often outruns legal processes. In response, the programme raises questions about trial by media and the pressure created by public scrutiny.

On another front, the series explores declining confidence in legal institutions. Characters repeatedly encounter situations where formal mechanisms appear insufficient. As a result, some seek validation through public opinion rather than court rulings. The programme presents this reality without offering easy solutions.

Disturbing courtroom confrontation highlights wider concerns over media pressure and public judgment

The show also attempts to explain a frequently misunderstood aspect of legal practice. A lawyer’s responsibility is to represent a client’s interests within the law. It is not the lawyer’s role to determine who deserves representation. By highlighting this distinction, the series challenges assumptions often directed at defence lawyers.

Separately, reviewers have praised the space given to female legal professionals. Women occupy central roles throughout the story. They lead investigations, shape legal strategies and drive key confrontations. In doing so, the series reflects the significant role women already play within Thailand’s legal profession.

Not everything has been universally praised. Some critics argue that the pacing occasionally moves too quickly. Important developments can arrive in rapid succession. Consequently, viewers may feel they have missed crucial information. Others have focused on the ending, which leaves several questions unresolved.

Even so, those criticisms have done little to diminish the programme’s popularity. Discussion continues to grow across social media, legal circles and entertainment forums. Moreover, debate surrounding the characters remains particularly intense.

Female lawyers take centre stage as critics praise ambition despite pacing and ending concerns

From an industry perspective, the success of The Evil Lawyer carries wider significance. Thai productions have attracted increasing international attention through streaming platforms. At the same time, audiences have become more willing to embrace stories rooted in local realities. The programme appears to benefit from both trends.

Unlike many international legal dramas, The Evil Lawyer remains unmistakably Thai. Its cases reflect local concerns. Its conflicts emerge from familiar social dynamics. Its characters confront issues shaped by Thailand’s legal and cultural landscape. Accordingly, the series avoids becoming a simple imitation of foreign productions.

Ultimately, the programme’s impact extends beyond ratings and reviews. Viewers are not merely discussing plot twists or favourite characters. Instead, they are debating justice, power, accountability and public trust. Those conversations have transformed The Evil Lawyer from a successful streaming drama into a broader cultural phenomenon.

Within days of its release, the series became one of Thailand’s most discussed television productions. Whether that momentum continues remains unclear. What is certain, however, is that the drama has succeeded in capturing public attention. By exploring the darker corners of legal practice and exposing the uneasy relationship between law and justice, The Evil Lawyer has established itself as one of the year’s most significant Thai television events.

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