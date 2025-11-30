Stinging attack on Prime Minister Anutin from former top cop Gen Surachate Hakparn over Hat Yai deaths

Former top cop General Surachate Hakparn lashes out at Prime Minister Anutin over Hat Yai floods, leaked chat shows alleged mockery of deaths, demands resignation, immediate police reforms and condemns government’s failure to handle the crisis properly.

In a fierce onslaught on Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Sunday, the former National Police Chief demanded that the Prime Minister leave Hat Yai and never return to the devastated city. General Surachate said a Ministry of Public Health official had sent him a private chat showing the Prime Minister making light of deaths in the city. The former top cop, still fighting to clear his name, had earlier in the week pressed the Prime Minister to act on corruption inside the Royal Thai Police or face possible prosecution under Section 157 of the Criminal Code. Last week the dismissed officer also launched criminal proceedings before the Criminal Court against current National Police Chief General Kittirat Phanphet.

Former Deputy National Police Commissioner General Surachate Hakparn escalated his confrontation with the government on Sunday as he demanded the removal of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul over the Hat Yai flooding crisis.

The former police chief intensified his campaign after days of rising public concern about the scale of the disaster and the state response. He also linked the demand to new claims involving a leaked chat from a LINE group, which he said showed the Prime Minister joking about reported deaths in the city.

General Surachate has waged an aggressive campaign against corruption inside the Royal Thai Police since his dismissal last year. He was removed after being linked to an illegal gambling site.

Surachate’s evidence prompts panel to recommend charges against 200 officers including former chief

Since then, he has worked to clear his name. In recent weeks, he has provided what has been described as explosive evidence before House of Representatives and Senate committees. His testimony targeted senior police officers and detailed alleged failures in oversight.

At the same time, evidence submitted by his lawyer in March 2024 triggered a significant development inside the Police Complaints Review Board. The PCRB used the material in October to issue a bombshell decision. It recommended charges against 200 senior officers in the Royal Thai Police.

This included former National Police Chief General Torsak Sukwimol, whom Surachate had long been pitted against as a rival. The decision appeared to deepen divisions inside the police force.

Last week, General Surachate lodged a criminal complaint against the current police chief, General Kittirat Phanphet. He accused him of failing to act on the PCRB decision. He said General Kittirat had not pursued officers cited in the findings. Earlier, he said the police chief should resign for failing to act.

Surachate ties Hat Yai flood response to calls for Anutin’s resignation amid alleged chat leaks

He also warned that the Prime Minister should intervene or face similar legal sanctions. The move widened the dispute and increased scrutiny on the leadership of the police force. It also placed further pressure on the government.

On Sunday, the conflict expanded sharply. Surachate turned his focus to the government’s shambolic management of the Hat Yai floods. The disaster intensified after a Ministry of Public Health announcement on Saturday confirmed that 450 body bags had been sent to the city.

The announcement fueled fears of rising fatalities. The distribution of body bags became a political flashpoint. Surachate said the government had mishandled the crisis from the start.

Significantly, on Sunday, he suggested that there may be up to 1,000 people killed in the region.

‘It makes me understand even more deeply in your heart that you don’t truly care about the deaths of the people of Hat Yai. You even make fun of the 1,000 dead. You probably only want this position to embellish your family. People like you should resign and stop playing politics for the rest of your life,’ General Surachate told the PM in a message.

Surachate urges Anutin to leave Hat Yai immediately and cites leaked chat messages mocking fatalities

‘I urge you to leave Hat Yai immediately. Your heart and goal are focused on recruiting more MPs. But the deaths of Hat Yai residents are just a joke, something you laugh about all day. Is this what you mean by “relieving suffering and promoting happiness” as Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior? Please leave Hat Yai and never return.’

Moreover, he posted screenshots of what he said were messages from a LINE chat group involving senior government figures. He stated that a senior official from the Ministry of Public Health had forwarded the conversation to him.

He alleged that these messages showed the Prime Minister making light of reported deaths. He said the messages indicated that fatalities were treated as a joke in the discussion. The claim added a new and volatile dimension to the unfolding situation.

Surachate said the chat made him conclude that the Prime Minister did not care about the deaths in Hat Yai. He claimed the conversation showed indifference toward residents who died during the crisis.

Surachate claims Anutin used the disaster for political advantage and mocked local suffering

He also said the Prime Minister wanted to use his position for political advantage. These assertions intensified public attention on the disaster response. They also heightened pressure on the government to address the allegations.

Furthermore, Surachate accused the Prime Minister of mocking the suffering of residents. He said Anutin had not contributed personal resources to relief efforts. He contrasted this with the losses faced by families in Hat Yai. He claimed the Prime Minister focused on political strategy rather than immediate assistance. He insisted that this justified a demand for resignation.

Additionally, he urged the Prime Minister to leave Hat Yai immediately. He said Anutin’s presence in the area offered no benefit to residents. He added that the Prime Minister’s goals centred on winning more MPs. He claimed that the deaths of Hat Yai residents were treated as a subject of amusement. These statements further sharpened the confrontation.

Surachate contrasts royal aid to Hat Yai with alleged government inaction and mocking of fatalities

The remarks continued as Surachate compared the situation to the King’s assistance. He stated that His Majesty the King had donated ฿100 million of personal funds to Hat Yai Hospital. He said the contribution supported residents across the South.

He described the gesture as significant for both Buddhist and Muslim communities. This comparison highlighted the gap he saw between the government’s actions and those of the monarch.

General Surachate also reiterated that the South did not need a leader who joked about fatalities. He framed the comments as a response to messages he said he received from public officials. His post repeated that the Prime Minister should resign.

He also said Anutin should withdraw from politics permanently. These statements reinforced the intensity of the dispute and signalled further political fallout.

Government silence on leaked chat fuels scrutiny as Hat Yai flood crisis disrupts daily life further

Meanwhile, the government has not issued a full explanation of the chat screenshots. No independent verification of the images has yet emerged. The Prime Minister’s office has not commented in detail. The absence of a response has allowed the controversy to expand. The release of the screenshots has intensified calls for clarification.

The flood crisis continues to disrupt daily life in Hat Yai. Roads remain affected, and emergency personnel are still assessing damage. The distribution of body bags remains a sensitive issue as authorities track casualties. The Ministry of Public Health has not released updated fatality figures. The situation remains fluid as relief operations proceed.

General Surachate’s actions have placed the government under sustained pressure. His allegations have added a political dimension to an already severe natural disaster.

Surachate’s campaign intensifies linking Hat Yai flood crisis to police corruption and wider political scrutiny

They have also linked the crisis to ongoing police corruption disputes. The combination has amplified his profile at a time of national strain.

As of Sunday, his campaign shows no sign of slowing. He has expanded his accusations. He has already targeted police leadership and senior officers. Now it is the embattled Prime Minister. Each move has created additional demands for explanations.

The Hat Yai disaster has become both a humanitarian event and a political storm for Mr. Anutin.

The dispute now hinges on the government’s response and its ability to address the claims. The coming days will determine whether the administration can stabilise the situation. The crisis in the South and the endemic corruption allegations in Bangkok are moving in parallel. The political impact is growing as new details continuously emerge.

