Big Joke’s legal war widens as courts uphold his sacking, ex-aides allege assault and police probe a multimillion-baht gold bribe. A police civil war is pulling corruption watchdogs, senior officers and politicians into a deepening struggle over power and control.

The war between former deputy national police chief General Surachate Hakparn, known as Big Joke, and senior ranks of the Royal Thai Police shows no sign of easing. On January 8, the Supreme Court ended any prospect of his return, ruling his 2024 dismissal lawful following Criminal Court warrants. However, new cases have now converged, combining alleged attempts to bribe a National Anti-Corruption Commission member with claims he physically abused subordinates. On Wednesday, the NACC said it could not investigate itself, as his lawyer filed counter-complaints against two former aides. Meanwhile, speculation grows that Big Joke may turn to politics, even as opponents press forward with mounting criminal charges.

The legal saga surrounding former deputy police chief General Surachate Hakparn continues to expand, with new developments compounding earlier controversies.

Known nationally as “Big Joke,” he remains entangled in overlapping court rulings, disciplinary actions, corruption probes, and criminal complaints. As a result, multiple agencies are now involved, while proceedings continue on several legal fronts.

At the centre of the case is a definitive judicial decision. On January 8, the Supreme Court confirmed General Surachate’s removal from the Royal Thai Police. The ruling upheld findings by a disciplinary panel from the previous year. Consequently, his police career formally ended. This outcome represented a sharp reversal from his position only months earlier.

Police raid, arrest warrants and dismissal shattered Surachate’s rise towards police chief

In September 2023, General Surachate appeared close to becoming the national police chief. However, shortly beforehand, events took an abrupt turn. Police raided his residence without public warning.

The operation occurred suddenly. Moreover, officers involved later said they were surprised by the timing. Following that raid, his standing deteriorated rapidly.

Subsequently, prosecutors intensified legal action. Courts later issued arrest warrants in 2024. At the same time, disciplinary proceedings moved forward. Ultimately, a police panel dismissed him from the force in the same year. Importantly, this occurred before any criminal verdicts were delivered.

Despite his dismissal, General Surachate remained publicly active. He continued to deny all wrongdoing. At the same time, he accused senior police figures of corruption. Specifically, before his dismissal in 2024, he alleged systemic misconduct within the force. He claimed senior officers coordinated efforts to block his promotion. According to him, his removal was politically driven.

Corruption allegations gain traction as Watchdog seeks charges against senior officers

Later developments added further complexity. In October 2025, the Police Complaints Review Board issued a sweeping recommendation. It called for criminal charges against hundreds of senior officers.

Notably, the list included former national police chief General Torsak Sukwimol. As a result, attention returned to General Surachate’s earlier claims.

Meanwhile, focus shifted again due to allegations involving the National Anti-Corruption Commission. Investigators pursued claims that General Surachate ordered a bribe. The alleged bribe involved gold worth between ฿10 and ฿16 million. According to investigators, the intended recipient was an NACC member. The alleged purpose was to influence an ongoing investigation.

Because of this, jurisdiction became contested. The case involved both NACC members and other officials. Therefore, questions arose over legal authority. On Wednesday, January 21, the NACC announced its decision. It returned the case file to investigators. The commission said it could not investigate itself.

NACC returns bribery file, citing law that blocks Commission from probing its own members

NACC Secretary-General Surapong Intarathaworn explained the reasoning. He cited the Constitutional Act on Prevention and Suppression of Corruption of 2018. Under the law, different procedures apply depending on the accused. Section 28 grants the NACC authority over most corruption cases. However, Section 45 governs accusations against NACC members.

Under Section 45, parliamentary action is required. At least one-fifth of MPs or senators must submit a petition. That petition goes to the President of Parliament. From there, the matter may be forwarded to the President of the Supreme Court.

The court president can then appoint an independent investigative committee. Because the alleged offences were linked, the NACC said the case could not be separated. Consequently, it returned the file to police investigators.

While that process unfolded, new criminal complaints emerged. On January 20, two former close subordinates filed reports with the Crime Suppression Division. The complainants were Pol Lt Col Krit Pariyaket and Pol Col Aris Kuprasitrat. Both previously served under General Surachate. Both alleged abuse during their service.

Former aides accuse Big Joke of assault and abuse in complaints filed with elite police unit

They met investigators at the division’s headquarters. Pol Lt Naphat Nilphung received the complaints. The charges cited physical and mental harm. According to Pol Lt Col Krit, the assault occurred on February 20, 2017. He said General Surachate slapped his left ear repeatedly. He said the blows were forceful.

Three days later, he sought medical treatment. Doctors at Bangkok Hospital examined him. They diagnosed a perforated left eardrum with a medium-sized tear. He said the injury caused permanent hearing loss. Notably, the incident was reported nearly nine years later.

Separately, Pol Col Aris described a pattern of verbal abuse. He said vulgar language was used regularly. He said insults included references to his parents. Additionally, he alleged repeated threats. He said he was warned of severe punishment if he disobeyed orders or returned to police service.

According to his statement, the pressure caused fear and stress. He said he developed insomnia. Subsequently, he sought psychiatric treatment. He received care at Charoenkrung Pracharak Hospital. He linked his condition directly to his service under General Surachate.

Multiple locations cited as investigators log hotels, homes and offices linked to alleged abuse

Both complainants identified multiple locations for the alleged incidents. These included a luxury hotel on Phaya Thai Road. They also cited General Surachate’s residence in Soi Vibhavadi 60. Additional locations included a house in Tha Sai, Nonthaburi, and an office at Ratchadawan. Investigators recorded all locations.

Initially, the Crime Suppression Division accepted the reports. The cases were forwarded for senior review. Further enquiries are expected following assessment.

However, the response from General Surachate was swift. Within hours, his lawyer filed a counter-complaint. Sanyapatchara Samart lodged the complaint at the Central Investigation Bureau on Wednesday evening. The filing accused Pol Lt Col Krit of making a false report.

The lawyer questioned the timing of the allegation. He noted the incident was said to have occurred in 2017. He emphasised the nearly nine-year delay. According to him, the timing raised serious questions. He suggested possible ulterior motives and denied the assault claim.

Legal counter-offensive widens as Surachate challenges aides and targets bribery investigators

Regarding Pol Col Aris, the lawyer was also critical. Certainly, he suggested political factors were involved. In brief, he said Pol Col Aris had switched political sides. He announced that a counter-complaint would also be filed against him.

The following day, legal escalation continued. Mr Sanyapatchara said he would file a lawsuit at the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases. The lawsuit targets police investigators handling the bribery case. Details of the filing were not disclosed.

Despite these developments, General Surachate has continued to deny the bribery accusation. He maintains the charges were fabricated. He claims they were designed to end his career. Earlier, in November, he intensified his language. He publicly described the police as Thailand’s largest criminal gang. That statement led to further lawsuits.

Despite his removal from office, General Surachate remains influential. The former trailblazer retains a strong support base in southern Thailand. He continues to attract political speculation. Significantly, he has been mentioned as a possible minister in a future government, with oversight of the police. No appointment has been confirmed.

For now, multiple investigations remain active. Assault complaints are under review. The bribery case has returned to police hands. Parliamentary procedures remain possible. As matters stand, no final criminal verdict has been reached. The legal saga surrounding General Surachate continues against a backdrop of a police power struggle.

