Democrat Party deputy leader warns online gambling sites target day to day enterprises to launder funds

Democrat MP Chaichana Dechdecho has linked the Winnie the Pooh168 gambling network to Forex operations, scammer groups, restaurants and a TikTok account. He claims gambling-linked funds flowed through businesses and is demanding a wider probe.

Democrat Party deputy leader Mr Chaichana Dechdecho has disclosed new allegations linking the Winnie the Pooh168 gambling website to a suspected network spanning Forex trading operations, online scammer groups, restaurant businesses in Pathum Thani, Thonburi and Rangsit, and a TikTok account. The MP says fresh intelligence points to a far larger operation, with gambling-linked funds allegedly moving through multiple businesses. He is now urging authorities to accelerate investigations as parliamentary committees prepare to examine evidence and trace the network’s financial links to commercial enterprises.

Democrat Party deputy leader Mr Chaichana Dechdecho has disclosed fresh information linking a suspected online gambling network to Forex trading operations, scammer groups and several restaurant businesses.

As a result, he has called on the government to speed up investigations into what he says is an expanding financial network.

The party-list MP revealed the latest details on June 21. The disclosure followed an earlier interview concerning a restaurant in Pathum Thani province. Previously, he alleged the business was acting as a payment gateway for an online gambling website network. Now, he says newly obtained information points to broader links and a more extensive financial trail.

Fresh intelligence links Winnie the Pooh168 gambling network to Forex trading and scammer groups

According to Mr Chaichana, the latest intelligence connects the network to the online gambling website Winnie the Pooh168. Notably, the information also suggests links to a Forex trading operation. Separately, it indicates possible involvement by online scammer groups. He said those groups are already being closely monitored by several agencies.

In response, Mr Chaichana urged the government and relevant authorities to launch a comprehensive investigation. He said the latest information strengthens concerns about the movement of funds through multiple businesses. Moreover, he warned that the network may extend well beyond the entities identified so far.

At the centre of the allegations is a money trail that reportedly passes through several restaurants. Mr Chaichana said the financial movements warrant closer scrutiny. In particular, he believes investigators should focus on businesses that may have processed or transferred funds linked to gambling activities.

The information points to links with a large restaurant business in Bangkok’s Thonburi area. According to Mr Chaichana, suspicious financial transactions suggest possible connections to online gambling revenue. While no official findings have been announced, he said the business should form part of a wider inquiry into the network’s finances.

Restaurant businesses in Thonburi and Rangsit emerge as a focus of a widening financial trail probe

On another front, additional links were reportedly identified at a restaurant in the Rangsit Khlong 3 area. Mr Chaichana said the establishment is owned by an individual known as “Tee”. He provided no further details about the owner. Nevertheless, he said the restaurant appears within the same chain of financial connections.

As part of this, investigators are being urged to examine transaction records and business relationships. Mr Chaichana said authorities should determine whether the restaurants were connected through common financial activity. Equally, he said investigators should establish whether funds moved between the businesses and gambling-related operations.

The latest information also points to a TikTok social media account. However, Mr Chaichana did not disclose further details. Even so, he said the account forms part of the information package being passed to investigators. Consequently, authorities may examine whether it has any connection to the suspected network.

MP plans parliamentary referrals as investigators urged to follow complex money movements

Mr Chaichana argued that the emerging picture suggests an interconnected operation rather than isolated activities. In parallel, he said investigators should examine links between gambling websites, Forex activities and online scammer groups. He believes financial records will be central to establishing those connections.

To broaden scrutiny, Mr Chaichana announced plans to submit all available information to parliamentary committees. Specifically, he will forward the material to the House of Representatives Police Committee. In addition, the information will be submitted to the Committee on Anti-Money Laundering and Narcotics Control.

He said both committees could help expand the investigation. Furthermore, they could assist efforts to trace financial transactions across the suspected network. The objective, he said, is to follow the money trail and identify all connected entities.

According to Mr Chaichana, the information now available raises questions about the scale of the operation. At the same time, it suggests multiple points of contact between businesses and online platforms. Therefore, he believes investigators should examine the network as a whole rather than focus on individual entities.

Previously, public attention centred on the Pathum Thani restaurant allegedly used as a payment gateway. Since then, however, additional businesses have emerged in the information received by Mr Chaichana. The latest allegations extend to Thonburi, Rangsit Khlong 3 and online platforms linked to the case.

Authorities urged to accelerate enquiries as new leads expand the scope of the suspected network

Meanwhile, Mr Chaichana said several agencies are already monitoring aspects of the network. Even so, he argued that the investigation should proceed more quickly. He said authorities should examine all available evidence while expanding enquiries into related businesses and individuals.

For that reason, he intends to place the information before parliamentary oversight bodies. Subsequently, the committees may consider further investigative action. Mr Chaichana said he will continue supplying information as it becomes available.

For now, the claims remain allegations and are the subject of calls for investigation. Nonetheless, Mr Chaichana maintains that the latest information provides significant new leads.

Ultimately, he is urging investigators to trace the financial trail, examine the identified businesses and determine the full extent of any links between gambling websites, Forex operations, scammer groups and associated entities.

Further reading:

Forex trading network scam smashed by DSI police. Billions of baht in losses as People’s Party MP denies culpability

Facebook parent firm and other tech giants face a landmark lawsuit over online thefts and fraud losses

Unprotected sex stream on Facebook overnight stuns Thailand. Government orders robust police action

Tourist police track down Danish Romeo who went missing from his family and switched off Facebook

Tourist police track down Danish Romeo who went missing from his family and switched off his Facebook

Body of crazed German man who refused to take his meds but instead smoked cannabis, found at home

Visa to be revoked as crazy pot smoking German is charged following Nakhon Ratchasima clinic terror

Loony pot-smoking German who terrorises dentist clinics on the run in Nakhon Ratchasima. Arrested

29-year-old Indian tourist jumped to his death in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area. Cannabis found in room