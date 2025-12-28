Big Joke plunged into new legal trouble as claims of a ฿10 million gold bar bribe are being investigated

Big Joke plunged into fresh scandal as police probe a filmed ฿10m gold bar bribe allegedly used to sway a corruption case. Raids hit 11 locations, gold is seized, a key witness talks — and the former top cop denies everything as the investigation widens.

Reports suggest former Deputy National Police Commissioner General Surachate Hakparn is now facing a fresh case against him. It involves an alleged attempt to bribe a senior National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) official to influence a case linked to the former top cop and his associates. After a complaint was lodged with the Anti-Corruption Division on Tuesday, December 23rd, a major police operation followed on Friday, December 26th, and Saturday, December 27th. The probe centres on the delivery of more than ฿10 million in gold to a senior official on September 1st 2024. A significant amount of gold was seized during the operation. On Friday night, General Surachate met investigators and urged them to believe in his innocence. However, sources indicate the case is advancing.

An intense police operation took place on St. Stephen’s Day. Ordered by Police Chief General Kittirat Phanphet, the police actions targeted complaints related to former top cop General Surachate Hakparn.

The Royal Thai Police searched 11 locations. These were in Bangkok and Surat Thani. The searches followed a December 23 complaint. The complaint came from a senior investigator. It was filed with the Anti-Corruption Division.

It targeted former Deputy National Police Chief General Surachate Hakparn. He is widely known as “Big Joke.” The case centres on alleged bribery. The allegation concerns 246 baht weight of gold. The gold was said to be worth about ฿10 million. It was reportedly sent to a member of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC). The purpose was allegedly to influence an investigation. The investigation involved General Surachate and some associates.

Police Colonel filmed gold handover to NACC associate, footage later cited as leverage in complaint

Meanwhile, the reported gold transfer began on August 31, 2024. The case continued the next day. This was September 1, 2024, the day the gold was delivered to a key officer as ordered by General Surachate Hakparn. Six accused individuals were identified in connection with the complaint.

The site was the Southern Thai Association headquarters. It is located on Kanchanaphisek Road in Bangkok. The handover allegedly took place in the car park. The recipient was inside a black Toyota Alphard.

Additionally, investigators say the transaction was recorded. A police colonel was allegedly instructed to deliver the gold. He was reportedly told to film the process. He first took the gold home. It was packed into two cardboard boxes. The total was 246 baht in weight. He then recorded a video. The next day, the colonel travelled to the Southern Thai Association. He arrived with several colleagues. They located the Alphard van in the parking lot. They then handed the gold to an associate called Mr. S. The van left the scene immediately.

Subsequently, investigators stated that the video remained in existence. It was reportedly available as leverage. Later, associates of the NACC official attempted to return the gold. However, the return did not occur. Therefore, a formal complaint was made. It was submitted to the Anti-Corruption Division. This complaint triggered the St. Stephen’s Day operation.

Criminal Court warrants lead to 11 searches as key witness claims Surachate ordered gold delivery

Furthermore, National Police Commissioner General Kittirat Phanphet reportedly ordered the searches. The Criminal Court issued warrants. Search teams moved into 11 locations. These included residences, offices, and related premises. They were linked to General Surachate’s network. Reports suggest up to 120 baht weight of gold was found. Evidence and documents were also seized.

Then, at 3:30 PM on December 26, 2025, reporters confirmed the full deployment. The searches covered Bangkok and Surat Thani. The complaint called for prosecution under Section 157 of the Criminal Code. This section deals with malfeasance in office. It refers to dishonest performance of duty. It also refers to actions that cause harm. Related charges were also cited.

After the searches, General Surachate arrived at the Anti-Corruption and Misconduct Suppression Division. This was later in the evening of Friday, December 26th. He met investigators in a conference room. Initially, he declined to give a statement. However, he later agreed to hear the charges. He stated that he would deny all allegations. Officials confirmed that legal procedures would continue.

Meanwhile, a key witness emerged. He is Pol. Col. Pakphum Phismay. This officer spoke with Anti-Corruption Division investigators. He told them that General Surachate ordered the gold delivery. Furthermore, he revealed the delivery was secretly filmed. The purpose was said to be for later pressure or leverage if required. The reported goal was to influence an NACC investigation involving General Surachate and associates.

NACC case stalls as criticism grows while Surachate attacks police leaders and claims he was framed

Later, the NACC official reportedly sped up case handling. However, the investigation process stalled. Several NACC members retired. As a result, the quorum became unstable. Some members also objected to the findings. Therefore, the case could not proceed to a full meeting.

According to police sources, pressure then increased. Associates of the NACC official attempted to return the gold. The return never occurred. Subsequently, public criticism followed.

In October, General Surachate sensationally called the Royal Thai Police, at high command levels, a criminal organisation. He made that statement on national television. In November, he called for General Kittirat to resign. During the same period, he also criticised the Prime Minister’s handling of the Hat Yai floods.

Previously, General Surachate had said he was being framed. The former high-profile cop was referring to alleged links to gambling websites and a case pursued against him by the Metropolitan Police Bureau. Afterwards, he also claimed there were efforts to link him to exam cheating. He noted those efforts failed.

Reports of deep police divisions grow as Police Complaints Review Board targets 200 top officers

Last year, a Prime Ministerial report confirmed that intense rivalry and divisions already existed within the Royal Thai Police. There are known factions.

In late October 2025, the Police Complaints Review Board issued a shocking recommendation. It called for charges against 200 Royal Thai Police senior officers. These included former National Police Commissioner General Torsak Sukwimol. The recommendation followed allegations earlier raised by General Surachate.

Meanwhile, the St. Stephen’s Day searches are understood to have uncovered key documents. Records related to gold purchases were found. Other items were seized in a rented office. The office was on Ratchadaphisek Road. It was reportedly used as a legal operations base. Associates of General Surachate, notably, worked there. Investigators also located a money laundering diagram. Reports stated that pressure was placed on officers during the search.

Furthermore, investigators interviewed a key witness in the gold delivery. He confirmed he handed the gold directly to the NACC official. The official was inside the Alphard. Investigators described the testimony as critical. It is seen as direct evidence regarding the transaction.

Video of 2014-linked gold transfer sparks warrants as investigators probe assets tied to associates

Additionally, 120 baht worth of gold was found at the home of a close associate of Mr. S. Mr. S had been an influential member of an NACC subcommittee. He was accused of assisting with asset declarations involving General Surachate.

These declarations included funds linked to firearm purchases. The claimed source was an amulet sale. However, a former governor denied receiving funds. That matter remains under NACC review.

Importantly, the investigation also tracked back to 2024. The gold delivery was linked to gambling-related matters. The alleged purpose was relief from criminal charges. Those charges involved associates of General Surachate.

On Saturday, December 27, new details emerged. Pol. Col. Pakphum delivered a video of the gold transfer. After that, he handed it to the Anti-Corruption Division. In addition, he also provided detailed statements. He said several public claims by General Surachate did not match the facts. Investigators then gathered the evidence. They presented it to the Criminal Court. Therefore, the court granted 11 search warrants. The searches then proceeded.

Surachate denies wrongdoing as police confirm missing gold and widen anti-corruption investigation

Throughout, General Surachate denied wrongdoing. He also said that senior police figures targeted him. He pointed to his past corruption accusations within the force. Investigators did not comment on his claims. However, they confirmed the legal process would continue.

Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Police did not release full details of the seized gold. Reports continued to state that 120 baht worth of gold bars was recovered. The remaining gold is still unaccounted for.

The Anti-Corruption Division continues gathering witness statements. It is also cataloguing documentary evidence. The case involves serving and former officials. Civilian associates are also implicated.

Additionally, investigators are reviewing communications between accused individuals. The anti-corruption police are mapping the flow of the gold. Significantly, they are also examining the timing of each report. They have not announced a conclusion date for their enquiries. The matter proceeds under Section 157 and related anti-corruption laws.

Finally, the case has become one of the most serious internal affairs matters in years. It spans police operations, NACC processes and senior leadership disputes. The investigation continues.

Further reading:

Stinging attack on Prime Minister Anutin from former top cop Gen Surachate Hakparn over Hat Yai deaths

Prime Minister Anutin’s best laid political plans sunk by Hat Yai unfolding disaster as failures emerge

Man last seen starving in Hat Yai found dead on Sunday by rescuers, another fatality from the disaster

Ebbing waters in Hat Yai revealed dead bodies as the disaster in the southern city sparks public anger

33 deaths and still rising as southern floods threaten to overwhelm the government’s dithered response

Rising ‘Water of Death’ sees Songkhla and Hat Yai facing worst flooding in 300 years say some observers

Northern Mekong River provinces battling the most severe flooding in 40–50 years after massive rainfall

People’s Party on campaign but on guard against potential legal complaints to oversight agencies

Wealthy young People’s Party leader aims to create a technology-driven and efficient welfare state

Launch of the People’s Party with ‘Teng’ or Nattapong Ruangpanyawut as its new leader not Sirikanya Tansakul

Inward immigration may ultimately be the only thing that can halt Thailand’s fated economic decline

By 2074, Thailand’s population will fall to 30 million people even based on the current birth rate which is still falling

Thailand in crisis as population declined by over 500k over the last four years according to the latest data