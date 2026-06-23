Former police superstar Big Joke faces fresh corruption allegations after investigators moved to file charges in a gold bribery case involving an NACC commissioner. The once-favoured police chief contender now stands at the centre of another controversy.

Once tipped as Thailand’s next police chief, former deputy police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn now faces fresh corruption allegations after an independent committee moved to notify charges against him, a serving NACC commissioner and two associates in a gold bribery case. The claims, centred on 246 baht weight of gold allegedly linked to a senior anti-corruption official, mark the latest twist in one of the most dramatic, certainly the most publicised, downfalls in Thai policing.

Thailand’s independent investigative committee has advanced a politically sensitive corruption case involving former deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn and National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) member Ekawit Watchawalku.

On Friday, June 19, the committee unanimously resolved to formally notify charges against four individuals over allegations linked to the acceptance of gold. However, investigators stressed that the decision does not represent a finding of guilt.

The meeting was chaired by Mr Chavalit Isradej, Deputy President of the Supreme Court and chairman of the independent investigative committee. All nine members participated. At the centre of the case is an allegation that Mr Ekawit received 246 baht weight of gold from Pol Gen Surachate. The former police commander is already under NACC investigation over allegations that he received benefits linked to an online gambling network.

Charges notified against four figures as investigators stress no findings have yet been reached

Following deliberations, the committee agreed to notify charges against Mr Ekawit, Pol Gen Surachate, NACC subcommittee member Mr Sombat Thordharm and Mr Surasit Pholnueng, who serves as Mr Ekawit’s driver and aide.

Notably, investigators moved quickly to clarify that the resolution only begins a formal legal process. According to committee officials, reports suggesting a final ruling had already been reached were inaccurate.

Under NACC law, the accused must first be formally notified of the allegations. They must then be given an opportunity to explain themselves. As part of this process, summonses are now being prepared.

Thereafter, the four individuals will be required to submit explanations and supporting evidence. The committee is expected to reconvene in mid-July to review those responses. Only then can investigators decide how the matter should proceed.

The case marks the latest chapter in the extraordinary rise and fall of Surachate Hakparn, better known nationwide as “Big Joke”. Three years ago, he stood on the verge of becoming Thailand’s next police chief. Today, he faces fresh allegations in a case that has reached the heart of the country’s anti-corruption establishment.

Big Joke’s rise from crime-fighting police celebrity to leading contender for Thailand’s top job

Few officers climbed the ranks of the Royal Thai Police as rapidly. Born in Songkhla province, Surachate graduated from the Royal Police Cadet Academy before steadily advancing through the organisation.

His national profile surged during his leadership roles in the Immigration Bureau and Tourist Police Bureau. There, he built a reputation through highly publicised operations targeting overstayers, transnational criminal groups and organised crime networks.

Unlike many senior officers, Surachate cultivated a strong public profile. He regularly briefed reporters and frequently appeared on television. As a result, his nickname became familiar across the kingdom. His visibility often exceeded that of many officers holding more senior positions. Consequently, he became one of the most recognisable faces in Thai law enforcement.

In 2019, his career suffered an unexpected setback when he was abruptly transferred from the Immigration Bureau. At the time, the move generated widespread speculation. Nevertheless, Surachate remained a significant figure within police circles. Two years later, he returned to prominence after re-entering frontline policing. From that point, his rise resumed at speed.

Surachate emerged as the favourite for police chief before gambling allegations changed everything

By 2022, he had secured the position of deputy national police chief. At the same time, he emerged as one of the leading contenders for the force’s highest office. When the position of commissioner-general became available in 2023, his name featured prominently among potential successors. Indeed, many observers viewed him as one of the strongest candidates.

The contest for leadership of the Royal Thai Police soon became increasingly contentious. In September 2023, police raided Surachate’s residence as part of an investigation into a major online gambling network.

Several officers linked to his team were subsequently arrested. Suddenly, the discussion about his promotion prospects gave way to scrutiny of the criminal investigation.

In response, Surachate denied wrongdoing and insisted the operation was politically motivated. He argued that the investigation was connected to the struggle for control of the police force. Even so, investigators continued pursuing the case. Meanwhile, tensions between Surachate and then police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol became increasingly public.

Public feud with Torsak deepened as gambling and money laundering investigations expanded

As the dispute intensified, it developed into one of the most closely watched stories in Thai policing. On another front, separate investigations continued examining alleged links between officers and online gambling operations. The controversy soon extended beyond internal police affairs and attracted national political attention.

By early 2024, the conflict had escalated significantly. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin intervened and ordered both Surachate and Torsak temporarily removed from active duty. The move was intended to allow investigations to proceed without interference.

Shortly afterwards, a court approved an arrest warrant for Surachate. The allegations involved money laundering and suspected connections to online gambling activities.

Thereafter, Surachate surrendered to police. He continued to reject all allegations and maintain his innocence.

Dismissal from the police force ended a career once expected to reach the very top

Nevertheless, disciplinary proceedings gathered momentum. In June 2024, the Police Commission supported action against him. Subsequently, a police disciplinary committee unanimously recommended his dismissal without pension benefits.

The recommendation stemmed from allegations linked to the gambling investigation. Later, national police chief Pol Gen Kittirat Phanphet signed the dismissal order. With that signature, one of Thailand’s most prominent police careers effectively ended. For an officer once considered a likely future commissioner-general, the reversal was striking.

Separately, Surachate pursued legal challenges against the disciplinary action. However, the courts rejected attempts to overturn the dismissal. As a result, he formally lost his position within the Royal Thai Police. The decision extinguished hopes of a return to active service and closed a career that had once appeared destined for the top post.

Gold bribery allegations place former police star and NACC commissioner under fresh scrutiny

Yet the legal pressure did not end there. Instead, attention shifted towards allegations involving efforts to influence anti-corruption investigations. During 2026, investigators examined claims that valuable gifts, including gold, were offered in connection with ongoing corruption inquiries. Those allegations ultimately led to the current investigation.

The significance of the case extends beyond Surachate himself. It also involves a serving NACC commissioner and a former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

Consequently, the investigation touches two of Thailand’s most important institutions. For that reason, the committee’s actions are being watched closely across legal and political circles.

For now, investigators insist no conclusions have been reached. The accused individuals must first be given a full opportunity to respond. After that, the committee will examine their explanations and supporting evidence. Only then can any determination be considered.

Even so, the latest development represents another serious setback for Surachate. In 2023, he was widely tipped to become Thailand’s next police chief. Today, he stands accused in a gold bribery case while already facing scrutiny linked to an online gambling investigation. The contrast emphasises the scale of a downfall that has become one of the most remarkable in modern Thai policing.

Further reading:

Resigned Big Joke confirms he remains in Bangkok in tennis court media interview after flight rumours

The Big Joke saga runs on as lawyer lodges counter suits against subordinate officers

Big Joke power saga goes to Supreme Court, Senate and Anti Corruption Commission all in three days

Big Joke faces key hurdles over the coming days as evidence is made public and Supreme Court decides

Police top brass introduce former Big Joke sidekick as a witness in the prosecution of the former cop

Accused man in Big Joke bribery case claims police in Surat Thani forced him to sign a false statement

Big Joke fights back, questions the latest case against him as Anti Corruption official files complaint

Big Joke plunged into new legal trouble as claims of a ฿10 million gold bar bribe are being investigated

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