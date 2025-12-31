Police top brass introduce former Big Joke sidekick as a witness in the prosecution of the former cop

Big Joke bombshell: Anti-Corruption cops say they’ve nailed ex-deputy police chief Surachate with a gold-bar bribery trail worth over ฿10m, backed by CCTV, audio, photos and witnesses claiming threats as the probe widens and charges land.

On Wednesday, a key former subordinate appeared beside Police Major General Jaroonkiat Pankaew, Deputy Chief of the Crime Suppression Division. The press conference outlined the prosecution by the Anti-Corruption Division of former Deputy Police Chief General Surachate Hakparn. He is accused of attempting to bribe a National Anti-Corruption Commission member on September 1st, 2024, with more than ฿10 million in gold. General Surachate, known as Big Joke, has recently attacked the probe, alleging serious anomalies. His former subordinate, Police Colonel Pakphum Phisamai, however, insisted the truth is finally being heard. Meanwhile, General Jaroonkiat announced a high-level briefing on January 5th, when more evidence will be released.

At a press conference on Wednesday, the Anti-Corruption Division stated it has strong evidence against former Deputy National Police Commissioner General Surachate Hakparn. He is widely known as Big Joke.

He is accused of attempting to bribe a National Anti-Corruption Commission, or NACC, member. The alleged bribe involved gold bars worth more than ฿10 million. The alleged exchange took place on September 1.

However, investigators now say the total gold amounted to 246 baht in weight. They say the intended recipient was an NACC member linked to General Surachate’s case file. Therefore, the bribery allegation is tied directly to an ongoing NACC consideration. Police insist the evidence forms a clear chain. They say the connections are logical. They also say the case is ready to proceed.

Police say bribery evidence forms a clear chain linked to a sitting NACC member in a case

Moreover, the investigation team says it has obtained CCTV footage. In addition, it has collected audio recordings. It has secured photographs. It has gathered statements from officials and business operators. Additionally, officers say they have verified these materials. They say the accused rarely acted directly. Instead, intermediaries allegedly managed the delivery.

Meanwhile, investigators highlighted that many witnesses came forward on their own. They said witnesses did not emerge through police orchestration.

Instead, witnesses said they acted because of fear and pressure. Some reported threats. Others reported assaults. Police say one witness had a firearm pointed at his head. Additionally, officers say medical documents confirm injuries.

On the same day, police introduced Police Colonel Pakphum Phismay to the media. He had worked closely with General Surachate for more than ten years. He served as a subordinate officer. However, police now describe him as a key witness. Investigators say he has supplied information to prosecutors. They say his account supports the case structure.

Senior officers outline probe into alleged bribery targeting NACC members and summoned civilians

Furthermore, Police Major General Jaroonkiat Pankaew addressed the press. He serves as Deputy Commander of the Crime Suppression Division. He appeared with Police Major General Prasong Chalermphan.

Major General Prasong commands the Anti-Corruption Division. Together, they described the investigation’s progress. They said the case concerns government officials accused of accepting benefits. It also concerns alleged bribery targeting NACC members.

Therefore, investigators have issued summonses for three civilian suspects. Two suspects have already acknowledged charges. These include General Surachate himself. The other suspects named on Tuesday are Ekawit Wacharawalop, Samart Konkaew, Sorapong Wongsuwan and notably Surasit Paekerd.

However, suspects inside independent organisations must follow a separate legal route. Evidence concerning those suspects will go to the NACC. After review, the NACC may relay the file to the President of Parliament. It may also reach the President of the Supreme Court. They may then appoint an independent investigative committee.

Probe expands to a media consultant as BigJoke denies wrongdoing claiming a plot against him

Additionally, police said the investigation extends beyond the gold transfer. They referred to a university professor. The professor specialises in social media. Police said this individual worked as a public relations consultant to General Surachate.

Investigators are now reviewing links between the professor and suspects. They are also examining alleged information campaigns. Police say these campaigns may have targeted opponents. They say legal action will follow if violations are confirmed.

Meanwhile, General Surachate has publicly denied wrongdoing. The former top cop, known previously as an anti-corruption activist, has questioned the case against him. Big Joke has consistently insisted there has been a campaign against him since 2023. He says the first aim was to block his appointment as National Police Commissioner. He says he was close to securing the post in 2023. Later, he says, moves began to remove him from the police. However, he continues to present himself as resisting wrongdoing inside the force.

In late October, he also received a boost. The Police Complaints Review Board reopened criminal investigations against 200 officers. These included former National Police Chief General Torsak Sukwimol. Several officers had previously been identified by General Surachate. However, police stress that those cases remain separate. They say the gold case proceeds on its own legal track.

Surat Thani suspect alleges forced statement while police insist there is fair and equal treatment

In Surat Thani, the investigation developed further. One accused man, named as Surasit Paekerd, gave evidence to the police. He previously worked as a gardener for NACC member Ekawit Wacharawalop.

However, he said local investigators forced him to sign a statement. The former gardener said the contents were false. He said he had never met General Surachate. He also said he had not worked for the NACC for more than two years. Meanwhile, Mr Ekawit himself was charged after lodging complaints. He said false statements were made against him.

Investigating police, however, allege intimidation in the case. They say witnesses report harassment. They also mention efforts to destroy evidence. Therefore, police say the investigation has become more difficult. However, they insist work continues.

Police Major General Jaroonkiat insisted that there is equal treatment by officers in the case. He said the Royal Thai Police applies the law to everyone. He said there is no harassment of citizens or senior officials.

Additionally, he confirmed that a major briefing will take place on January 5. Senior officers will disclose more details at that time. They say the case file is large and detailed.

Ex aide talks of fear but says truth will emerge as police separate gold bribery and gambling cases

On December 31, Police Colonel Pakphum Phisamai also spoke publicly. He previously worked as Deputy Commander of the Investigation Division in Region 4. He once served as a close associate of General Surachate.

However, he said he decided to cooperate with investigators. The former close associate of Big Joke said the decision was difficult. Indeed, he claimed he acted because junior officers were suffering. Notably, he said some were forced to accept blame. At the same time, families were harmed. He said video material had been distorted. He said perpetrators tried to portray others as guilty.

Furthermore, he said he had endured pressure for ten years. Police Colonel Pakphum said he now acts in the interest of truth. The police officer said he would face accusations again if necessary. He said this was for the sake of colleagues. He said many witnesses had already spoken to the police.

However, he declined to reveal details himself. Significantly, he said, witnesses were being harassed. He said exposure could endanger them. He confirmed he had personally witnessed assaults.

Investigators say more disclosures will come on January 5, while witnesses report physical threats

Additionally, he described recent contact attempts. He said people tried to reach him days before he spoke out. They sought a meeting. However, after he cut off contact, hostile online campaigns appeared. He said his family was targeted. He said this did not surprise him.

Earlier, he had also written to former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. He said he requested permission to resign. He said he wanted to defend himself as a private citizen. However, he said he could not resign because of a disciplinary case. He was later dismissed from the service.

He stated he had never joined protests. Instead, he fought through the court and disciplinary channels. He said he knew speaking publicly would bring consequences. However, he said he wanted justice for colleagues. The key witness said he expected criticism. He said he would still speak out.

Meanwhile, he revealed that some witnesses now receive protection. He said he personally feels no fear. Certainly, he stated he still respects General Surachate. That is because he is grateful for past support. However, he said gratitude must be separated from truth. At this time, people should observe his past work. He said he participated in most major cases.

Police say the investigation continues under the law as evidence grows and witnesses report threats

Police Colonel Pakphum added that full details will emerge on January 5. The senior officer said investigators are collecting statements and physical evidence. Therefore, the process is advancing rapidly. However, intimidation continues. He said attempts to damage witnesses persist. However, he said the truth will become clear.

In addition, he spoke about a gambling website case. Nevertheless, he insisted it is unrelated to the gold case. That is because the cases involve separate offences. He said his duty is to provide what he has seen. He expects the investigation to continue for at least two months.

Meanwhile, Police Major General Jaroonkiat answered reporters’ questions comparing General Surachate and General Torsak Sukvimol, the former police chief implicated by the Police Complaints Review Board (PCRB). He repeated that the law is enforced equally. He said no one receives special treatment.

Therefore, the gold bribery case now spans multiple witnesses, senior officers and independent agencies. Investigators continue to examine CCTV, audio, photographs, and documents. They are also studying accounts of threats and assaults. Police say medical records support those claims. They insist witnesses came forward under pressure, not inducement, as is being suggested by General Surachate

Additionally, the Royal Thai Police plans further disclosure on January 5. General Jaroonkiat said senior officials will speak directly. The top Crime Suppression Division (CSD) officer claimed the evidence file is extensive. The unfolding investigation continues under existing law.

