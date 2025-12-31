Accused man in Big Joke bribery case claims police in Surat Thani forced him to sign a false statement

Former top cop “Big Joke” tied to alleged ฿10m gold bribe as probe widens. Suspect claims Surat Thani police forced him to sign a false confession after being seized on Christmas Day. The former senior officers and co-accused deny wrongdoing as scandal deepens.

Dramatic developments emerged Tuesday in the case alleging former Deputy National Police Chief General Surachate Hakparn tried to bribe a National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) official last year with a ฿10 million gold payment. In Bangkok, the Anti-Corruption Division of the Royal Thai Police brought charges against the NACC commissioner and three others, including former subordinates of General Surachate. However, one accused is a gardener for the commissioner who claims police seized him on Christmas Day from his home and later forced him to sign a prepared statement.

Thai police have widened a corruption investigation linked to former Deputy National Police Commissioner General Surachate Hakparn, widely known as “Big Joke.” The Anti-Corruption Division confirmed that legal action is now being pursued against four people connected with Surachate.

The development follows search operations carried out on December 26 at the homes and workplaces of several suspects. It also follows the surrender of General Surachate to acknowledge charges already lodged against him.

Police say evidence in the case includes mobile phone recordings and CCTV footage. They further state that gold bars weighing 246 baht may be linked to the alleged offence. The gold, valued at over ฿10 million, was allegedly used to influence a ruling by the National Anti-Corruption Commission, known as the NACC. The ruling related to an online gambling investigation.

Former gardener alleges unlawful detention in Surat Thani while named as suspect in bribery case

However, at the same time, on Tuesday, there was a disturbing development in the case. Attention turned to southern Surat Thani Province.

There, a 55-year-old former gardener has alleged unlawful detention by investigators linked to the same probe. The man is named as Surasit Paekerd. Notably, he is one of the suspects named by police in Bangkok.

He previously worked for NACC commissioner Ekawit Wacharawalop in Surat Thani as a gardener. However, he says he has not worked for Ekawit or contacted him for almost two years.

He is also one of the suspects named in a bribery complaint filed with the Anti-Corruption Bureau on December 30. The complaint names General Surachate and several associates in connection with the alleged use of gold bars.

Police officers from the Investigation Division Region 8 arrived at Surasit’s home on December 25, Christmas Day. They travelled in two black vehicles and were accompanied by seven to eight officers. The officers informed Surasit that they were investigating a drug-related offence.

Officers accused of detaining suspect overnight and dictating a written, signed statement

They then requested permission to search the residence. According to Surasit, the search began at around 1:00 PM and continued until approximately 4:00 PM. He says no illegal items were located during the search. Therefore, he believed that the matter had concluded once the officers completed their search.

However, he says the situation then escalated suddenly. Mr. Surasit claims officers began shouting at him and ordered him into one of their vehicles. He says he asked permission to call relatives, yet officers confiscated his mobile phone.

He was then driven to Tha Chang Police Station in Surat Thani. There, he says, he was held overnight on the third floor of the station building. He further says that questioning by police did not concern drugs. Instead, he says officers asked whether he recognised specific people and certain vehicles.

Furthermore, Surasit says officers showed him a single handwritten page. They then handed him a blank A4 sheet. He alleges that officers dictated a statement and instructed him to copy it word for word. He says threats were made that if errors occurred, he would be forced to rewrite the text repeatedly.

Lawyer files unlawful detention report as case raises issues under Enforced Disappearance Act

He complied with their instructions. However, on Tuesday, he described the document as unwillingly written. Notably, he has not revealed its contents.

He also says officers did not provide him with any record of the interview when requested. Therefore, he says he remains unsure whether he was being treated as a suspect or as a witness. He additionally states that he has never personally met General Surachate.

After his release, he says he became concerned for his safety and travelled to Bangkok. He then contacted lawyer Amorn Kusol for legal assistance. On December 29 at midday, the lawyer accompanied him to Buppharam Police Station in Surat Thani.

There, they met Police Lieutenant Colonel Thianwich Suusuk. A formal report was filed concerning the alleged unlawful detention. The lawyer later stated that the report records allegations against officers from Region 8. He also said the matter may fall under the provisions of the Enforced Disappearance Act.

Additionally, he indicated that his client intends to take further legal action against the officers involved. He further stated that another complaint will be submitted directly to Region 8 investigators.

Police confirm active inquiry as four associates summoned. Key witness expected to give briefing

Meanwhile, police say the corruption investigation is continuing under the supervision of senior commanders. Investigators have summoned four associates to acknowledge charges in the case. These are identified as Ekawit Wacharawalop, Samart Konkaew, Sorapong Wongsuwan and indeed Surasit Paekerd.

Police say the charges mirror those already acknowledged by General Surachate and another accused man. Moreover, officials state that evidence already gathered continues to be examined by specialist teams. They also confirm that the inquiry remains active.

Additionally, the Royal Thai Police Commissioner General is expected to give a detailed briefing on the status of the case. He will appear alongside officers from several agencies involved in the investigation.

A key witness, Police Colonel Pakphum Phismay, is also expected to provide further information. Officials say they will outline the timeline of events and operational procedures.

Case across multiple police regions with bribery claims, disputed detention and gold bar evidence

Previously, General Surachate claimed publicly that the case had been fabricated. He said that false testimony had been encouraged from some of his former associates. He further indicated that some of those associates may seek reinstatement into police service.

Investigators have not publicly addressed those claims. However, they maintain that the investigation continues in accordance with established procedures.

Therefore, the case now spans multiple police regions, corruption investigators, and several named individuals. It also includes allegations of bribery, disputed detention, and the use of gold bars during an official inquiry.

Furthermore, it involves the handling of evidence, the questioning of suspects, and the role of the NACC. Police continue to refer to recorded phone conversations and CCTV images as part of their case file. The Anti-Corruption Bureau has also confirmed receipt of formal complaints.

Meanwhile, the former gardener at the centre of the Surat Thani allegations continues to challenge the conduct of officers. His lawyer says the legal process will continue. He says the allegations will be reviewed by the relevant authorities. He also says requests for official documentation relating to the detention will continue.

Investigation continues into alleged ฿10 million gold bribe as Anti-Corruption Division leads case

Officials state that several suspects have already acknowledged charges in the bribery case. However, the investigation remains incomplete. Therefore, further actions may follow. Police confirm that the command structure of the investigation includes senior leadership. They further say the case remains a priority.

In the meantime, the legal and disciplinary aspects of the allegations continue to move forward. The Anti-Corruption Division remains the primary investigative agency. However, coordination also includes regional investigation units. The NACC is referenced throughout the case record. The online gambling investigation remains the background context for the alleged bribery.

Accordingly, the criminal investigation now combines allegations of corruption, procedural misconduct, and disputed witness handling. The central figures include a former deputy national police chief, a national anti-corruption commissioner and several associates. The matter now sits within Thailand’s highest policing and oversight structures. The outcome will depend on the formal legal process and the evidence collected by investigators.

The deepening controversy surrounding former Deputy National Police Commissioner General Surachate Hakparn is extremely concerning.

In October, the Police Complaints Review Board (PCRB) recommended criminal charges against 200 officers within the Royal Thai Police linked to allegations originally presented by General Surachate regarding systemic corruption within the force. One of these was the former National Police Commissioner General Torsak Sukwimol.

Further reading:

Big Joke fights back, questions the latest case against him as Anti Corruption official files complaint

Big Joke plunged into new legal trouble as claims of a ฿10 million gold bar bribe are being investigated

Stinging attack on Prime Minister Anutin from former top cop Gen Surachate Hakparn over Hat Yai deaths

Prime Minister Anutin’s best laid political plans sunk by Hat Yai unfolding disaster as failures emerge

Man last seen starving in Hat Yai found dead on Sunday by rescuers, another fatality from the disaster

Ebbing waters in Hat Yai revealed dead bodies as the disaster in the southern city sparks public anger

33 deaths and still rising as southern floods threaten to overwhelm the government’s dithered response

Rising ‘Water of Death’ sees Songkhla and Hat Yai facing worst flooding in 300 years say some observers

Northern Mekong River provinces battling the most severe flooding in 40–50 years after massive rainfall

People’s Party on campaign but on guard against potential legal complaints to oversight agencies