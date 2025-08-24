Netflix to make Bangkok its Asian content capital as it announces $200 million investment in Thailand

Netflix makes Bangkok its Asian content capital with a $200M investment, boosting Thailand’s creative economy, generating jobs, attracting global productions, promoting local talent, and strengthening the kingdom’s soft power on the international entertainment stage.

Netflix dealt a major boost to Thailand’s economy on Thursday by naming the kingdom—and Bangkok—its new hub for Asian content. The announcement comes as the government ramps up incentives to lure foreign film companies and media giants to Thailand. The move injects fresh momentum into Bangkok’s push to project the kingdom’s soft power globally. At the same time, international productions are expected to spark a surge in foreign tourism. Officials see huge potential in the creative industry, which could generate up to 2 million jobs and $155 billion in revenue, cementing Thailand’s place as a regional media powerhouse.

Netflix is investing more than $200 million, about ฿6.5 billion, to make Thailand its new Asian content hub. Undoubtedly, the move signals a major strategic commitment and confidence in Thailand’s growing reputation as a media destination. Moreover, it aligns closely with the Thai government’s push to expand its creative economy.

Certainly, the Pheu Thai-led government ramped up financial incentives for movie and content production in Thailand since coming to power. Indeed, the plan is at the heart of the country’s soft power push. It includes tax breaks and credits for giving employment in the kingdom.

Significantly, the project has been pushed by embattled Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra even before she joined the cabinet.

Netflix invests more than $200 million to make Thailand a major hub for Asian content creation and economy

The decision by the US giant follows the global success of Thai content on Netflix. Indeed, the platform reports that Thai titles have collectively surpassed 750 million viewership hours this year alone.

After that, Netflix approved nine new original Thai productions, including the highly anticipated zombie film Ziam. Furthermore, flagship shows like Master of the House have achieved international recognition, proving Thailand’s creative potential.

According to Malobika Banerji, Netflix’s Senior Director of Content for Southeast Asia, the company is committed to building local talent. She explained, “We are creating stories from the hands of Thai people and making serious investments. Additionally, we are developing new talent in front of and behind the camera to strengthen the industry ecosystem. This is our unique position and we will continue to move forward relentlessly.”

Netflix’s expansion aligns perfectly with Thailand’s national strategy, which seeks $155 billion in revenue and 2 million jobs from the creative economy. Presently, according to the Bank of Thailand, the industry accounts for 609,345 jobs, generating a GDP value of $47.38 billion.

Creative industry surges as Netflix adds nine new original titles and achieves hundreds of millions of views

In addition, officials hope the country can emulate South Korea, where entertainment exports and soft power generated enormous economic growth. Indeed, Thailand views its creative sector as a new engine for national development.

A key incentive attracting Netflix is Thailand’s film cash rebate program. Since 2016, the scheme has drawn more than 4,600 foreign projects and generated over $1 billion, or ฿33 billion, in economic value. Furthermore, the program provides financial rebates that make Thailand highly competitive for global productions.

Thailand’s appeal extends beyond financial incentives. Notably, HBO’s The White Lotus Season Three was filmed entirely in Thailand. Likewise, Universal Pictures chose Thailand for Jurassic World Rebirth. Additionally, FX’s Alien: Earth set a new record for the largest foreign investment in the country. Consequently, Thailand is gaining recognition as a rising hub in international media production.

Netflix’s investments are both financial and cultural. By producing original Thai content, the company promotes local stories worldwide.

Moreover, the focus on talent development strengthens Thailand’s entire entertainment ecosystem. Directors, writers and actors gain exposure, while technical crews access international standards and technologies.

Thailand provides ideal locations, skilled crews, and strong incentives for Netflix to produce diverse content

Analysts note that Thailand offers a rare combination of government support, skilled workforce and versatile filming locations. Its tropical landscapes, historic landmarks and modern cities provide ideal settings for diverse genres. Therefore, Netflix can produce everything from high-octane action films to period dramas with authenticity and style.

In addition, the expansion reflects global streaming trends. Companies increasingly prioritise local content for worldwide markets.

Likewise, Netflix has applied similar strategies in South Korea, India and Mexico, where original productions boosted subscribers and showcased local talent. Hence, Thailand’s proven viewership and incentives make it an ideal choice for the next growth phase.

Local industry representatives welcome Netflix’s major investment. They believe it will catalyse further foreign projects and strengthen Thailand’s creative ecosystem.

Similarly, film schools, production houses and technical crews will gain opportunities to collaborate with a leading global platform. Therefore, these partnerships could establish Thailand as a permanent hub for international media, creating jobs and amplifying cultural exports.

Netflix commitment highlights Asia’s rising role in global entertainment and Thailand’s strategic importance

Of course, Netflix’s commitment also spotlights Asia’s rising importance in global entertainment. Audiences increasingly demand diverse stories and fresh perspectives.

Consequently, Thailand’s combination of government support, skilled professionals and audience engagement positions it to take a leading role. Indeed, the country is poised to become one of Asia’s most important content production hubs.

By investing over $200 million and launching multiple original productions, Netflix signals that it sees Thailand as more than a filming location. Indeed, it views the country as a key pillar in its global content strategy. Furthermore, in the coming years, these projects will likely redefine Thailand’s entertainment industry, increase local employment and expand Thai culture worldwide.

Netflix strategy reflects global media shift, with local content driving subscribers and sustainable growth

Additionally, Netflix’s strategy reflects a broader shift in global media. Companies now view local content as essential for attracting international subscribers. Therefore, Thailand’s rise as a content hub is timely, combining strong government support with proven creative talent.

Moreover, the investment reflects confidence in the country’s ability to sustain large-scale production long-term.

Overall, Netflix’s bold move positions Thailand at the centre of Asia’s entertainment future. Its creative economy is poised to grow exponentially, powered by domestic talent and global investment.

Consequently, the influx of international projects could generate billions in revenue, create thousands of skilled jobs and establish Thailand as a permanent fixture on the world’s entertainment map.

